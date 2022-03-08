Britney Spears says she ‘wants to have babies in Polynesia’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Britney Spears is living her best life on holiday with fiancé Sam Asghari.

During her vacation, which is believed to be to the French Polynesia, the 40-year-old singer has shared a string of photos of her rolling around in the sand on the beach in a bikini – if anything at all.

One post Britney revealed she wants to have more children, as she captioned a photo: “Planning on having babies in Polynesia.”

The post has racked up over 664,000 likes on Instagram, and many fans have flocked to share their support for Britney, who has sons Sean and Jayden with ex Kevin Federline.

However, this is not the first time the Womanizer hitmaker has expressed her desire to expand her brood with her husband-to-be.

In a separate Instagram post, Britney openly shared how much she wants another child.

Alongside a photo of an adults legs beside a baby on their tip toes, she wrote: “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure.”

To which Sam replied: ‘I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me.’

Britney and Sam are reportedly putting plans in place and overhauling their lifestyle in preparation for the next stage in their relationship.

A source previously told heat magazine: “Britney is in awe of how disciplined and smart he is on this subject, and it’s really rubbed off on her in terms of making better choices and taking far greater care of herself.”

The couple first met in 2016 on set of the Slumber Party music video, and hit it off. Fast forward five years and the couple are now engaged, after Sam, 27, popped the question in September 2021.

However, it has since been reported they have been engaged for a little longer, in Christmas 2020, but wanted to keep the news private.