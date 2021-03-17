The official 2021 Oscar nominations have been announced

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Award season is underway, and the most-anticipated ceremony is of course the 2021 Oscars.

The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place in Los Angeles on 26 April, honouring the best films over the past few year.

The 2021 Oscar nominations were announced this week by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and with two female director nods and nine actors of colour receiving nominations, it is set to be a historic year.

Here are the 2021 Oscar nominations

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best costume design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best documentary short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best international feature film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul

Best production design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best film editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Congratulations to all nominees!