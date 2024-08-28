Resistance band arm workouts are simple, effective, and totally free - 10 best for beginners to try any place, any time

Looking for an effective upper-body workout? You can't go wrong with resistance band arm workouts for beginners. Even though these small rubber bands may not look like much, they can really pack a punch to support stronger biceps and triceps.

In fact, training with elastic resistance provides strength gains similar to training with conventional resistance like dumbbells and machines, according to a 2019 review . And in a paper from the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, using heavy resistance bands was found to help increase upper-body strength specifically, with researchers noting it would be a great way for lifters to maintain their lifts when they're away from the gym.

While skipping arm day may feel acceptable given they're such small muscles, don't be tempted. Your biceps and triceps aren't only responsible for pushing and pulling movements, meaning weaknesses will hinder other workouts as well as day-to-day activities, but they're also vital for health. Your arm muscles help keep your shoulders, back and chest in alignment, so weak arms can mean poor posture and even pain.

In short: strong arms are important - and resistance bands will help you build them.

As a Health Editor and fitness trainer, I love resistance bands. Given how small and transportable they are, they're always one of the first things I throw into my suitcase when going on holiday. That's why, below, I've shared ten of the best resistance band arm workouts to do any time, any place. Looking for more ways to build strength? Don't forget to check out our guides to the best resistance band workouts and resistance band exercises , while you're here.

Resistance band arm workouts for beginners are seriously effective - your guide

What are the benefits of resistance band arm workouts for beginners?

The reason I love doing resistance band workouts for my arms specifically is because there is constant tension in the muscle when pulling or pushing the band. Unlike compound exercises, like squats where your hips will move quite far, arm exercises tend to have quite short range of motion. By keeping tension in the movement the whole time with bands, you turn a small move into a powerhouse exercise.

Other reasons I rate resistance band arm exercises are:

1. They're a seriously simple way of building muscle

As you become more efficient with one move, you can increase the thickness or tautness of the band to challenge the muscle further. This is called progressive overload and is a great way to keep making gains.

2. You can really vary the exercises

In other words, you won't be stuck with just curls and extensions when it comes to resistance band arm workouts. You can get creative with these pieces of kit and find new ways to stretch the bands to target your muscles.

3. They'll challenge several muscle groups

To reiterate, bands might not look like much, but they can pack in such a burn. Resistance band arm workouts can be quite humbling - but a challenge is always fun.

4. You can use them anywhere

Resistance bands aren't just for holidays. I also use them to switch up my weight training in the gym, performing supersets of dumbbell and resistance band movements. Or, I add them into days when I know I don't have time for a full workout but want to move my body somehow.

10 best resistance band workouts for beginners to try tonight

1. 10-minute resistance band arm workout by fitbymik

What? A quick arm workout using a handled resistance band - though you could use any other type of long band too.

Why? Mik goes through loads of variations of moves to target the biceps and triceps, as well as the back and shoulders, for a well-rounded burn in record time.

How long? It takes just ten minutes out of your day.

10 min RESISTANCE BAND ARM WORKOUT | Tone Your Upper Body - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-minute chest and arms workout by LiveFitness

What? A cracker of a workout that will target your biceps, triceps and chest - perfect for those who want to improve posture and reduce pain.

Why? Your arms are small but responsible for pulling your shoulders, back and chest into or out of place, so strengthening them and surrounding areas is vital. This fun workout will do just that.

How long for? Another quick ten minute session.

RESISTANCE BAND WORKOUT - ARMS & CHEST - HOME WORKOUT - 10 MINUTES - YouTube Watch On

3. 12-minute resistance band arms workout by MadFit

What? A 12-minute upper-body workout with minimal rest.

Why? Keeping all the moves back-to-back without any downtime ensures you get the most out of this quick workout. It'll feel like cardio as well as arms by the end of the session.

How long for? Just 12 minutes.

12 min UPPER BODY RESISTANCE BAND Workout (At Home) - YouTube Watch On

4. 15-minute resistance band arm workout by Zanna van Dijk

What? A no-repeat workout (meaning you'll never do the same move more than once) for your arms.

Why? Mini loops are the most versatile piece of kit and they're put to stonking-good use in this short workout. Plus, no repeat workouts are best for those who get bored easily.

How long for? Only 15 minutes - or you can do it twice round for a well-rounded 30-minute session.

15 Minute NO REPEAT Mini Resistance Band Upper Body Workout! - YouTube Watch On

5. 15-minute resistance band arm workout by NourishMoveLove

What? A heavy and fast-paced arm workout using just a mini-loop resistance band.

Why? You'll be doing unique and fun moves in this workout to target the arms and upper-body - a good one for those who find typical upper-body training a bit dull.

How long for? At just 15-minutes, it's a good length to squeeze into busy days.

15-Minute Resistance Band Arm Workout (with Mini Band) - YouTube Watch On

6. 15-minute back and biceps workout by Caroline Girvan

What? A workout that targets the back and biceps for a stronger upper-body and better posture.

Why? Your biceps and back are both involved in pulling motions - pairing them together is an effective way to train and build efficient muscle. This workout gets pretty intense for great results, too.

How long for? It takes just 15 minutes, so you could pair it with a shoulders and triceps workout for a rounded upper-body session.

Back and Biceps | Resistance Band Workout at Home - YouTube Watch On

7. 20-minute resistance band upper-body workout by Vera LoRo

What? A 20-minute mobility and strength-focused resistance band workout.

Why? Vera LoRo gives brilliant tips on how to perfect your upper-body training - and her focus on improving mobility as well as strength is a great way to train for life.

How long? A solid 20-minute workout.

20 Min Resistance Band Upper Body Workout | No Repeat | Mobility & Range of Motion - YouTube Watch On

8. 22-minute arms and abs Pilates banded workout by Re:Align

What? A Pilates-style workout that uses a resistance band to strengthen the upper body.

Why? Pilates is so brilliant for building muscle strength and mobility - and the resistance band gives these exercises an even tougher edge.

How long? It'll take 22 minutes to go through this whole routine.

Booty Band Arms + Abs Workout | Resistance Band Core + Upper Body Exercises - YouTube Watch On

9. 25-minute resistance band arm workout by Nicole Pearce

What? A triceps, biceps and shoulders workout using a mini loop band.

Why? Nicole puts lots of exercises together in brilliant circuits that will burn your arms using a tiny piece of a kit. Watch out for the finisher - it's tough.

How long for? It takes 25 minutes.

Resistance Band Arm Burn Out - Triceps, Biceps, Shoulders - YouTube Watch On

10. 30-minute resistance band arms and abs workout by Christina Dorner

What? A high-energy workout that targets your arms and core.

Why? If you need motivating, this is the video for you. Christina's energy will have you feeling like you're in an expensive studio class - even if you're just at home with your bands.

How long? A 30-minute class, this is the perfect upper-body routine.

30 Minute Resistance Band Arms and Abs Workout | Good for Travel - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK approved resistance bands now:

There are a few different resistance bands you can buy, including small loops, long loops, handled and Pilates-style. Below, we share our favourites.

