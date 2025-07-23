I Tried TikTok’s “Easy” Planking Trend for Two Weeks – and Wow, It's Improved My Arm Strength and Stability

There's no doubt about it: the humble plank is an elite full-body move. It might look easy, but maintaining a perfectly executed plank hold for any length of time earns you legitimate bragging rights, IMHO.

The kudos are warranted, too. Love them or hate them, research (like this 2023 study, published in the Journal of Exerecise Rehabilitation) shows that planks are effective at improving both physical fitness and respiratory capacity (no mean feat for a static exercise) and might benefit immunity in older adults, while it's long been established that they're excellent for developing both strength and endurance, as shown in this 2021 study from the journal Medicina.

Where science leads, the masses will follow, and there's a plethora of planking trends on social media, but we all know there's no plank challenge like a TikTok plank challenge, right? So, when I came across the aptly-titled 'easy' planking trend doing the rounds, my interest was piqued. Admittedly, call pretty much anything a challenge and I'm all in, but this one really seems to have legs, if you'll excuse the pun.

More on the details below, so keep scrolling to find out how I got on when I tried out the trend for two weeks. In the meantime, you might be interested in our explainers on planks more generally, including how effective planks are, the four most effective types of plank, the reverse plank variation, and your need-to-knows about the Copenhagen plank, too.

TikTok's "easy" planking trend claims to boost strength, fitness and endurance - so I tried it for two weeks

What is TikTok's easy planking trend?

Purported to boost the fun element of a plank workout, the challenge involves a series of plank-related moves, rather than a static hold, for a period of time (generally, the length of a song.)

"The "easy" planking trend is a TikTok fitness trend that involves a timed plank routine performed to the beat of a song," explains personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "Each move aligns with the rhythm of the song, such as arm rolls, plank up-downs, and shoulder taps. Essentially, it's a choreographed plank workout set to a fun beat."

Kind of like a plank dance routine, if you will.

What are the benefits of TikTok's easy planking trend?

Here at MC UK, we're not ones to advocate a move that doesn't pack a serious punch, benefits-wise. And unlike some of the more dubious internet challenges, the easy planking trend appears to be one we can really get behind.

In addition to all the advantages we've come to expect from holding a standard plank (that's improved core strength, stability, balance and endurance, to name just a few), this particular iteration of the move has its own USPs.

1. It's truly a full body blast

We talk about a standard plank being a full-body move, but the easy planking trend takes muscle activation even further, working significantly into most of our large, global muscles as well as challenging the smaller, stabilising ones too.

"Primarily, the move will challenge your core, so your rectus abdominis, obliques, transverse abdominals, and spinal stabilisers are also involved," says Jenner. "However, your shoulders, upper back, and chest will also work hard to support you and control the movement. Your glutes and quads are also activated to keep your hips in line."

2. It boosts cardiovascular health

While a static plank does offer some cardio benefit, increasing the upper body movements ups the ante on the heart-healthy pros of this exercise.

"Given the pace at which you are moving to the beat of the music, you are also boosting your cardiovascular health," notes Jenner.

3. It challenges stability and balance

Amy kind of plank works our small, stabilising muscles in the core and back, but the anti-rotational work involved in the easy planking trend gives an extra boost to stability and balance.

"The TikTok easy plank challenge may appear simple, but it offers a surprisingly effective core workout with functional benefits," shares Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "Unlike a traditional static plank, this variation incorporates motion, which challenges stability and activates deeper core muscles such as the transverse abdominis."

4. It improves posture and reduces back pain

We know that a strong and stable core is the foundation for good posture, and being able to perform the easy planking trend (with good form) displays core strength at its finest. Not only will your mid-section be engaged and activated throughout, but it'll be worked through a range of motions, including anti-rotation (as you work to keep your hips level and aligned during the unilateral shoulder taps).

"The easy planking trend is a dynamic move that helps to enhance posture and coordination," notes Clift. "It also improves body awareness and proprioception."

Proprioception is our sense of where our body is in space, and is a crucial skill when it comes to balance, stability and avoiding injury.

