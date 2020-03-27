Harry and Meghan have reportedly left Canada and are settling down in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent much of the year so far in Canada with their ten month old son, baby Archie Harrison.

In January the couple announced that they are stepping down as senior royals, and they are expected to become financially independent and lose their HRH titles on March 31st. They spent six weeks overseas before Christmas, and shortly after the announcement returned to Vancouver Island.

And although this week it was revealed that they are looking to build a home in the UK near the Beckhams, it has now been reported that the Sussexes have left Canada and are settling down in California.

According to The Sun, the family took a private flight to Los Angeles before the borders between the US and Canada were shut.

A royal insider told the paper: ‘Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.

‘But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

‘They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.’

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may pursue commercial work in the states, and while there were reports that the Sussexes would give a ‘tell all’ interview following their split from the royal family, Meghan’s first job since the move was actually announced yesterday as she was named as a narrator for the upcoming Disney documentary, Elephant.