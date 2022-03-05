Has Britney Spears secretly got married?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Britney Spears has sparked speculation – once again – her and boyfriend Sam Asghari are married.

The couple are currently enjoying a vacation, which is believed to be in the French Polynesia, and during their time away the Toxic hitmaker shared a video Sam had sent her of turtles being released into the ocean.

Britney, 40, shared the post on her Instagram account with a very cryptic message, and a subtle hint, the pair have wed in secret.

The caption read: “My husband @samasghari sent me this and said, ‘100 baby turtles leave the hatch, only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks. Only 1 strong strong Turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies.’

“He said these turtles represented life!”

Eagle eyed fans noted Britney’s reference to the dancing professional as “husband”, which has caused quite the stir.

One fan commented: “Husband?????”, while another quizzed: “Did someone say HUSBAND?”

A third wrote: “3hrs ago he was your fiancé, and now he’s your husband? Did y’all tie the knot?”

Just one day earlier, Britney posted a sweet photo of her with Sam in front of the sunset to wish her beau a happy birthday.

The post read: “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”

Once again, and just days prior to the heartfelt post, the singer and songwriter – who has sons Jayden, 15 and Sean, 16, with ex Kevin Federline – shared a video of her engagement ring, but on her right finger, but referred to Sam as her fiancé.

She shared: “May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much!!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!”

To which Sam went on to explain not putting the diamond ring on the left hand, which is tradition.

He commented: “It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules!”

So it is no surprise, the sudden change between “fiancé” to “husband” has not gone undetected by fans.

The pair have further sparked speculation they are married, as they were believed to have got engaged prior to their public announcement, which is what has fuelled conversations the same could have happened with their wedding.

However, Britney and Sam have yet to confirm the rumours they have tied the knot.

Britney announced she was engaged in September 2021, but it has since been reported the couple have been engaged for much longer than they let on.

It is said Sam, 28, popped the question at Christmas in 2020 – four years after they met on set of the Slumber Party music video – but they couple had to keep it a secret until the end of the conservatorship, which was lead by Britney’s father Jamie Spears.

A source close to the award-winning musician, previously told The Sun: “Britney told a friend that she actually got engaged to Sam during Christmas the year before last.

“She said she had kept it on the down low and only two people knew that they were planning on getting married that far back.”