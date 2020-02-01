Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a home in L.A.

Californiaaaaaaaaaaaa

After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently residing in Canada as part of their plans to split their time between the UK and the US.

The couple had hoped to be able to continue performing some of their royal duties and become ‘financially independent’. However, it was not possible for them to remain working royals, and they will no longer use their HRH titles.

After a couple of weeks of engagements and talks with the royal family to negotiate their new life, Prince Harry flew out to Canada to join Meghan and their nine-month-old son, Archie.

Before leaving for North America, Prince Harry gave a speech at a Sentebale charity dinner saying he felt ‘great sadness’ at he and Meghan’s stepping down, but that there was ‘no other option’ for his family.

Sources say that Meghan is now ‘happy to be out of London‘, but new reports suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking for a home in Los Angeles for the summer.

The move would make sense, as the Californian city is where Meghan was born and grew up, and where her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives. According to reports, the Sussexes are hoping to spend this summer living there.

A source told E! that ‘[Meghan and Harry] have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible.

‘They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.’

The source added that the duchess ‘is hoping to find something that will fit their needs,’ and a home that will enable her ‘to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her.’

We’ll see what happens!