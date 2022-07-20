Meet the judges for the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Join us as we celebrate the products, organisations and brands helping to protect the future of our planet.

The wait is over – the winners of the Marie Claire UK’s annual Sustainability Awards, now in its second year, where we celebrate the brands, organisations and products that are taking on the climate crisis have now been announced.

Sustainability needs to be much more than a trend that brands pay lip service to. That’s why we’re highlighting the businesses that are going above and beyond to protect the future of our planet and make a genuine difference.

Each entry was judged by some of the best sustainability experts in the industry. Keep reading to meet our incredible panel of judges or watch the video below.

