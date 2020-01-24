Kate Middleton opens up about feeling ‘isolated’ after the birth of Prince George

Prince William recently opened up about his romantic proposal to Kate Middleton, explaining why he decided to get down on one knee during a trip to Kenya in 2010.

The couple have been married for almost nine years, and share three beautiful children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Now, Kate has opened up about feeling ‘isolated’ after giving birth to George in 2013.

The couple lived in Wales when William was working for the Royal Air Force, making Anglesey their home while he worked as a search and rescue pilot.

Earlier this week, Kate launched a national survey about child development titled ‘five big questions on the under fives’ and visited a children and parents centre in Cardiff where she spoke about the difficulties she herself faced as a new mum.

She said: ‘It’s nice to be back in Wales.

‘I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey.

‘It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts.

‘So…if only I had had a centre like this.’

Head of the centre, Carolyn Asante, told the Duchess of Cambridge: ‘That’s the thing, we all need it (support). It’s not about social status. When you’re a parent, you take home this little baby and I don’t know about you but I didn’t know which way was up or down.’

The Cambridges then moved to Anmer Hall in Norfolk as William was working with the East Anglian Ambulance Service, before taking permanent residence at Kensington Palace in 2017 so that they could become full-time working royals and George could attend school.