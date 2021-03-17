Trending:

The official 2021 Oscar nominations have been announced

Jenny Proudfoot
    • Award season is underway, and the most-anticipated ceremony is of course the 2021 Oscars.

    The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place in Los Angeles on 26 April, honouring the best films over the past few year.

    The 2021 Oscar nominations were announced this week by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and with two female director nods and nine actors of colour receiving nominations, it is set to be a historic year.

    Here are the 2021 Oscar nominations

    Best picture

    The Father 
    Judas and the Black Messiah 
    Mank
     Minari
     Nomadland 
    Promising Young Woman 
    Sound of Metal
     The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Best actress in a leading role

    Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
    Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman 
    Frances McDormand, Nomadland 
    Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

    Best actor in a leading role

    Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal 
    Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Anthony Hopkins, The Father 
    Gary Oldman, Mank 
    Steven Yeun, Minari

    Best director

    Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round 
    Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman 
    David Fincher, Mank
    Lee Isaac Chung, Minari 
    Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

    Best actress in a supporting role

    Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 
    Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy 
    Olivia Colman, The Father
    Amanda Seyfried, Mank
    Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

    Best actor in a supporting role

    Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah 
    Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami 
    Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
    Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

    Best costume design

    Emma 
    Mank 
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 
    Mulan 
    Pinocchio

    Best original score

    Da 5 Bloods 
    Mank 
    Minari
     News of the World 
    Soul

    Best adapted screenplay

    Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
     The Father
     Nomadland 
    One Night in Miami 
    The White Tiger

    Best original screenplay

    Judas and the Black Messiah 
    Minari
     Promising Young Woman
     Sound of Metal 
    The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Best animated short film

    Burrow 
    Genius Loci 
    If Anything Happens I Love You
     Opera
     Yes-People

    Best live-action short film

    Feeling Through 
    The Letter Room
     The Present 
    Two Distant Strangers 
    White Eye

    Best documentary

    Collective 
    Crip Camp 
    The Mole Agent 
    My Octopus Teacher 
    Time

    Best documentary short

    Colette 
    A Concerto Is a Conversation
     Do Not Split
     Hunger Ward
     A Love Song for Latasha

    Best international feature film

    Another Round 
    Better Days 
    Collective 
    The Man Who Sold His Skin
     Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Best sound

    Greyhound 
    Mank 
    News of the World 
    Sound of Metal 
    Soul

    Best production design

    The Father
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Mank
    News of the World
    Tenet

    Best film editing

    The Father
    Nomadland
    Promising Young Woman
    Sound of Metal
    The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Best cinematography

    Judas and the Black Messiah
    Mank
    News of the World
    Nomadland
    The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Best visual effects

    Love and Monsters
    The Midnight Sky
    Mulan
    The One and Only Ivan
    Tenet

    Best animated feature film

    Onward
    Over the Moon
    A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
    Soul
    Wolfwalkers

    Best makeup and hairstyling

    Emma
    Hillbilly Elegy
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Mank
    Pinocchio

    Best original song

    Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
    Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
    Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
    Speak Now, One Night in Miami
    Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Congratulations to all nominees!

