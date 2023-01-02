On the hunt for the best resistance band exercises? 6 moves you can do from anywhere to boost mobility and strength

Did you know? Resistance band exercises are one of the most effective ways to workout. They're simple to do, cost very little, and can be done from anywhere - not to mention they work a series of muscle groups if done correctly.

They may look like a simple piece of kit, but don’t be fooled: these stretchy bands are a versatile addition to any strength training (opens in new tab) routine. Trust us when we say, they’ll take your glute exercises (opens in new tab) and ab toning exercises (opens in new tab) to another level.

Looking to get active after a relaxing Christmas or mix up your workout routine> You're in the right place, as they're used in celebrity workouts (opens in new tab), too - Ashley Graham uses resistance bands in her gym workouts (opens in new tab) and Naomi Campbell is also reportedly into them. NFL star Tom Brady has even gone as far as to say that the only equipment he uses in his workouts is resistance bands.

Resistance band exercises: your guide

First things first: what actually is a resistance band, you ask? Resistance bands are essentially elastic bands used to create resistance. When this is done correctly, muscular contractions occur, which help you build strength and tone, explains ex-professional athlete and personal trainer Omar Mansour.

So, why are they so great? Research has shown that training with elastic resistance bands actually provides similar strength gains when compared with more traditional devices, such as dumbbells and weight machines. And, if we say so ourselves, they can be a hell of a lot easier to use.

Other benefits include being easy to travel with (in case you fancy an impromptu workout).

How should people use a resistance band?

In short - however works best for you. Exercises using the bands can be mixed into existing workouts, used for warm-up exercises, or done as a stand-alone - whatever works for you.

“Depending on the individual's fitness ability, resistance bands can be used to improve mobility, activate and strengthen muscles,” says Mansour, who is also a running coach and trainer with the audio fitness training app With U . It can also be a useful piece of kit to use in a warm-up, as above as the band will help send blood flow to muscle groups.

“Resistance bands can be used for greater muscle stimulation, stretching, and mobility. When used to improve strength and power, resistance bands can challenge you in different ways to free weights, as typically the upper portion of the movement is harder than normal,” explains Monsour. “This is when the band is stretched most, creating the most resistance. Overloading the top part of an exercise can create greater muscular activation.”

Are there different types of resistance bands?

Yes, there are. You have short or long resistance bands, looped or solo, different strengths, and a variety of different materials, too.

Think of it this way - there's a range of weights at the gym, and a range of different intensities of the resistance bands, too. You'll typically see light, medium, heavy, and extra-heavy resistances.

Resistance band exercises: 6 to try tonight

1. Resistance band front squats

After resistance band exercises for legs? Front squats are great for working your hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes, and abs.

How to? Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Then, engaging your abdominal muscles and bending at the knees, lower your glutes towards the floor, pausing at the bottom before pushing back up. Remember to use your glutes and hamstrings here for the pushback up.

How long? Do this front squat with a resistance band for 45 seconds.

2. Seated back row

If you’re looking for resistance band exercises that will work the shoulders, arms, and back, then this seated back row delivers all three.

How to? Sit on the floor with your legs out straight in front of you, back straight, and your toes pointing towards the ceiling. Loop the band around the bottom of your feet and hold the end in both hands. Then, engaging your back and core, row both elbows backward until your hands are near your hips. Return and repeat.

How long? Grab a resistance band and try this exercise for 45 seconds.

3. Press-ups with a resistance band

A classic - the press-up - just got harder, thanks to the addition of a resistance band. It’s an ideal addition to a routine for those after band exercises for arms and the chest.

How to? Give your regular push-up a go, but loop a resistance band around your back for added tension and resistance.

How long? Mansour recommends doing this exercise for 45 seconds.

4. Reverse lunges with a resistance band

This is a pretty straightforward exercise to try if you’re on the hunt for resistance band exercises for beginners.

How to? Start by slipping a band around your thighs. Standing with your feet hip-width apart, take a large step backward with one foot. From there, lower your knee towards the floor and lowered foot. Your knee should be at a 90-degree angle and your heel lifted. Return and repeat.

How long? Again, this is an exercise to do for 45 seconds.

5. Banded overhead press

Another top pick, the banded overhead press will get the muscles in your arms, chest, shoulders and upper back working.

How to? Again, start with your feet hip-width apart. Loop the resistance band under both of your feet and hold it in both hands, with your palms facing upwards. Push the band directly overhead until your arms are straight and your muscles engaged. Return and repeat.

How long? Repeat the overhead press for 45 seconds.

6. Bicep curls with a resistance band

Try 45 seconds of these bicep curls with a resistance band and you’ll see how effective a band can be in place of free weights.

Best resistance bands to buy