5. It enhances flexibility

Flexibility may not be a benefit you'd immediately associate with a static plank, but the planking trend will help with mobility and flexibility over time.

"Planking activates shoulders, arms, glutes, and quads as stabilisers," explains personal trainer at OriGym, James Brady. "It not only boosts balance and muscular endurance by holding a steady position, but variations such as this can increase flexibility in the hamstrings, obliques, and feet."

6. It's accessible and scalable

Usually, when we talk about accessibility, we mean that the moves are beginner-friendly. However, in this case, the trend isn't quite so great for those just starting out on their fitness and strength journey, but it is still accessible in that it can be done anytime, any place, with absolutely no equipment.

And if you're building on existing strength, it's very scalable, too, as you can simply work your way up (or down!) the ladder of moves at will.

Who is TikTok's easy planing trend best for?

Put simply, this one isn't for the faint-hearted. Despite its moniker, if you're a beginner or just returning to exercise after a break, you're best off swerving this particular trend, as Jenner explains.

"This move isn’t exactly easy," she tells MC UK. "It requires significant core strength, along with strength in the arms, back, shoulders, glutes, and legs. Additionally, endurance and coordination are essential. I wouldn’t recommend it for beginners, as lacking any of these skills could lead to poor form and potentially cause injury."

I tried TikTok's "easy" planking trend for two weeks - here are my unfiltered thoughts

(Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Week one

It's no secret that I love a fitness challenge as much (if not more) than the next person, so to say I was stoked to get started on this would be an understatement.

And, despite having the expert's warnings that it's not easy ringing in my ears, I drop straight down to my yoga mat without warming up (standard for me, but not advisable!) and get stuck in. Spoiler alert: I don't recommend this. By the time I was a few reps into the one where you move your forearms in front of each other (technical term), I could already feel my hips moving and my control diminishing.

Lesson learned - even a (relatively) fit health and fitness writer needs a decent warm-up. So, on days two and three, I tack the challenge onto the end of my usual workout. And being properly loosened up does appear to help, although I categorically do not recommend trying the trend post-arm workout.

I was also surprised at how tough it was to maintain the movement for a whole song - never has three minutes felt so long. Perhaps it'll feel easier the more I do it (or maybe just choose a really short song!)

The first thing to fail on me was my form. It was so much harder than I'd anticipated to really keep my technique on point, and I had to work against my natural predisposition to hyper-extend my legs, which caused me some knee pain. In a static plank, I can keep my legs bent just enough to stop them from overextending, but I found I couldn't quite manage this as I was moving as well.

Would week two show an improvement? I was interested to find out.

(Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Week two

After taking the weekend off, I was concerned that I'd cheated the system, but the experts assured me that in fact, I was doing the right thing in taking a small break.

"It's not really ideal to do a move like the easy planking trend every day," cautions Jenner. "Your core, like any muscle group, needs recovery time. A dynamic planking move like this can cause overuse strain in the wrists, shoulders and lower back if you’re not careful. Three times a week is plenty, especially when paired with other strength and mobility work."

And you know what? I really did come back stronger. The second week felt easier all around: from my arms and shoulders to my stability and control, I felt a big difference. Don't get me wrong, it was still a challenge, but I didn't find myself clock watching quite so much this week, and I wasn't crashing to my mat exhausted at the end of the set in quite the same way as the previous week.

That said, there was still (much) room for improvement, especially when it comes to the up-down plank (which I still loathe), where I felt all over the place, stability and control evaporated. However, I reminded myself that this is quite an advanced challenge, and I was still managing to complete it; reason to feel proud.

Will I continue? In a word, no. While the plank (and its many variations) will always have a well-deserved place in my fitness rotation, I'm not a fan of doing them every day, and I'm not entirely sure it's necessary, either. I'm here for the improved arm strength and stability, though!

Personally, I'm sticking to a well-rounded routine of strength, cardio and mobility work (Pilates). As always, I'm advocating variety, consistency and quality over quantity.

(Image credit: Anna Bartter)

