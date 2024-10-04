The best pilates bands are the latest affordable way to boost your at-home workouts - 6 editor and expert-approved ones to shop

It’s official: Pilates has taken the fitness world by storm in the past few months, and its popularity is showing no signs of slowing down as we enter autumn. If you’re less keen on venturing out for an in-studio class in the cold weather, firstly same, and secondly, you might want to think about how you can boost your at-home sessions to really get the most out of them. Introducing: the best Pilates bands.

These long elastic bands are some of the most affordable Pilates accessories around, with most costing under £10 for a set. They can come in either a looped or long strap design, and can be used in multiple ways (e.g. looped around your wrists and the soles of your feet) to add resistance to your Pilates reps - sort of in a similar way to Reformer machines .

Why is it a good idea to incorporate bands into your Pilates workout? As they are compact, lightweight and portable, they make a brilliant alternative to the best home weights or at-home machines when you’re travelling or simply don’t have enough space in your living room. If you’re sceptical about how effective Pilates bands actually are, you should know that a 2019 study showed that elastic resistance bands promote similar strength gains as conventional resistance training (e.g. weighted workouts). Excellent stuff.

There are a few different tools you can use to boost your at-home Pilates workouts - including Pilates bars , sliders , rings and even ankle weights - but what makes Pilates bands so great for everyone’s favourite workout of the moment? I asked a few experts for their insights.

What are the benefits of adding Pilates bands to your home workouts?

Hollie Grant, Founder of Pilates PT and The Bump Plan insists that adding Pilates bands to your home workouts offers so many benefits and she encourages her clients to use them. Some benefits she highlights include:

Pilates bands provide adjustable resistance, making exercises more challenging where needed without adding heavy weights, but can also make certain exercises easier by providing support. Improved flexibility: They can help enhance your range of motion, allowing for deeper stretches and more controlled movements.

These bands can help target specific muscle groups, promoting better engagement and strength gains. Versatile & portable: they’re lightweight and easy to store/pack. I recommend clients take them on holidays/work trips etc!

Great for gentle resistance training, making them ideal for injury prevention and recovery. Lots of my injured clients rely on them for rehab. Cost-effective: Bands are an affordable way to intensify your workout without the need for bulky/multiple equipment.

The Best Pilates bands to shop now:

1. Most highly-rated Pilates bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

Coresteady Resistance Bands Today's Best Deals £5.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highly-rated + You can choose your preferred level of resistance + From a small business Reasons to avoid - You have to buy the bands separately - they don't come in a pack

Boasting a 4.4-star rating from over 11,000 reviews, these are the most highly-rated Pilates bands in this list. They come colour-coded, so you know which level of resistance to choose for different workouts, and have a classic open-ended strap design which is super versatile.

Do note that you'll have to buy each band separately, and some reviewers have commented that even the lightest band is quite strong, so if you're after a softer resistance, keep scrolling.

2. Most affordable Pilates bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

COFOF Resistance Bands Today's Best Deals £7.58 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Comes in a set of four + Does the job Reasons to avoid - Not the chicest colours

You'll get four Pilates bands in this set for under £8, making it excellent value for money. The bands are lightweight yet sturdy, and the wide bands don't roll up like some designs tend to do. The versatile bands can be used for Pilates and yoga, but also strength training and physiotherapy exercises too.

3. Expert-approved Pilates bands

(Image credit: The Mad Group)

Align-Pilates Resistance Bands Today's Best Deals From £8.49 at Mad HQ Reasons to buy + Expert-approved + High quality and durable + Versatile Reasons to avoid - You have to buy each band separately

Grant uses the Pilates-Mad resistance bands in her studio, and couldn’t recommend them more. “I find medium resistance bands are helpful and the most versatile”, says Grant, “remember, you can give yourself more resistance by changing where you hold the band/wrapping it around multiple times or doubling it up etc. - without needing multiple bands of different resistance.

4. Best looped Pilates bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

Fokky Resistance Bands Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable and highly rated + Can be looped around your knees or ankles + Come in different strengths + Chic colours available Reasons to avoid - Some people prefer the control of holding a strap design

If you're after a loop - rather than strap- design Pilates band, this set of five is a great option. Each band is made using natural rubber and comes in varying degrees of resistance - from light to XX-heavy. As Grant points out, the looped Pilates band makes a great option for glute activation exercises when worn above the knees or to bind the legs together.

5. Best fabric Pilates bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

Arena Strength Long Fabric Resistance Bands Today's Best Deals £57.85 at Amazon Reasons to buy + The stretchy fabric is more comfortable for some + More durable than rubber bands + You can double up for increased resistance Reasons to avoid - They're quite expensive

Hear me out: fabric Pilates bands might not be the traditional choice, but I personally prefer the softer, more grippy material as it doesn't roll down or get slippery with sweat after an intense workout. These Arena Strength looped bands might be on the pricey side, but the rave reviews speak for themselves - they're durable, soft against the skin, super stretchy, plus you'll get four bands (which you can double up for increased resistance) and a comprehensive printed guide to help you get the most out of them.

6. Best short bands for increased resistance

(Image credit: Amazon)

CFX Resistance Bands Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Increased resistance + Don't roll down + You get three in a set Reasons to avoid - Can only be used for smaller movements

Okay, we're veering even further away from the more traditional Pilates band design here, but I personally love to use shorter fabric resistance bands like these for increased resistance when doing glute exercises on a mat. Loop them around your thighs, just above the knees, to increase resistance during small-movement exercises, like glute bridges and moves that work the outer thighs. These bands come in three levels of resistance and don't roll down whatsoever thanks to the thick, grippy material.