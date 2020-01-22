Prince William has opened up about his romantic proposal to Kate Middleton

It has been almost nine years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey. The couple said ‘I do’ in front of millions of people worldwide in April 2011, and it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge actually had a marriage pact when they were dating. According to royal biographer Kate Nicholls, the pair decided to make promise they’d exchange vows during a make or break trip to the Seychelles in 2007.

‘There on the paradise island, William promised Kate that he was in the relationship for the long term,’ she wrote in her book, Kate: The Future Queen.

‘For the very first time, they talked seriously about marriage, and with the ocean before them and beneath the night sky, they made a pact to marry.’

And it turns out that William’s proposal was actually pretty ‘romantic’ according to Kate.

During a recent reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit, William said: ‘The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died.

‘And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.’

Following their engagement announcement in November 2010, William said: ‘We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn’t a massively big surprise.’

Kate added: ‘It was very romantic. There’s a true romantic in there.’

During an interview with CNN back in 2010, William explained that he wanted to pop the question somewhere that really meant something to him, telling reporters: ‘I regularly daydream. Africa is definitely one of the places I go to. It does completely settle me down. [Kate] understands what it means to me being in Africa, and my love of conservation.

‘I didn’t really plan it that far in advance. I just knew I wanted it to feel comfortable where I did it.’

Aww.