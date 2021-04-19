Buckingham Palace has shut down all rumours of royal drama in a statement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend saw Prince Philip‘s private funeral, with just 30 attendees invited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests included valued staff, close friends and royal family members, with Prince Harry flying over to the UK to attend the service.

This was the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other since their reported fallout and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all Oprah interview where Harry explained that they ‘were on different paths’.

The two brothers, who have reportedly had ‘unproductive conversations’ since the interview reunited at the funeral to walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, with their cousin Peter Phillips walking between them.

When this lineup was first announced ahead of the funeral, speculation of drama between the two brothers arose, something Buckingham Palace shut down immediately, releasing the following statement to People:

‘These are practical changes rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral, and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke.’

Following the service, the two brothers shared a heartfelt moment as they made a point of walking together from St. George’s Chapel to Windsor Castle, reportedly to the Duke of Edinburgh’s private wake.

In video footage, Prince Harry can be seen talking to Prince William and Kate Middleton before the Duchess of Cambridge went off to speak to Zara Tindall, leaving the two brothers to walk together alone.

‘[Prince William and Prince Harry] know it is not about them on Saturday,’ a source told The Telegraph (via The Daily Mail) ahead of the funeral. ‘It is about honouring their grandfather’s memory and supporting their grandmother. I would be extremely surprised if that wasn’t front and centre of both their minds. They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once.’

It is thought that Prince Harry will be returning to Meghan Markle in California in the next week.