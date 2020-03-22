Harry and Meghan share important mental health advice for those in isolation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘observing the quarantine’ in Canada with their ten month old son, baby Archie Harrison.

However, they have been using their social media platform to spread messages of hope during the coronavirus outbreak, encouraging others to be compassionate in ‘uncertain times’, and now they are sharing some very important mental health advice to those who are in isolation or adjusting to the rules around social distancing.

In a post on Instagram, they wrote: ‘With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.

‘Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.

‘But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness.’

They continued: ‘There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need.

‘And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer.’

Finally, they added: ‘If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.’