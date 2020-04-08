How Kate Middleton is giving her children an ‘Enid Blyton’ upbringing

Prince William and Kate Middleton have often spoken about raising their family and how their own upbringings have influenced their parenting.

Princess Diana reportedly ‘made [William and Prince Harry] aware of their privilege’ growing up, and royal commentator Ingrid Seward has also discussed the Duchess of Cambridge’s childhood with her sister Pippa and brother James. Their parents Carole and Michael encouraged them to spent time together as a family, as Seward says: ‘For Carole, family always came first, and she worked hard to give them the opportunities she never had.

‘The three children were well-educated and extremely well-mannered, could play sport, sing, dance and enjoyed the outdoors.

‘Carol also taught them to cook, create and do things together as a family. Kate’s stable background instilled in her a natural confidence, which has helped her so much in royal life.’

Now, an insider has told Fabulous that the Duchess is giving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis an ‘outdoorsy’ and ‘Enid Blyton’ childhood.

The source said: ‘Kate is giving her children the Enid Blyton Famous Five life that she always wanted for them.

‘She ensures their lives are outdoorsy and full of tree climbing, swimming, making dens, growing their own flowers and vegetables, team games, dog walking.

‘It’s a solid, balanced, kind family life that she always experienced in Bucklebury.’

The Cambridges are believed to be self isolating at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with another insider adding that the children are spending lots of time outdoors.

They said of their time in the countryside: ‘George, Charlotte and Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall.

‘Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted.

‘Birdwatching with binoculars is another favourite of the kids.’

How sweet!