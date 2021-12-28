Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari reportedly planning to start a family next year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are reportedly planning to have a baby next year.

The 40-year-old singer, who has sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16 – who she had with ex Kevin Federline – is rumoured to be putting plans in place to expand her family with her fitness model beau.

The couple first met in 2016 on set of the Slumber Party music video, and hit it off. Fast forward five years and the couple are now engaged, after Sam, 27, popped the question in September 2021.

The pair are reportedly putting plans in place and overhauling their lifestyle in preparation for the next stage in their relationship.

A source told heat magazine: ‘Britney is in awe of how disciplined and smart he is on this subject, and it’s really rubbed off on her in terms of making better choices and taking far greater care of herself.’

‘Britney’s saying she’s all in and ready to make the switch, but only time will tell if she follows through and can keep up with Sam’s routine.’

But Sam vows to be ‘by her side’ through it all.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Britney openly shared how much she wants another child.

Alongside a photo of an adults legs beside a baby on their tip toes, she wrote: ‘I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure.’

To which Sam replied: ‘I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me.’

The decision to have a child of their own together comes just months after Britney alleged her ‘team’ did not allow her to come off of her birth control and have another child.

Speaking remotely at Los Angeles’ Court back in June, Britney told Judge Brenda Penny: ‘I have an [IUD] inside of me right now, so I don’t get pregnant.

‘I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children.’

Britney was freed of her 13-year conservatorship lead by her father Jamie Spears in November 2021.