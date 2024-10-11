Resistance band leg workouts are affordable while being seriously powerful, too - 5 best for beginners to try

Versatile, lightweight and often hailed as being "less intimidating than lifting weights in the gym," the best resistance band leg workouts for beginners are a great entry point into the wonderful world of resistance training .

One step up from bodyweight training, these stretchy pieces of fabric can help you master new movement patterns safely before dialling up the weight or resistance. They can also help you supercharge your workout from home (because, have you seen this weather?) or away and there’s research to prove it.

On the surface, these simple elastic or material bands might not look like much. However, this systematic review shows that training with elastic resistance can result in strength gains akin to training with weights and machines. That said, another study, published in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine , found that banded hip thrusts could give traditional back squats, barbell hip thrusts and split squats a run for their money.

So, the message is clear: no matter whether you’re new to leg workouts, you’ve had some time off exercising or you’re slowly (and surely) working your way up to free weight training - resistance band leg workouts for beginners are a noble place to begin.

To make sure you know where to start, we spoke to PTs who detailed how to train legs safely with resistance bands, ran us through the benefits of doing so and left us with their favourite resistance band leg workouts for newbies.

Resistance band leg workouts for beginners: your guide

What are resistance band leg workouts?

As you may have already guessed, resistance band leg workouts are workouts that include using the stretchy looped or flat bands.

“Originally used by rehabilitation professionals to treat injuries and imbalances, resistance bands - sometimes otherwise called Pilates bands - have become a mainstream piece of equipment from the gym to home workouts,” Emma Simarro, award-winning personal trainer and founder of Building Body Confidence says.

These bands might be small, but they sure are mighty. “They are a versatile and cost-effective option for those looking to get stronger and perfect for travelling too, as they are easy to pack with you and use anywhere," Simarro adds. Case in point: “I have trained clients online who are travelling with work with their resistance bands in their hotel rooms!”.

Can you train legs with resistance bands?

Absolutely. “Resistance bands are a great option for leg training,” says Susannah Simmons , founder of the Feel Good Fitness Coach and for more reasons than one.

According to Simmons, many popular gym machine exercises can be replicated with a resistance band. “For example, a long flat band or tube can be used to create resistance when doing leg presses, leg raises, squats and lunges.”

Whereas loop bands (which are the kind you'll see in most workout classes or Pilates sessions), particularly fabric ones, are great for leg work because they provide higher resistance Simmons adds. “Also, they don’t slip or roll so easily," the coach says. "They can be positioned around the knees or ankles to target the glutes, adductors, abductors, hamstrings and quads.”

Who are resistance band leg workouts best for?

In a nutshell: anyone! Due to the fact resistance bands are easy to store, lightweight and oh-so-versatile, they're ideal for anyone who's looking to add some extra resistance to their workouts at home or away. The bonus is: “Their light weight and portability also means you are more likely to stick to your workout habits whether you’re at home, travelling, or even outdoors,” Simmons notes.

Plus, you can pick up these nifty pieces of stretchy for much less than a monthly gym membership. Which, in Simarro’s opinion, makes them a great entry point into resistance training. “They often feel less intimidating than weights and machines you find in the gym,” the PT says. “They can also be used to learn new movement patterns and techniques safely, before adding more in the way of weight and resistance.”

And, the best bit yet? Most bands come in sets with varying levels of resistance, so when you’re ready, you can progress your workout, not plateau, which is key to strength training. “In order to get stronger, you need to progressively overload your muscles and you can achieve this with resistance bands,” Simarro confirms.

5 best resistance band leg workouts for beginners

1. 15-minute lower body resistance band workout

What? Featuring banded squats, banded leg circles, squat jump pulses and more, this lower-body session will help add some intensity to our workout with the addition of a resistance band.

Why? Short, sharp and over in 15 minutes, this lower workout will hit your hamstrings, quads, glutes and more.

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Lower Body Resistance Bands Workout | adidas - YouTube Watch On

2. Beginner resistance band leg workout

What? If you're new to resistance training, then this HIIT-style workout is a great place to start.

Why? Using a large band, it features squats, staggered leg Romanian deadlifts, glute kickbacks, static lunges, hip abductions, and more. So it will target your whole lower body, not just your legs.

How long? 20 minutes.

Resistance Band Leg Workout - Great For Beginners - 20 Min @ACHVPEAK - YouTube Watch On

3. 20-minute lower body resistance band workout

What? A lower body strength routine designed to help you keep up your fitness with minimal equipment. All you need is a mat and a large looped resistance band.

Why? From front squats and back squats, this workout replicates a lot of moves you might usually do with a barbell or weights in the gym. However, using just resistance bands, you can tick off this session from just about anywhere.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 MIN RESISTANCE BAND LEG WORKOUT | Follow Along - YouTube Watch On

4. No-jumping resistance band workout

What? Containing no jumps, this low-impact workout includes the use of a mini looped resistance band and is a strength and power session combined.

Why? Containing zero jumps, this workout is ideal for those who live in a flat (so you won't upset your neighbours below) or for anyone who's looking for a leg workout that's easy on the joints.

How long? 30 minutes.

30-Minute Resistance Band Legs, Glutes + Thighs (No Jumping) - YouTube Watch On

5. Mini loop resistance band workout

What? Containing just eight leg exercises, the use of a mini looped band will help you fire up your whole bottom half.

Why? Thanks to the use of the band, these eight leg exercises strengthen all of the major muscle groups in the lower body and from home.

How long? 30 minutes.

30-Minute Resistance Band Leg Workout for Women | Legs, Glutes + Thighs - YouTube Watch On

