Meghan Markle has reportedly returned to Canada to be with Archie after the announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to royal duties this week after a six week break, making headline news immediately as they announced that they would be stepping back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ read their statement. ‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

The statement continued: ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

The announcement shocked the nation and the royal family alike, with it reported today that Meghan had flown back to Canada to be with Archie who had stayed behind.

Prince Harry is reported to be staying in the UK to deal with the aftermath of the shock announcement, while Meghan returns to Canada to be with Archie.

We’re sending our thoughts to Harry and Meghan.