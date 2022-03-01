Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ready to get your glute pump on?

So, you’re on the hunt for a lower body workout with dumbbells that you can do at the gym or from your living room?

Look no further, as we’ve enlisted the help of SWEAT‘s trainer Kelsey Wells, who’s PWR strength training programs are available exclusively in the Sweat app. It’s an express workout – it’ll only take 10-minutes of your time – and is lower body focused to be a hamstring, quad, and glute workout.

“This quick ten minute lower body workout with dumbbells is suitable for any fitness level and is great for anyone who may be time poor but still wants to get a challenging workout in without having to go to the gym,” shares Wells. “The four exercises will help teach you some of the fundamentals when it comes to lower body weight training.”

“Remember: exercise isn’t about how long you spent in the gym or how much weight you lifted, it is about celebrating your mind and body through mindful movement.”

“Your motive for your movement is extremely important,” she continues. “So, before you workout, do take a moment to set an intention of exercising from a place of self love and gratitude for your body and all that it is capable of.”

Why is a strong lower body important? Good question. Building strength in these muscle groups are very important not only for when you are exercising but also for day-to-day activities, ultimately providing a great foundation for all areas of your fitness. Don’t miss our go-to full body workout or guide to high intensity interval training, while you’re here.

Duration: 10 minutes

Do: A move for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds. Do this three times for an easy workout, six times for an intermediate workout, and nine times for an advanced workout.

Rest: For a minute at the end of each round.

Type of workout: Lower body weight training circuit.

Equipment: You’ll need a pair of dumbbells and a resistance band. New to strength training or coming back to it after some time off? Wells recommends using a light to medium band (shop the best resistance bands, here) and 2 or 3 kg dumbbells.

Warm up

Try this: Prior to any workout, Kelsey recommends taking a few minutes to warm your muscles up. Any form of light cardio – aka skipping, jogging on the spot, or high knees – will help to get your heart rate and your muscles warm pre-sweat session. Try a few dynamic – aka moving – stretches for good measure, too.

1. Fire Hydrant

Kit needed: Resistance band

a. With a resistance band looped around your lower thighs, start on all fours on a yoga mat. Ensure that your knees are below your hips and your hands are below your shoulders. Set your spine in a neutral position and draw your shoulder blades down and back. This is your starting position.

b. Inhale. Exhale, gently draw your ribs to your hips to engage your core. While keeping your knee bent, release and elevate your right leg out to the side, ensuring that your hips and shoulders remain parallel to (in line with) the floor.

c. Inhale. Lower your right leg to return to the starting position, but without resting your knee on the mat. Complete half of the specified repetitions on the same side, before repeating the remaining repetitions on the other side.

2. Kneeling Glute Kickback

Kit needed: Resistance band.

a. With a resistance band looped around your upper thighs, start on all fours on a yoga mat. Ensure that your knees are below your hips and your hands are below your shoulders. Set your spine in a neutral position and draw your shoulder blades down and back. This is your starting position.

b. Inhale. Exhale, gently draw your ribs to your hips to engage your core. Release and extend your right leg backwards and upwards until it is in line with your spine, ensuring that your toes remain pointed.

c. Inhale. Bend your knee and lower your right leg to return to the starting position, but without resting your knee on the mat. Complete half of the specified repetitions on the same side, before repeating the remaining repetitions on the other side.

3. Goblet Sumo Squat

Kit needed: Resistance band.

a. Holding a dumbbell with both hands directly in front of your chest, plant both feet on the floor further than shoulder-width apart. Point both feet slightly outward. This is your starting position.

b. Inhale. Looking straight ahead, bend at both the hips and knees, ensuring that your knees point toward your toes. Continue bending your knees until your upper legs are parallel with the floor, ensuring that your back remains between a 45- to 90-degree angle to your hips.

c. Exhale. Push through your heels and extend your knees to return to the starting position. Repeat for 45 seconds.

4. Dumbbell Alternating Reverse Lunge

Kit needed: Dumbbells.

a. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, plant both feet on the floor shoulder-width apart. Gently draw your pubic bone to your belly button (engage pelvic floor). This is your starting position.

b. Inhale. Carefully take a big step backwards with your right foot. As you plant your right foot on the floor, bend both knees to approximately 90 degrees, ensuring that your weight is evenly distributed between both legs. When done correctly, your front knee will be aligned with your ankle and your back knee will be hovering just off the floor.

c. Exhale. Extend both knees and transfer your weight completely onto your left foot. Step your right foot forward to return to the starting position.

d. Inhale. Carefully take a big step backwards with your left foot. As you plant your left foot on the floor, bend both knees to approximately 90 degrees, ensuring that your weight is evenly distributed between both legs. When done correctly, your front knee will be aligned with your ankle and your back knee will be hovering just off the floor.

e. Exhale. Extend both knees and transfer your weight completely onto your right foot. Step your left foot forward to return to the starting position. Continue alternating between right and left for the specified number of repetitions.

Warm down

Try this: After your lower body workout with dumbbells, try three to five minutes of walking and some static – aka non-moving – stretches, too.

“Static stretching works to lengthen your muscles with the aim of increasing your flexibility and range of motion. It can also help provide relief from any potential cramping and can help reduce soreness and risk of injury,” the trainer shares.