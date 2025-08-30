Standing Pilates Is the Latest Trending Lazy Girl Workout - I Tried a Week of It, and It's Anything But Easy

When it comes to at-home workouts, I usually stick to the classics - mat Pilates, bodyweight exercises, and the occasional yoga flow. But recently, there seems to be a new(ish) workout doing the rounds on social media, and yes, it is another rendition of Pilates, which, for the record, I'll never, ever get bored with. Standing Pilates is the latest workout trend to catch my eye, and as a self-confessed Pilates aficionado, I was naturally intrigued.

To me, the idea of doing Pilates exclusively upright sounds fun - if a bit challenging. Between working from home, juggling life’s usual chaos, and wanting something low-impact yet effective, standing Pilates seems worth a try. I'm curious not just about the physical challenge, but also how it would feel compared to a standard mat session. Could standing really deliver the same results while keeping things fresh?

Cue my decision to give standing Pilates a go every day for a week. Intrigued to see if I think it's worth adding to your weekly workout rotation? You'll have to keep reading to hear my thoughts.

While you're here, we've got plenty of content on the different types of Pilates for you. Whether it's our explainers on Pilates for beginners , the best Pilates exercises for beginners or the best Pilates YouTube workouts to stream, the most effective at-home Pilates exercises to boost wellbeing, or the best 10-minute Pilates workouts to squeeze in when you're in a rush, we've got you covered.

Standing Pilates has gone wildly viral - so I put it to the test

What is standing Pilates?

If the idea of Pilates usually conjures images of lying on a mat, standing Pilates is here to disrupt that notion. It’s all about taking the principles of classical Pilates - core control, posture, and mindful movement - and applying them while upright. The result? A workout that challenges your balance, engages your stabilising muscles, and adds a bit of real-world functionality to your routine.

“Standing Pilates is a variation of classic mat Pilates, where you perform movements in an upright position that resembles how we move in everyday life," Victoria Repa, certified Pilates instructor and founder of BetterMe simplifies. "In this way, your workout focuses not only on your abs and posture but also on your balance and coordination.”

The beauty of standing Pilates is its versatility - you don’t need a studio or a mat, and the moves can fit easily into busy schedules.

What are the benefits of standing Pilates?

Keen to know more about the benefits of standing Pilates? Me too. Here are three key ones to look out for.

1. It strengthens your core

Would we be talking about the benefits of any kind of Pilates without mentioning the core? Absolutely not. Joseph Pilates did call it the powerhouse of the body, after all.

Standing Pilates doesn't break the trend, as it keeps your core engaged the whole time. Even simple standing moves demand engagement and stability, as Repa explains.

"While standing, your core muscles are always at work, helping to maintain proper spinal alignment, engage your abs, and strengthen overall core stability," she told MC UK. "Over time, this can seriously improve posture.”

2. It can lead to a much stronger lower body

If Pilates for the lower body is a priority for you, standing Pilates should definitely be on your radar. It targets your glutes, hips, and legs in a subtle but effective way.

Because you’re standing the whole time, your legs are working constantly to support and stabilise your body, so you’re naturally building endurance as well as strength. And research shows that even moderate resistance and bodyweight exercises - like the moves in a standing Pilates class - can improve lower-body strength and functional performance. Win, win.

3. It can boost balance and stability

As we've touched on, your core and stabilising muscles are constantly working to keep you upright during standing Pilates - which, as it turns out, is amazing for balance.

"Standing Pilates is a game-changer for balance and body awareness - what we call proprioception, or your body’s sense of where it is in space," Pilates instructor Tara Riley confirms. The proof is in the pudding: one study found that targeted balance exercises significantly enhance stability, reduce fall risk, and help you move with more confidence, which is exactly what standing Pilates can do.

Who is standing Pilates good for?

Standing Pilates is surprisingly accessible, so whether you're looking for the best Pilates exercises for beginners or you're more of a pro, it's a solid option. It’s especially handy if getting on and off the floor is tricky, or if you just want a low-impact way to challenge your balance.

“Standing Pilates workouts are flexible and adaptable to every fitness level and different lifestyle types," Repa explains. "They can be easily done anywhere with no equipment required, making it ideal for travellers and people with busy schedules.”

30 MIN STANDING PILATES || Full Body Workout (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

I tried standing Pilates every day for a week - here are my thoughts

Days one to three

I'll admit that I wasn't entirely sure what to expect when I came to do my first standing Pilates session. As someone who's been practising Pilates for over a year now, I was picturing something fairly easy - after all, some of the hardest corework happens on the mat. But I'm pleased to say that I was wrong.

I followed a 30-minute standing Pilates workout on YouTube, which included a wide range of moves from torso twists to side leg lifts. Before long, both my core and my legs were quivering more than I’d care to admit.

Even though it felt challenging, there was something quietly satisfying about the workout. I noticed straight away that I was using muscles I usually forget exist - my glutes, calves, and those stabilising muscles around my ankles. As instructor Riley reminded me, “standing work is brilliant for building strength, improving posture, and firing up those stabilising muscles that keep you steady”. Honestly, I could feel every single one of them waking up.

After trying two different routines by day three, I was still shaky in some exercises, but I was also feeling accomplished when I nailed certain balance moves without having to hold on to anything.

Katie during her week long standing Pilates challenge, trying a side lunge against a wall (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Days four to seven

By day four, I was starting to feel more confident on my feet. My wobbling had decreased, and I was noticing improvements in posture and balance that carried over even when I wasn’t exercising. To mix things up, I tried a standard at-home Pilates routine (I use Tara Riley's online library religiously), and decided to just skip over the matwork segments. This was probably more hassle than it's worth, and I'd recommend sticking to dedicated standing routines instead - there are plenty of options on YouTube to choose from.

Victoria Repa’s advice about the adaptability of standing Pilates workouts kept echoing in my head. “You can make your workouts more challenging by using equipment such as resistance bands or Pilates rings to target the inner thighs and core.” So on days five and six, I added a light resistance band to the workout, which left me with even more of a burn in my lower body.

By the end of the week, I felt a sense of accomplishment I didn’t expect from what I’d assumed would be a “lazy girl” workout. It was low-impact, easy to do at home, but still surprisingly demanding - standing really does change your muscles more.

Safe to say, I'm a fan.

Katie at the end of her standing Pilates challenge (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Shop your new Pilates essentials here:

BAM Enduro Stirrup Leggings £18.33 at BAM BAM is easily one of my favourite brands when it comes to Pilates gear. These leggings are ultra-comfortable and have feet stirrups that are perfect for low-impact workouts. lululemon Wunder Train Strappy Racer Bra £34 at lululemon You can always count on Lululemon for activewear that's as comfortable as it is flattering. This bra comes in ten colourways and offers just the right amount of support for Pilates sessions. CFX Resistance Bands With Non-Slip Design for Hips & Glutes £12.90 at Amazon Resistance bands are the perfect way to make a workout more challenging, as I found during my week-long standing Pilates trial. This pack of three from Amazon is great value for money.

Can you just do standing Pilates? As much as I've loved my week-long challenge of trying standing Pilates, it shouldn't be viewed as the complete Pilates experience. "Standing Pilates is powerful, but it’s just one piece of a complete, brilliantly designed system," Riley says. "Some of the most effective ways to train actually happen lying down, seated, or using the apparatus in other ways. Standing work should complement, not replace, the rest."