Resistance band leg workouts are affordable while being seriously powerful, too - 5 best for beginners to try
And you won’t have to step a foot outside.
Versatile, lightweight and often hailed as being "less intimidating than lifting weights in the gym," the best resistance band leg workouts for beginners are a great entry point into the wonderful world of resistance training.
One step up from bodyweight training, these stretchy pieces of fabric can help you master new movement patterns safely before dialling up the weight or resistance. They can also help you supercharge your workout from home (because, have you seen this weather?) or away and there’s research to prove it.
On the surface, these simple elastic or material bands might not look like much. However, this systematic review shows that training with elastic resistance can result in strength gains akin to training with weights and machines. That said, another study, published in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine, found that banded hip thrusts could give traditional back squats, barbell hip thrusts and split squats a run for their money.
So, the message is clear: no matter whether you’re new to leg workouts, you’ve had some time off exercising or you’re slowly (and surely) working your way up to free weight training - resistance band leg workouts for beginners are a noble place to begin.
To make sure you know where to start, we spoke to PTs who detailed how to train legs safely with resistance bands, ran us through the benefits of doing so and left us with their favourite resistance band leg workouts for newbies.
For more ways to use these humble pieces of exercise equipment in your workouts, check out our guides to the top resistance band arm workouts for beginners, the best resistance band workouts and the best resistance band exercises for your whole body. Plus, once you’re ready to up the ante, bookmark our expert-led guide to the best resistance band leg workouts for those of you with more resistance band experience.
Resistance band leg workouts for beginners: your guide
What are resistance band leg workouts?
As you may have already guessed, resistance band leg workouts are workouts that include using the stretchy looped or flat bands.
“Originally used by rehabilitation professionals to treat injuries and imbalances, resistance bands - sometimes otherwise called Pilates bands - have become a mainstream piece of equipment from the gym to home workouts,” Emma Simarro, award-winning personal trainer and founder of Building Body Confidence says.
These bands might be small, but they sure are mighty. “They are a versatile and cost-effective option for those looking to get stronger and perfect for travelling too, as they are easy to pack with you and use anywhere," Simarro adds. Case in point: “I have trained clients online who are travelling with work with their resistance bands in their hotel rooms!”.
Can you train legs with resistance bands?
Absolutely. “Resistance bands are a great option for leg training,” says Susannah Simmons, founder of the Feel Good Fitness Coach and for more reasons than one.
According to Simmons, many popular gym machine exercises can be replicated with a resistance band. “For example, a long flat band or tube can be used to create resistance when doing leg presses, leg raises, squats and lunges.”
Whereas loop bands (which are the kind you'll see in most workout classes or Pilates sessions), particularly fabric ones, are great for leg work because they provide higher resistance Simmons adds. “Also, they don’t slip or roll so easily," the coach says. "They can be positioned around the knees or ankles to target the glutes, adductors, abductors, hamstrings and quads.”
Who are resistance band leg workouts best for?
In a nutshell: anyone! Due to the fact resistance bands are easy to store, lightweight and oh-so-versatile, they're ideal for anyone who's looking to add some extra resistance to their workouts at home or away. The bonus is: “Their light weight and portability also means you are more likely to stick to your workout habits whether you’re at home, travelling, or even outdoors,” Simmons notes.
Plus, you can pick up these nifty pieces of stretchy for much less than a monthly gym membership. Which, in Simarro’s opinion, makes them a great entry point into resistance training. “They often feel less intimidating than weights and machines you find in the gym,” the PT says. “They can also be used to learn new movement patterns and techniques safely, before adding more in the way of weight and resistance.”
And, the best bit yet? Most bands come in sets with varying levels of resistance, so when you’re ready, you can progress your workout, not plateau, which is key to strength training. “In order to get stronger, you need to progressively overload your muscles and you can achieve this with resistance bands,” Simarro confirms.
5 best resistance band leg workouts for beginners
1. 15-minute lower body resistance band workout
What? Featuring banded squats, banded leg circles, squat jump pulses and more, this lower-body session will help add some intensity to our workout with the addition of a resistance band.
Why? Short, sharp and over in 15 minutes, this lower workout will hit your hamstrings, quads, glutes and more.
How long? 15 minutes.
2. Beginner resistance band leg workout
What? If you're new to resistance training, then this HIIT-style workout is a great place to start.
Why? Using a large band, it features squats, staggered leg Romanian deadlifts, glute kickbacks, static lunges, hip abductions, and more. So it will target your whole lower body, not just your legs.
How long? 20 minutes.
3. 20-minute lower body resistance band workout
What? A lower body strength routine designed to help you keep up your fitness with minimal equipment. All you need is a mat and a large looped resistance band.
Why? From front squats and back squats, this workout replicates a lot of moves you might usually do with a barbell or weights in the gym. However, using just resistance bands, you can tick off this session from just about anywhere.
How long? 20 minutes.
4. No-jumping resistance band workout
What? Containing no jumps, this low-impact workout includes the use of a mini looped resistance band and is a strength and power session combined.
Why? Containing zero jumps, this workout is ideal for those who live in a flat (so you won't upset your neighbours below) or for anyone who's looking for a leg workout that's easy on the joints.
How long? 30 minutes.
5. Mini loop resistance band workout
What? Containing just eight leg exercises, the use of a mini looped band will help you fire up your whole bottom half.
Why? Thanks to the use of the band, these eight leg exercises strengthen all of the major muscle groups in the lower body and from home.
How long? 30 minutes.
Shop MC UK's go-to resistance band equipment now
Crafted from high-quality cotton, these soft and comfortable looped bands won’t rub or budge an inch when you’re using them.
Prefer rubber bands? Coming with five levels of varying resistance, you can progress your resistance training at the switch of a band — and all for the price of under £12.
When it comes to practising any resistance band leg workout, you’ll need a comfy and cushiony base to help protect your joints — just like this budget-friendly offering from Gaiam which is lightweight, four inches in thickness and easy to wipe down. For more options, check out our tried and tested best exercise mats guide.
Where should resistance bands sit on legs?
Where you place the resistance band depends on a few things: what muscle/s you are trying to work, what exercise you are performing and the intensity you’re trying to achieve.
Perhaps, what is more important to note is that: “Bands should not be placed directly on the joints, as this can restrict movement and cause injury,” says Susannah Simmons, founder of Feel Good Fitness Coach. “For exercises like squats or glute bridges, a loop band should sit just above the knees to effectively engage the glutes and thighs while ensuring the joints can move freely. “
Whereas to target muscles like the hips or outer thighs, Simmons says placing a loop band around the lower legs or ankles provides more resistance. Either way: “Always ensure the band lies flat to avoid discomfort and twisting, and start with lighter resistance to maintain proper form as you progress.”
Rebecca, or Becks, is a freelance journalist with more than ten years of experience in the industry. She specialises in all things health and lifestyle and has written for a number of brands including Women's Health, Stylist, the Evening Standard, Good Housekeeping, The Telegraph, Live Science, Tom's Guide and Fit&Well. Becks also writes copy for a number of brands and small businesses.
When she's not weight training, tracking down the best gym leggings, reading a book or at her desk typing away, you'll find her in the kitchen perfecting a new recipe or bake.
