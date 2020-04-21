Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Archie during her first interview since leaving the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down as members of the royal family and are currently living in LA with their son, Archie Harrison, reportedly renting a paparazzi-proof mansion.

Following their announcement that they were breaking away from the institution, there were reports that they would give a tell-all interview to US TV personality Gayle King, and later rumours that their first interview as non-royals would go to Ellen DeGeneres, a close friend of the couple.

However, this week Meghan’s first interview post-royal life aired on Good Morning America and she spoke about her voiceover role for the new Disney documentary, Elephant, which follows a family of elephants on an ‘extraordinary 1,000 mile journey’ across the Kalahari Desert.

It is thought that the interview was filmed during production, and the Duchess of Sussex said: ‘I am really grateful to have the opportunity of bringing this story of elephants to life. These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected.’

During the interview, fans noticed that Meghan was wearing a very sweet tribute to both baby Archie Harrison and her husband, Prince Harry.

She wore a tailored white shirt and two necklaces each with a coin – the Suetables ‘Vanessa Coin’ Taurus necklace (a nod to Archie who turns one next month) and the ‘Shirley Horoscope’ Virgo necklace, as Harry’s birthday is in September.

It’s not the first time that Meghan has worn a necklace with a special meaning. In March she was spotted wearing a piece by Sophie Lis called the Love Pendant, and last year she wore a necklace engraved with ‘H’ and ‘A’ to the US Open.

How sweet!