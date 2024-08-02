Instructors agree: these are definitively the best Pilates YouTube workouts to stream RN (and they're free)

There's no escaping that Pilate workouts are enjoying a massive spike in popularity right now. But, news flash: you don't have to spend loads on in-studio classes to reap the many benefits from home. Enter stage right, the best Pilates YouTube workouts, free and available for you to stream, anytime, any place.

Pilates is the workout of the moment RN, thanks in large part to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Andy Murray, Hailey Bieber, and Margot Robbie, who are all reported to be fans. And the research stacks up, too: searches on Google for Pilates have tripled over the last five years, while a survey conducted by Health and Fitness Education found that 70% of fitness enthusiasts in the UK would choose Pilates over yoga.

That said, Pilates classes can be really expensive (have you seen the price of a London Reformer class?) and, let's face it, the introverts among us (it's me, hi) can be deterred from attending an in-person session by so many factors (gymtimidation, not owning a butter-soft, latte co-ord and so on).

Which is where this round up of the best Pilates YouTube workouts comes in. They're (nearly always) free, easy to stream wherever you are (on holiday? No problem!), and with so many to choose from, you're sure to find a workout that suits.

Below, the experts share their favourite Pilates YouTube workouts for your perusal, so do keep scrolling. Keen to read up on all things Pilates? We've got features on the best Pilates workouts at home, best Pilates exercises for beginners, and Pilates bar exercises right here. To elevate your home practice, shop our guides to the investment-worthy at-home Reformer Pilates machines andd Pilates sculpt bars.

These are officially the best Pilates YouTube workouts, according to instructors

What is Pilates?

You'd have to have been living under a (very large) rock to have escaped the buzz around Pilates over the last few years, but you might still be wondering what exactly it is.

"Pilates (originally called Contrology) was created by a German boxer and inventor, Joseph Pilates, back in the 1920s," explains Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "It is a low-impact exercise method that focuses on strengthening muscles, improving flexibility, and enhancing overall body alignment and balance through controlled movements and breathwork."

Modern Pilates has many different forms (wall, Reformer, classical and so on) but the principles of centering, control, breath, precision and flow apply to all methods, and you're likely to reap similar rewards, whichever style you choose.

Why should I stream a Pilates YouTube workout from home?

New to Pilates YouTube workouts and wondering if they're worth it? You're in the right place, and trust us when we say - they're absolutely worth trying, especially if you're in that sweet spot of not quite a beginner, but not an expert yet (intermediates - we're looking at you!)

Let's dig into the benefits. "Streaming a Pilates workout from YouTube offers unparalleled convenience, flexibility and accessibility," says instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "There's a vast array of Pilates workouts to suit any level and preference, allowing you to exercise at any time, or place and ensures you are able to fit your workout around your schedule."

One of the best bits? YouTube workouts are often free or charge, making Pilates exercises accessible to everyone regardless of their budget.

As we know, the best workouts are the ones you will actually do - and this is where the comprehensive choice YouTube offers comes into it's own. "The variety of instructors and styles on YouTube means you can find a workout that resonates with you personally, enhancing your motivation and consistency," says Warburton.

An online Pilates workout is also incredibly time-efficient. We're all busier than ever, and often lament that we don't have time to workout. But no more. "With no need for a commute or commitment to a 45+ minute class, you can simply roll out your mat and move your body for however long you have available," says Annabel Luke, Pilates instructor and founder of Pilates by Bel. "Even just 10 minutes of movement is better than nothing! This will allow you to be more consistent with your Pilates routine, as you won’t be constrained to specific studio class times."

A free workout that we can do in our PJs even if we only have ten minutes? Count us in.

What are the benefits of streaming a Pilates YouTube workout from home?

Aside from all the more practical benefits, there are so many other reasons that we're loving Pilates via YouTube. Once you've found an instructor and type of class that suits you, you'll bank some serious body benefits too.

"Regular and consistent Pilates practice offers numerous benefits, such as improved core strength, flexibility and posture," reveals Warburton. "The method works to enhance overall body awareness, it helps to reduce the risk of injury by promoting balanced muscle development, and supports mental wellbeing through mindful movement and concentration."

