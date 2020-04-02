Meghan Markle’s hairdresser reveals what it’s really like to work for the Duchess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family this week, and they are currently settling in to life in the US. According to reports, baby Archie Harrison – who turns one next month – is ‘enjoying the California sunshine’ and FaceTiming his baby friends. Cute.

Now that they are starting a new chapter as non-royals, George Northwood, Meghan’s hairdresser, described what it was like working for the Duchess and shared pictures to wish the Sussexes luck as they start their new lives together.

Alongside six images of the Meghan – which include various iconic styles he created for her – he wrote: ‘It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun working with the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past two years.

‘I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health. Here are a few of their many wonderful moments that I was honoured to be a part of.

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie, wishing you much love and luck for your next exciting chapter! Can’t wait to see you one day soon – and so happy to now be able to share about our special time together.’

In an interview with The Telegraph, George also called the couple a ‘powerhouse’, saying: ‘I became so close to them both, they’re such a powerhouse and they really want to make a difference, that just shines through.

‘I was quite nervous [when we first met], she was so lovely and down to earth. She said ‘I’m just a Cali girl’ and I love that California hair. I felt so at ease right away,’ adding that she is a ‘role model for minorities’.

How lovely!