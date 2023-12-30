Prince William and Princess Kate have shared their favourite moments from 2023

The Wales family has to be the most talked-about in the world, with the Prince and Princess of Wales making headlines on the regular. But while Kate and Wills spend the most time in front of the cameras, it is their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who get the world talking the most.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte's future title and Prince George's body language, to Prince Louis' recent royal debut, the Wales children are rapidly becoming the stars of the family.

This was no exception this Christmas, with the Wales children front and centre, starring in the Wales family's Christmas portraits, attending Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service, and even volunteering at a local baby bank.

This week, we saw even more of the three miniature royals as the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a reel video to Instagram of their favourite moments from 2023.

Starting with a never-before-seen video of the family of five leaving for King Charles' Coronation and ending with their official Christmas portrait, the already viral reel featured footage from the Wales family's highlights. And from Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon, and the three children's birthday photographs, to the Earthshot Prize, and Kate performing on the piano as part of Eurovision, it had it all, set to the song 'As It Was' by Harry Styles.

"2023 ✅ Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year," read the caption, with the reel already going on to rake in 356.5k likes.

This reel comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales have shifted to a more informal and relatable approach on social media, something that experts explain is tactical.

"Essentially, William and Kate’s former regimen of stiff posed pictures, have been supplanted by something far more subversive and quietly radical," royal expert Daniele Elser explained of their change in approach years ago. "Don’t be fooled. This isn’t an accident or some clumsy, grasping ploy to appeal to a more youthful demographic.

"William and Kate’s social media transformation is emblematic of a far more significant intellectual shift in their journey towards the throne. Basically, this is them positioning themselves to rule - and rule in a way that will change the crown forever."

We will continue to update this story.