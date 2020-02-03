Why people think Harry and Meghan could be moving cities

When they announced that they would be stepping back as ‘senior royals’, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also revealed that they intend to split their time between the UK and North America going forward.

During a speech at a London charity dinner, Harry said he felt ‘great sadness’ about their decision, but said there was ‘no other option’ for his family and told guests: ‘What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.’

Following the news, Meghan flew to Canada to be with their son, baby Archie Harrison, and after his royal engagements Harry joined her overseas. They are currently spending time together as a family in Vancouver, and it is yet to be announced when they intend to return to the UK.

However, many are speculating that Harry and Meghan may be planning to move again – this time, to Toronto.

On the royal family website, Meghan’s biography reads: ‘Whilst working on Suits, the Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her.’

It comes after reports that they are considering to move further afield, swapping Canada for California.

A source told E!: ‘[Meghan and Harry] have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible.

‘They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.’

The source added that the Duchess ‘is hoping to find something that will fit their needs,’ and a home that will enable her ‘to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her.’

Could Harry and Meghan be relocating?

We’ll have to wait and see!