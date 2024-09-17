Resistance band leg workouts are effective and affordable - as a fitness trainer, these are the 10 I always recommend
Ready to work your glutes, quads and hamstrings?
On the hunt for effective but affordable lower-body workouts that you can do from anywhere? Resistance band leg workouts might just become your new go to.
Although rubber bands may not seem like much compared to the likes of heavy dumbbell lower-body workouts, research shows they can pack as much punch as their metal counterparts. For instance, a 2019 review found training with elastic resistance provides strength gains similar to training with weights and machines.
Another study, from the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine, found that banded hip thrusts were among the top most effective exercises at activating and strengthening the glutes, rivalling barbell hip thrusts and split squats and even more effective than traditional back squats.
In short: resistance band leg workouts are a brilliant way to strengthen the lower body. And that's vital, given your legs do the lion's share of work in your body (holding you upright, walking, running, etc) yet we often just sit on them.
As a Health Editor, I love using resistance bands to supercharge my gym workouts and Pilates sessions. And on days when I'm too busy for either, I simply take my bands and do some lower body activation. I'm sharing 10 of my go-to workouts for lower-body gains.
And don't forget to check our guides to resistance band arm workouts as well as other resistance band workouts and resistance band exercises, while you're at it.
Resistance band leg workouts are effective and affordable - your guide
There are so many benefits to using resistance bands for your lower body. These include:
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
1. They're transportable
If you're busy travelling or you work out at home and don't have room to house a lot of kit, resistance bands should be your best friends. These are small enough to pack in a case yet can give the effect of lifting tens of kilos. Talk about effective.
2. They target small muscles
Resistance bands are great at working the muscles that your usual compound lifts won't target. For instance, clams and leg lifts with a resistance band can work into the glute min and glute med, aka the smaller muscles in the glutes that don't always get a look in during squats and deadlifts.
3. They improve your mind-to-muscle connection
To effectively use resistance bands, you'll need to think about how your body is working against the band. This means you'll be building a mind-to-muscle connection - in short, the ability to consciously contract a specific area.
Not only does this help with your technique and body literacy, but it's been proven to build more strength, too.
4. They offer variation
There are so many options for resistance bands to buy which means you can keep switching up and progressing in your workout routine. That's key to continue building strength.
10 best resistance band lower-body workouts to try today
1. 10 minute booty workout with a band by Gains By Brains
What? A glute-focused workout using one small loop resistance band.
Why? As previously mentioned, resistance bands are brilliant at building the muscles that often get neglected with compound moves. That's why this workout hones in on working the glutes from multiple angles for a well-rounded workout.
How long for? It's a quick - but intense - ten minutes.
2. Resistance band lower-body workout by Adidas
What? A workout designed to work your full lower body in record time.
Why? Pairing simple, recognisable moves like banded glute bridges with more unique takes like single-leg resistance band deadlifts and leg circles, you won't get bored in this workout.
How long for? It's a speedy ten minutes.
3. 15-minute standing lower-body banded workout by Fit With Mik
What? An all-standing workout using a small looped resistance band.
Why? Standing exercises can be really effective for challenging the lower-body - as well as firing up the core and working on balance and co-ordination.
How long for? You'll be done within 15 minutes.
4. 20-minute lower-body Pilates banded workout by Move With Nicole
What? A Pilates-style workout using a band to strengthen the legs.
Why? You're in luck if you prefer Pilates exercises to traditional strength training as this class adds a band to moves like Pilates toe taps and Plie squats.
How long for? This is just a 20-minute workout.
5. Quad, hamstring and glute banded workout by Caroline Girvan
What? A workout for people who really want to feel the burn of strength training using just a band.
Why? Girvan takes you through three staple muscle-building leg moves - a leg extension, leg curl and hip thrust - using just a band. I love that she takes time to demonstrate the exercises fully before jumping into the workout, too.
How long for? 20 minutes in total.
6. 20-minute mini band lower body workout by Workout With Roxanne
What? A mini band workout that will burn your glutes, as well as your quads and hamstrings.
Why? With loads of moves and reps, you'll be working your muscles until failure - one of the key steps of building strength.
How long for? This is a 20-minute workout.
7. 20-minute barre leg workout by Larie Midkiff
What? A barre-inspired workout for your legs and glutes.
Why? For people who love their barre classes but can't afford to get to them every week, this is a brilliant class that will work your lower-body using a band.
How long for? Another 20-minute session.
8. 30-minute lower-body banded HIIT by Growingannanas
What? A high-intensity lower-body workout using just a band.
Why? For people who want to get their heart rate up while getting stronger legs, this workout is a no-brainer.
How long for? A well-rounded 30 minutes.
9. 30-minute legs and glutes banded burner by Sydney Cummings Houdyshell
What? A lower-body banded workout that focuses on building muscle around the hips.
Why? So many people experience hip pain as a result of weak glutes or tight muscles, and this workout focuses on alleviating those worries. But it's not just lighthearted rehab: you'll be working up a real strength-based sweat.
How long for? A tough 30-minute workout.
10. 40-minute banded leg workout by Mr & Mrs Muscle
What? A lower-body workout designed to get your heart-rate up and legs stronger.
Why? This well-rounded workout will build muscle in the lower-body with brilliant coaching points for moves like squat jumps, good morning and reverse lunges.
How long? A 40-minute workout that includes a great warm up.
Shop MC approved resistance bands now:
These small loop bands come with varied strengths so you can find a weight for every move. They're sturdy and virtually unsnappable, in my experience, which is great when you're pulling them with force.
Long loop resistance bands are great for lying leg curls and hip thrusts. You can either buy the full stack of varied weights, or just buy the lightest red band and replace as your strength develops.
For those who want an extra strong band, Shreddy is the best place to buy from. With cotton exterior and thick, tough elastic, they have a heavy resistance to help you build strength.
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, nine-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest health updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely sustainable and squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She's won a BSME for her sustainability work, regularly hosts panels and presents for events like the Sustainability Awards, and is a stickler for a strong stat, too, seeing over nine million total impressions on the January 2023 Wellness Issue she oversaw. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
-
If you want to do an easy bouncy blow dry at home, these are the best hot brushes for the job
Think Dyson, GHD & Babyliss...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Casadei’s Arianna Casadei On Family Legacies and Being Present
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
London Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row
Your backstage pass to all-things LFW
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
I tried ankle weights for walking as TikTok is obsessed with them RN - and despite being sceptical, I'm a convert
Honestly? I highly recommend.
By Camille Dubuis-Welch
-
I strength trained at home for 30 minutes every week - and eight months on, I feel stronger than ever
Good for muscle, mind, metabolism and more.
By Ally Head
-
Micro workouts are going viral – why they're key to maintaining fitness, no matter your location or availability
You'll like this one.
By Abbi Henderson
-
I tried this 5-minute Ballet-inspired workout addition at a PT's advice - and honestly? My calves have never looked better
And my balance has improved, too...
By Camille Dubuis-Welch
-
Seen the hype around Pilates and wondering which type is best? Your guide to choosing the right session for you
Mat, classical, Tower or Reformer?
By Chloe Gray
-
Wrist weights are affordable, effective, and easy to use – 5 benefits that prove they'll transform your workout routine
A deep dive into the trending bit of kit.
By Abbi Henderson
-
What is functional strength training? Your guide to the trending workout that builds muscle for life
Is it really *the* most effective way of training?
By Chloe Gray
-
Celebrities are obsessed with this handy bit of strength training kit - so, is it really unrivalled at boosting muscle strength and tone?
Your need to knows.
By Abbi Henderson