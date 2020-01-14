Has the Queen removed Harry and Meghan’s ‘Duke and Duchess’ titles?

Yesterday, the Queen held ‘crisis talks’ with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry regarding the latter royal’s decision to step back from his role as a ‘senior’ member of the family.

Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America going forward and would like to eventually become financially independent from the institution.

Apparently, it news to the monarch as Harry and Meghan didn’t consult the Queen before releasing their statement detailing their future plans.

But she revealed that she was supportive of their decision in a new statement, saying: ‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

‘Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.’

However, many have noticed that the Queen didn’t refer to the couple as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as she previously has.

Instead, she uses: ‘my grandson and his family’, ‘Harry and Meghan’ and ‘the Sussexes’.

Harry and Meghan inherited their titles following the royal wedding in 2018. Since then, they have used Sussex in their branding, from their website and Instagram account, Sussex Royal, and have even trademarked the name.

It has raised questions about Harry and Meghan’s roles within the royal family, and whether or not they will retain their titles. Buckingham Palace usually refers to the couple as ‘TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’, so for them to omit this in the statement has sparked speculation that they may not be keeping the Duke and Duchess titles.

It remains to be seen how they will work for the Queen part-time, and Harry and Meghan have not responded to the Queen’s statement.

More details about the royal split will likely come to light in due course.