10 instructor-approved Pilates YouTube workouts to stream now

1. Best for beginners: Lottie Murphy's Everyday Pilates Fundamantals

What? A gentle, meditative introduction to the fundamentals of Pilates.

Why? "Lottie Murphy is a UK-based certified Pilates instructor who provides clear and easy-to-follow instructions, making her videos perfect for those new to Pilates," advises Warburton. "In this video, she covers the fundamentals of Pilates movements, ensuring beginners learn proper form and technique."

How long? Just 20 minutes.

Everyday Pilates Fundamentals For A Healthy Body - YouTube Watch On

2. Best for core: Girl with the Pilates mat

What? A classical routine that will fire up your deep core.

Why? "I'd recommend Girl with the Pilates mat for an ab-focussed mat class," says instructor Stacy Weeks. "Rachel Lawrence is a fellow BASI graduate and she aims to bring quality Pilates workouts to a varied audience."

How long? A short, sweet (but spicy) 10 minutes.

Pilates Core Workout | The Classical Pilates Rolling Exercises | 10 Min At Home Pilates - YouTube Watch On

3. Best for glutes: Move with Nicole booty burn

What? Not one for the pureists, this class is a spicier, more fitness-centred take on Pilates.

Why? "Nicole is yoga, Pilates and more general fitness certified, which really shows in her workout style," says Warburton. "He videos have lots of layers for each exercise, allowing you to increase or decrease intensity and progress at your own pace."

How long? 15 minutes (don't blame us if it feels like 50)

15 MIN PILATES BOOTY BURN WORKOUT || Equipment Optional - YouTube Watch On

4. Best for an energy boost: Jacqui Kingswell

What? A full-body burn that's guaranteed to elevate your heart rate.

Why? "I love Jacqui Kingswell's teaching style - she offers dynamic and efficient workouts that are perfect for fitting into a busy schedule," says Warburton. "Her instructions are very clear and she places great focus on good form, which is vital when practicing Pilates exercises at home, in particular."

How long? Expect to feel energised and raring to go within 18 minutes.

5. Best for spine mobility: Pilates Anytime back strengthening workout

What? This video is great for strengthening your upper back and mobilising your spine for improved posture.

Why? "For quality teachers with a wide range of styles of Pilates I'd always go to Pilates Anytime on YouTube," says Weeks. "You'll find some short excerpts or exercise breakdowns, good for beginners."

How long? 7 minutes.

Strengthen Your Back with Tracey Mallett | Pilates Anytime - YouTube Watch On

6. Best full-body burn: The Pilates Class

What? Working the entire body, this flow is designed to help lengthen and balance your body and strengthen your core.

Why? Warburton loves this workout for a meditative yet intense workout.

How long? Half an hour of that feel-good Pilates burn.

7. Best 10-minute class: Lidia Mera's everyday 10-minute full-body workout

What? A beginner-friendly 10-minute class.

Why? Great for a quick holiday workout!

How long? Ten minutes, and done.

10MIN everyday full body hourglass pilates workout // no equipment // beginner friendly - YouTube Watch On

8. Best 15-minute class: Complete Pilates

What? A physio-led session perfect for improving posture and alignment.

Why? Physiotherapist at Complete Pilates, Helen O'Leary, focusses on what Joseph Pilates called 'total body health' for mind, body and spirit.

How long? 15 minutes.

15 mins Pilates for posture class - Physio led - YouTube Watch On

9. Best 20-minute class: Lottie Murphy's classical Pilates

What? A 20-minute classical masterclass.

Why? You'll learn the fundamentals of classical Pilates in this traditional flow, with an emphasis on breathwork and technique.

How long? Twenty minutes.

CLASSICAL PILATES WORKOUT in 20 Minutes | Lottie Murphy Pilates - YouTube Watch On

10. Best 30-minute class: Move with Nicole full-body workout

What? A 30-minute full-body masterclass from Move with Nicole, formulated to sculpt and tone your entire body.

Why? Another Move with Nicole video, this one will challenge not just your larger, global muscles, but those all-important, small stabilising muscles too.

How long? Half an hour, over and out.

30 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT | At-Home Pilates - YouTube Watch On

