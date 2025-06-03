I’ve Never Found a Workout I Stick To – but After 7 Days of Home Resistance Band Workouts, I’m a New Person

Confession time. Between coping with chronic back pain and balancing a busy work schedule, I haven't worked out consistently in over a year. And as a Health and Lifestyle Writer (and someone who dreams of having the strength to embark on scenic hikes this summer), that's not exactly ideal, and it certainly isn't easy to admit.

For as long as I can remember, I've approached fitness with an unhealthy, all-or-nothing mindset. Typically, this leads to ignoring my body's signals and trying to push through a 30-minute online workout or hour-long class without making any modifications, followed by days spent recovering and weeks until my next attempt to get active.

I’d been searching forever for a beginner-friendly, low-impact, strength-building workout that I could actually sustain and build a routine with - and that's where the best resistance bands come in.

I'd only ever used these stretchy little loops in physical therapy, so seeing them popping up over and over again on my daily scroll through socials was a serious surprise.

Turns out, there are tonnes of benefits of resistance bands - the fit kit must-have is much more versatile than I realised. After reading up on the benefits, I was convinced they might just be the tool I needed to build my core strength enough to eventually take on the rest of those viral workout routines in my bookmarks.

So, I decided to try resistance band workouts every day for a week. Spoiler alert: they're officially here to stay in my health and wellness regime. Keen to read more band content? Don't skip our guides to the best resistance band leg workouts , resistance band core workouts and resistance band arm workouts , not to mention articles on the best resistance band leg workouts for beginners and the best resistance band arm workouts for beginners , for any of you who, like me, are newer to the workouts.

Resistance band home workouts are trending RN - so I tried them for a week

What is a resistance band?

Before diving into working out with a resistance band, you need to know a little bit about exactly what one is and how to select the best one for your fitness needs.

"A resistance band is a stretchable, elastic rubber band designed to add variable resistance to exercises, which increases muscle engagement and builds strength," personal trainer Terry Tateossian explains.

Resistance bands come in a few different forms, like jump rope-style bands with handles, stretchy, fabric-like 2-metre pieces for upper and full-body workouts, and smaller loops (also known as booty bands) that can be folded up and tucked into a handbag or even a pocket.

But trust us - this compact piece of workout kit shouldn't be underestimated.

"Unlike traditional weights, resistance bands create tension through elasticity, challenging your muscles and making exercises much harder to do," personal trainer Tanvi Dalal adds. "They come in different levels of resistance from extra-light to extra-extra heavy, so workouts can be customised for beginners or advanced alike."

What are resistance band workouts?

Often drawing from exercises seen in Pilates, barre, strength training, and physiotherapy, this style of exercise involves elevating moves by using the tension of your own body weight to engage and activate stabilising muscles, especially those around the core, hips, shoulders, and back.

"Resistance band workouts involve using bands to perform strength training exercises, targeting specific muscle groups," Dalal shares. "These workouts can range from upper-body moves like bicep curls and shoulder presses to lower-body exercises like squats, glute bridges, and lateral walks."

Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston swear by them, and there are plenty of different resistance band workouts available: from resistance band arm workouts for beginners, to resistance band leg workouts for beginners, to resistance band core workouts for beginners, plus more advanced resistance band workouts, for the already initiated.

What are the benefits of doing resistance band workouts?

There are tons of benefits of using resistance bands to work out, and most of them revolve around their highly efficient, yet low-impact nature.

"These bands provide resistance without placing undue stress on joints, and improve muscle activation," Dalal notes. "The constant tension they provide can increase muscle engagement, especially for stabilising muscles. They're also versatile, and can be used for strength, rehab, mobility, and even stretching exercises."

As Dalal mentions, resistance bands can be an excellent alternative to regular weights and gym equipment. According to one 2012 study, they place far less stress on the joints than weights, and another four-week study in 2021 even found that training with resistance band workouts can be just as effective as using dumbbells.

Resistance bands are a great tool to use for building up strength and intensity levels when working out, warming up, or recovering, and they're also one of the more affordable and compact types of workout equipment, meaning they're accessible in every sense of the word.

"They're portable and convenient, making them great for travel or small spaces," Dalal adds. "No need for a gym- your hotel room or bedroom will do just fine. I take my resistance bands wherever I travel, because I can get them into my suitcase very easily."

Who are resistance band workouts best for?

Because of their ability to bring strength training moves to the next level, resistance bands are amazing for anyone looking to add a new challenge to their at-home workout routines.

But with their progressive nature and tendency to strengthen stabilising muscles, our experts also say they're great for beginners and those recovering from injuries.

"You can start light and gradually work up," Tateossian notes. "For people who are rehabbing or getting back into movement, bands help you focus on control, stability, and form. They’re also joint-friendly, which is best if you’re dealing with inflammation, old injuries, or are older in age."

I tried resistance band workouts every day for a week- my verdict

Days one to three

To avoid falling back into my old patterns of pushing my body too far on the first day, needing a long break to recover, and starting again from square one weeks (or months) later, I decided to do things a little differently and build up slowly.

Basing my resistance band workouts every day on the TikTok video below, I'll be honest: the first exercise was tough, and I almost gave up entirely after around fifteen of them, so rather than going for the full 20 reps of each exercise recommended in the caption, I started with ten reps on my first day.

But despite starting my experiment towards the end of my luteal phase (when my cramps are at their worst and I usually avoid working out entirely), I still found the low-impact style of working out with a resistance band surprisingly manageable.

I finished feeling the full-body, Pilates-inspired sequence, feeling the burn in my core, glutes, arms, and legs, and found that the band encouraged slow, controlled, and intentional movements.

So, on day two, I did twelve of each exercise, followed by fourteen reps on day three, with plans to keep increasing by two each day until completing the full workout.

The resistance bands Nishaa used for her workout challenge. (Image credit: ProIron)

Days four to seven

As I completed my sixteenth rep of the curtsy squat on day four, I noticed I was still feeling pretty good, and could actually manage a few more of the moves that previously felt impossible. I ended up reaching my goal doing the full routine ahead of schedule, and was able to sustain it over days five through seven.

Over the course of the week, as I went about the rest of my day-to-day life, I could definitely feel that my muscles had been working, but in a way that felt strong, not painful.

And as I moved through my resistance band workout every day, one thought kept popping into my head: This might be what exercising was always supposed to feel like.

The final verdict? I totally get the hype, and this just might be the first at-home exercise method I *actually* end up sticking with - and I even ended up investing in some new kit so I could try some more beginner-friendly resistance band workouts as my strength continues to build.

Nishaa during the end of her week long workout challenge. (Image credit: Nishaa Sharma)

