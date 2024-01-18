How Charles and Kate's health announcements show a big change in royal approach

This week two members of the Royal Family have announced that they have undergone, or will be undergoing, medical procedures. It was announced to the public on the same day, Wednesday 17th January, that both King Charles and the Princess of Wales will be taking time away from royal duties due to their health.

King Charles is set to go to hospital for a “corrective procedure” on his prostate, while Catherine, Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (16th January 2024) to undergo abdominal surgery.

While it may seem unusual that these announcements came within 90 minutes of each other, royal experts are arguing that this more candid approach signifies a new direction from the royals, instead of keeping health issues shrouded in secrecy.

Back in 2021, the BBC’s long-serving royal correspondent Nicholas Witchel criticised Buckingham Palace for not giving "the complete picture" when it came to the Queen's health. He argued: "The problem it seems to me is that rumour and misinformation always thrive in the absence of proper accurate and trustworthy information."

Guardian journalist Esther Addley has called the dual announcements on royal health on Wednesday "unsurprising" considering the previous "criticism of palace 'secrecy'." Hannah Furness, royal editor at The Telegraph, explained: "For this level of openness, carefully formed via Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace statements, is unprecedented."

The press team at Buckingham Palace shared that the King was being treated for an enlarged prostate "in common with thousands of men each year,” stressing that his condition is benign. Furness added: "The King has said he wanted to share his diagnosis to encourage other men to check their own health."

It's thought that Catherine's husband the Prince of Wales will take a step back from royal duties for the period she is in hospital. Although it was confirmed that Catherine underwent abdominal surgery, the details of the procedure haven't been disclosed.

In response to any questions that might arise after the announcement, the Wales family's team said in a statement (via The Telegraph): "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."