Harry will make his first public appearance since royal split announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their roles as senior royals caused shockwaves around the world. The couple announced that they would be making a ‘transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.’

While the public were surprised by the news, it was reported that it was also news to the Queen who wasn’t consulted beforehand.

Meghan flew to Canada shortly after the news broke but Harry remained in the UK for ‘crisis talks’ with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William. The royals met for discussions about how the Sussexes could move forward independently, supporting the Queen whilst also cutting ties financially.

A statement from the monarch was released later in the day stating that ‘although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.’

However, her decision not to use their official Duke and Duchess titles left some wondering if Harry and Meghan will retain them moving forward.

Earlier this week, Meghan was spotted at a women’s shelter in Canada, and it was previously reported that Harry would be joining her overseas later this week.

However, the Duke of Sussex isn’t planning to head off so soon. In fact, he’ll be staying in the UK this week.

Harry will be at Buckingham Palace hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw today, meeting with representatives from the 21 nations involved.

It is believed that Harry and Meghan may be moving sooner than anticipated as they have already flown their dogs – rescue dog Guy, and a female black Labrador – to Canada in November while they were taking an extended break from royal duties last year.