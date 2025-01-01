This simple and easy flight hack could save you a lot of money on your next trip
With winter in full swing - and the seemingly ever-present darkness shortening our days - it's the perfect time to think about the places you want to visit in 2025. Once you've doubled your annual leave, the destinations are up to you; from high-adrenaline ski trips to cosy staycations and wellness escapes, the hard part is choosing what to do with all your additional holiday.
But before you book your flights, it's worth turning to the experts who know exactly how to get the best travel deals. And according to Jason Higgs, Senior Deals Strategist at Proxy Coupons, there's a really easy way to ensure that you get the best deals when it comes to booking flights.
It doesn't necessarily mean changing your destination or moving your travel dates entirely, either. It just requires a little bit of flexibility with your desired days. He explains: "The middle of the week is your best bet for cheaper flights, particularly Tuesdays and Wednesdays. With weekend flights commanding premium prices due to high demand, shifting your travel to midweek can lead to significant savings. By tracking price patterns for your desired route, you can identify ideal booking times. Plus, midweek flights often offer more availability and flexible options."
However, if you aren't able to shuffle things around to travel during the week, there are other ways to save money on your trips. Higgs suggests planning in advance - with the sweet spot somewhere between three to six months - and encourages passengers to set up price alerts to keep an eye on price fluctuations. He says: "With some flexibility in your travel dates, you can take advantage of surprise discounts that typically disappear closer to departure. This makes the post-Christmas period ideal for booking, especially if you're planning a May or June vacation."
But if there's one thing he warns against, it's waiting for last-minute deals. Adding that it 'rarely pass off these days', he continues: "While airlines frequently slash prices on unfilled seats near departure dates, the last-minute booking strategy comes with risks. During peak seasons or for popular destinations, last-minute booking can leave you with subpar accommodations or locations - or even no flights at all. This approach works best when you're flexible about both destination and timing."
The more you know!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
