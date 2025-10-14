Cornwall is my happy place. I am fortunate enough to have in-laws with a house on the south coast, so we visit the county up to four times a year. We make it our mission to visit a different place each time we're down there. This time, it was Gwithian Beach on the North Coast that caught our eye. Vast stretches of open beach as far as the eye can see, three generations of the same family spending their final hours of sunlight on their surfboards amongst the waves, and so many Dry Robes that it's as if they'd all come home to mate.

Set back from the cliff top is Three Mile Beach, a mini luxury resort of 19 beach houses. And it's here that you will find utter relaxation and joy.

(Image credit: Three Mile Beach)

Three Mile Beach review: The ultimate stress-free family getaway

Why go?

Cornwall in the summer is undefeated. It has the beaches, the coastal towns and the cuisine. It attracts sailors and surfers in equal measure, and even those hesitant to the outdoors will find themselves drawn in. Blame the sea air. The south coast boasts beautiful fishing villages, pretty tiny coves and yachts moored up on every buoy within view. In the north, it's a slightly different story—rugged coastline, wilder weather and surf—but no less beautiful. It's here on Gwithian Beach, which at low tide stretches to three miles, that you get to experience beautiful walks, dramatic scenes and some of the best sunsets within the UK.

The vibe

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

Tucked around the bay, just north of St. Ives, Three Mile Beach sits somewhere rather comfortably between a luxury self-catered resort and a five-star hotel. When you take the long and winding road along the coast and then make the turn into the plot, you can instantly feel that it's a well-run operation. There are branded signposts guiding you on your way, a helpful HQ building (complete with a coffee cart outside the front door) and branded electric vans parked up outside. There are two-bedroom shacks or larger three to four-bedroom properties on offer, each one a brightly painted clapboard beach house named after some of the world's most famous songs.

We stayed in a three-bed, named Ruby Tuesday, which at first glance seemed like it could host a party of six, but there are clever mezzanines above some of the bedrooms with cute single bed nooks, which means that more could certainly fit in. Whilst the exteriors of the beach houses are bright (fuchsia, turquoise and electric blue), the interior tells a different story—a calming white-washed haven. The decor is chic, yet fun, with eccentric little touches that'll make you smile.

(Image credit: Three Mile Beach)

Every eventuality has been thought through, which is a dream for families with children. From a large selection of Tupperware (which admittedly is not sexy, but such an essential for a beach holiday with sprogs) to beach bags, beach shades and games for all ages. My goodness, it was well-stocked. You could host a party for 20, with less than an hour's notice, with no need for panic.

The interior is truly special, but as it's Cornwall, the outside is just as important, and at Three Mile Beach, your exterior is spectacular. In your large decked garden, you'll find a large table and chairs for outdoor dining, comfy sofas for lounging on with a cold drink, as well as a sunken wooden hot tub, a barrel sauna, a huge hammock and a state-of-the-art BBQ. Even though the resort is small and you're surrounded by other houses, it feels completely private.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

Whilst this place is glorious in the summer, as a Cornwall regular, I know how beautiful this county is in all climates, and I can imagine these beach houses would make a great cosy getaway in autumn and winter too. Each house has a wood burner that's calling out for hot chocolates and naps on the sofa, and the hot tub and sauna in the garden work all year round. You can even stay over Christmas, which, when you consider how good the team are at removing stress from things, is incredibly tempting. I can't think of anywhere more magical to spend the festive period.

The facilities

(Image credit: Three Mile Beach)

The beach houses are so well-stocked and thought through that you could spend your entire stay in your own plot. However, should you want to eat out, there's an on-site beach hut, called Chomp, that sells delicious, freshly-cooked meals and cocktails with locally sourced ingredients. The team can also provide you with an entire pizza party kit, including Ooni pizza oven and all of the ingredients. And if you can't be bothered to go out or cook, then the team can arrange for a private chef to come and whip up a feast.

There's a really sweet on-site treatment room offering facials and massages. The therapist uses products formulated and originating in Cornwall.

In terms of activities, the in-house team can set you up with pretty much anything you ask for. But they offer surf lessons privately or as a family, sea kayaking, and coasteering as standard. There are also wellbeing workshops happening throughout the year, should things like cold immersion and breathwork tickle your fancy.

The little touches

Everything has been thought of. Once you book, the friendly and attentive staff will ask you where you're coming from, not because they're nosy, but because they suggest great, non-service station places to stop on the way.

They want to discourage waste, so if you're cooking up a storm and forgot to add parsley to your food shop, let them know. Within 15 minutes, someone will arrive at your door with a little spice pouch.

The in-house team have created the most comprehensive guidebook for the area that gives you the lowdown on the best places to visit, eat, drink, shop, walk, surf, the list goes on...

As with all staycations, inevitably the carload increases, but this time you can ease up. At Three Mile Beach, you can rent pretty much everything—wetsuits, surfboards, travel cots, high chairs, karaoke machines, pizza ovens, even acoustic guitars and telescopes.

When you're holidaying with children, stress is inevitable, but Three Mile Beach takes as much of the strain off your shoulders, so that you can focus on having a good time.

We have never wanted to return somewhere more. We are thinking about rebooking, only this time we'd love to take over a few more houses with friends.

Stay at Three Mile Beach from £619 for three nights in a two-bedroom beach shack, based on four guests sharing, including a welcome hamper.

Gwithian Towans, Gwithian, Hayle TR27 5GE

threemilebeach.co.uk