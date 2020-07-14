Kate Middleton admits that the Cambridge children are struggling with one lockdown rule

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

It is the Cambridge children however who have really got the world talking, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s upcoming birthday portraits to the speculation around a potential royal holiday.

It was Prince Louis who made the most news this week however, as Kate Middleton opened up about her two-year-old’s struggles with lockdown.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast this week, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted that Louis doesn’t understand social distancing because he wants to ‘cuddle everything’.

‘I was just saying, Louis doesn’t understand social distancing,’ Kate explained as she met with parents at the launch of the BBC’s new digital resource, Tiny Happy People. ‘So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him.’

Well, this is lovely.