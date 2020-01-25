Meghan Markle is reportedly planning her first interview with Ellen DeGeneres after stepping down

Does this mean she'll be on the show?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were ‘stepping back’ as senior royals, it feels like the world has talked of nothing else.

The couple first posted the announcement to Instagram on the 8th of January, expressing their desire to ‘carve a new, progressive role’ and become ‘financially independent, while splitting their time between the UK and North America.

However, after several in-depth discussions behind the scenes among senior royals including Prince Harry, the pair will not continue as working royals, nor will they use their HRH titles.

In a statement the Queen expressed her support and best wishes for the couple, saying she was ‘particularly proud’ of Meghan and that ‘it is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and more peaceful life.’

The world is now wondering what the couple’s next career moves will be, and when we’ll get to hear more from the duke and duchess directly.

While it was previously reported that Meghan and Harry were in talks with Gayle King for their first tell-all interview, rumour has it that the honour will now go to TV legend Ellen DeGeneres.

The pair are known to be friends, with Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi having visited the couple in London shortly after the birth of their son, Archie.

‘Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That has been in the works for quite some time now,’ a source from The Ellen Show told The Daily Mail.

It’s not clear whether any potential interview will be conducted in private or on The Ellen Show, but we’re very much hoping for the latter.

‘[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering,’ a friend also reportedly told the paper. ‘That she epitomises authenticity. [Meghan] feels like they are kindred spirits.’

And Ellen herself has seemingly confirmed the news, saying on-camera when asked if she was excited to interview Meghan, ‘Sure, I’m excited.’

Interesting…

It’s worth noting that Oprah is another contender for an exclusive with Meghan and Harry, as she’s a known friend of the duchess and attended the couple’s wedding in 2018.

Watch this space for more as we get it.