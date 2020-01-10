Meghan Markle has reportedly returned to Canada to be with Archie after the announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to royal duties this week after a six week break, making headline news immediately as they announced that they would be stepping back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ read their statement. ‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

The statement continued: ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

The announcement shocked the nation and the royal family alike, with it reported today that Meghan had flown back to Canada to be with Archie who had stayed behind.

Prince Harry is reported to be staying in the UK to deal with the aftermath of the shock announcement, while Meghan returns to Canada to be with Archie.

We’re sending our thoughts to Harry and Meghan.

