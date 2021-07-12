Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’re hosting our first-ever awards solely dedicated to celebrating eco-friendly businesses making a difference – and you’re all invited…

Sustainability is at the heart of what we do here at Marie Claire UK. From reporting on the brilliant female change-makers tackling climate change head-on, and expert-led guides navigating carbon footprint, ethical fashion brands and sustainable beauty buys, to our inspiring and pragmatic Start Somewhere podcast, sharing insight into how to live more sustainably has been one of our core pillars for years.

But it’s never been more crucial than now. According to the UN, the global population is on track to reach 9.6 billion by 2050 – that increase would mean we’d need almost three planets to provide the natural resources to sustain our current lifestyle.

As a result, 93% of the world’s 250 largest companies are now reporting on sustainability.

And, as we all become more eco-conscious, it’s more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the brands that are acknowledging their environmental and ethical responsibilities – and helping us as consumers to shop smarter and buy better.

But in a world awash with products purporting to be sustainable, how do you distinguish between greenwashing pseudo speak and the real deal?

Enter: the first-ever Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards

To help you start making the small day-to-day decisions that’ll have a lasting impact on our planet, we tasked a trailblazing judging panel, made up of more than 35 of the world’s leading experts, thought leaders and sustainability activists, to select the businesses that are actually committed to effecting change.

With more than 60 subcategories to sift through, our insiders scrupulously selected the brands that are truly worth their sustainable salt across the fashion, beauty, food & drink, travel & leisure, motors, health & wellness, and homes industries.

You ’ re invited to our first carbon-neutral awards ceremony

When: Monday, 19 July at 4.30pm Where: Virtual awards ceremony How to enter? Register here for the live awards show

The deserving winners will be announced in our virtual awards ceremony, which takes place on 19 July.

Yep, we’re offering you a front-row seat to the ceremony, so get your (virtual) glad rags ready.

Never ones to avoid practising what we preach – or shy away from making history – not only will this be Marie Claire UK’s inaugural Sustainability Awards, but it will also be our first-ever carbon-neutral awards ceremony. (Yes, even virtual awards generate a carbon footprint.) So, in partnership with Nula Carbon, we’ll be offsetting our carbon emissions by planting a mangrove tree for every one of our attendees.

Join team MC and the industry’s best and brightest next week to celebrate the editor- and expert-approved brands going that extra mile in working towards a more sustainable future for our planet. Because we truly believe that by making better individual choices, we can kick-start meaningful, collective change.