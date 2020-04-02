Baby Archie Harrison is reportedly ‘teething and happy’ in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly settling down in California after spending a large part of the year so far in Canada.

As of this week, the couple are officially no longer senior royals following their decision to cut ties from the British monarchy in January, and while they ‘enjoyed the quiet life’ in Canada it was reported that the Sussexes always intended to relocate to LA.

A royal insider told The Sun: ‘This move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

‘They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.’

So how is baby Archie Harrison, who turns one next month, enjoying his new home?

According to a new report, he’s adjusting very well.

A source told People: ‘Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe.’

They also said that baby Archie is ‘teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.’

Another insider told E! News that the Duke and Duchess are ‘focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family.’

Apparently little Archie is ‘loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives.’

They also added that he ‘brings a great deal of joy’ to the couple in ‘these scary times’.

Awww.