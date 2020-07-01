Kate Middleton just completely opened up about sibling rivalry

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection and her sweet connection to Prince Philip to her parenting style, with strict rules on screen time and a ‘chat sofa’ in place to settle arguments.

It was Kate’s words on sibling rivalry that made the most news this week however, as the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about her children.

During a recent visit to children’s hospice, The Nook, on Thursday, Kate talked sibling rivalry, explaining that her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are currently going head to head in a sunflower growing competition at their Norfolk home.

‘The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers,’ Kate explained. ‘Louis’s is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!’

Royals – they’re just like us!