Luxury spa, swimming pools and a different restaurant every night – why The Belfry is the UK’s best resort

I have been lucky enough to stay at The Belfry Hotel and Resort, in the Midlands, three times now, but my latest visit was like discovering a new destination. The famous hotel and golf resort near Sutton Coldfield, just outside of Birmingham, was always on my top UK-stays list, but nothing prepared me for my latest trip.

The luxury resort and spa, has just undergone a two-year multi-million-pound redevelopment and I was one of the first to check in. With three world-famous golf courses, four restaurants, spa and a huge new fitness centre, it’s not just a golfer’s paradise, but a super-resort for all the family – something especially important to me, as since the last time I visited, I’ve become a mum.

(Image credit: The Belfry)

The Vibe

To call The Belfry a hotel, is to undersell it. It’s a vast resort – it sprawls across 550 acres and is home to three top golf courses which host the Ryder Cup and British Masters. And it’s just got even bigger after a £85 million redevelopment, in fact, it’s almost doubled in size. With its giant new event space, The Masters Suite, plus huge fitness centre, The Club, with its own family pool and slide, fitness studios and gym, it’s definitely not just for golf-lovers. The mulitple restaurants and bars, luxury spa, mini golf-course and adventure playground, means it appeals to everyone, whether you are looking for a sporty weekend on the green, romantic break, or family getaway. The vibe is heritage meets glamour and there’s so much to do here, you’ll be forgiven if you remain in the resort for your whole stay, like we did.

(Image credit: The Belfry)

The Rooms

There are now 468 bedrooms and suites, all furnished in earthy tones, plush fabrics and sleek modern bathrooms with ESPA toiletries. The jewel in the resort’s crown, however, is its two-bedroom Presidential Suite in the new Brabazon House wing and we were lucky enough to be one of the first guests to stay in it.

This open-plan suite has its own lounge and dining area, plus two bedrooms, both with super-king-sized beds and a gorgeous jade-tiled bathroom. It was spacious and luxurious and contained everything you could want on a mini-break - Nespresso coffee machine, flat screen TVs, fluffy towels and crisp bedding.

The highlight for me, was sitting on the balcony, watching the sun set over the Brabazon golf course with a glass of The Belfry’s award-winning 1960 gin. Pure bliss.

Food and drink

Foodies will love it here – there’s so much choice. With four restaurants, you can go for pub classics at Sam’s Bar and Kitchen, Mediterranean dishes at Rocca’s, or cocktails, afternoon tea and casual bites at the Brabazon Bar. Our favourite, was the Ryder Restaurant, the hotel’s formal dining space, which offers a buffet and a la carte option. We tried both and each were so good, we honestly couldn’t pick a favourite. We also indulged in one of their Bottomless Lunch experiences, which was a mix of freshly-prepared dishes and free-flowing drinks, all in a relaxed, stylish setting.

(Image credit: The Belfry)

(Image credit: The Belfry)

Activities

The Belfry is famous for golf, but beyond that, there’s something for everyone. Its new fitness and leisure centre, The Club, is honestly, incredible. Our new family spent most of the time in the pool, but there’s also an adult-only lap pool with sauna and jacuzzi for some proper downtime. They’ve thought of everything - a flume, children’s boulder wall and lively café, plus Reformer pilates room, cycling studio and an impressive gym with brand-new Technogym equipment. We found The Club so good, it was hard to drag ourselves away to do anything else.

But there’s lots more to do, including the spa, with pool, treatment rooms and its signature Fire and Ice Experience. Families will also enjoy pedal go-karts, archery, an adventure playground, and even a kids’ reading nook in the lobby.

Our stay felt really special. It’s not just a world-class golf hotel, but rather a luxury getaway where everyone, from golfers to wellness-lovers and families, can have an unforgettable experience. Quite honestly, it’s the kind of place that makes you want to stay forever.



How to book: Rooms from £169 a night, including breakfast, thebelfry.com