Prince William and Kate Middleton are dividing home schooling their children equally

Here’s everything we know…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex’s departure, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their relocation to Anmer Hall to isolate as a family during the coronavirus pandemic.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that entertain the public on the regular.

George and Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, made news recently as like many others, it temporarily closed its doors, with students (including the miniature royals) now learning remotely.

‘The curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system,’ the school announced at the time of its closure. ‘This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.’

According to sources, Kate and William are throwing themselves into home schooling their children, dividing up the work equally between them.

‘For Kate and William, like any other parent, one of the main priorities for them right now is helping to keep a settled home-environment for their children,’ a source told The Sun Online. ‘That’s why they have both been keeping very involved in helping George with his work. And they’ve been putting on lots of activities for Charlotte as well as making time for play with Louis.’

The source continued: ‘Kate is leading on most of the teaching. She spends time every day doing something with them. But William is also rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck in as well. They’ve both found the experience hugely rewarding but it has underlined to them the amazing job our teachers do.’

Well, that’s lovely.