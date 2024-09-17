Resistance band leg workouts are effective and affordable - as a fitness trainer, these are the 10 I always recommend

On the hunt for effective but affordable lower-body workouts that you can do from anywhere? Resistance band leg workouts might just become your new go to.

Although rubber bands may not seem like much compared to the likes of heavy dumbbell lower-body workouts, research shows they can pack as much punch as their metal counterparts. For instance, a 2019 review found training with elastic resistance provides strength gains similar to training with weights and machines.

Another study, from the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine, found that banded hip thrusts were among the top most effective exercises at activating and strengthening the glutes, rivalling barbell hip thrusts and split squats and even more effective than traditional back squats.

In short: resistance band leg workouts are a brilliant way to strengthen the lower body. And that's vital, given your legs do the lion's share of work in your body (holding you upright, walking, running, etc) yet we often just sit on them.

As a Health Editor, I love using resistance bands to supercharge my gym workouts and Pilates sessions. And on days when I'm too busy for either, I simply take my bands and do some lower body activation. I'm sharing 10 of my go-to workouts for lower-body gains.

Resistance band leg workouts are effective and affordable - your guide

There are so many benefits to using resistance bands for your lower body. These include:

1. They're transportable

If you're busy travelling or you work out at home and don't have room to house a lot of kit, resistance bands should be your best friends. These are small enough to pack in a case yet can give the effect of lifting tens of kilos. Talk about effective.

2. They target small muscles

Resistance bands are great at working the muscles that your usual compound lifts won't target. For instance, clams and leg lifts with a resistance band can work into the glute min and glute med, aka the smaller muscles in the glutes that don't always get a look in during squats and deadlifts.

3. They improve your mind-to-muscle connection

To effectively use resistance bands, you'll need to think about how your body is working against the band. This means you'll be building a mind-to-muscle connection - in short, the ability to consciously contract a specific area.

Not only does this help with your technique and body literacy, but it's been proven to build more strength, too.

4. They offer variation

There are so many options for resistance bands to buy which means you can keep switching up and progressing in your workout routine. That's key to continue building strength.

10 best resistance band lower-body workouts to try today

1. 10 minute booty workout with a band by Gains By Brains

What? A glute-focused workout using one small loop resistance band.

Why? As previously mentioned, resistance bands are brilliant at building the muscles that often get neglected with compound moves. That's why this workout hones in on working the glutes from multiple angles for a well-rounded workout.

How long for? It's a quick - but intense - ten minutes.

10 MIN GLUTE PUMP (WITH BAND) for round and peachy glutes - YouTube Watch On

2. Resistance band lower-body workout by Adidas

What? A workout designed to work your full lower body in record time.

Why? Pairing simple, recognisable moves like banded glute bridges with more unique takes like single-leg resistance band deadlifts and leg circles, you won't get bored in this workout.

How long for? It's a speedy ten minutes.

15 Minute Lower Body Resistance Bands Workout | adidas - YouTube Watch On

3. 15-minute standing lower-body banded workout by Fit With Mik

What? An all-standing workout using a small looped resistance band.

Why? Standing exercises can be really effective for challenging the lower-body - as well as firing up the core and working on balance and co-ordination.

How long for? You'll be done within 15 minutes.

15 min STANDING BOOTY BAND WORKOUT | Legs and Glutes | Wrist Friendly - YouTube Watch On

4. 20-minute lower-body Pilates banded workout by Move With Nicole

What? A Pilates-style workout using a band to strengthen the legs.

Why? You're in luck if you prefer Pilates exercises to traditional strength training as this class adds a band to moves like Pilates toe taps and Plie squats.

How long for? This is just a 20-minute workout.

20 MIN LEGS & BOOTY || Standing Lower Body Workout (Resistance Band) - YouTube Watch On

5. Quad, hamstring and glute banded workout by Caroline Girvan

What? A workout for people who really want to feel the burn of strength training using just a band.

Why? Girvan takes you through three staple muscle-building leg moves - a leg extension, leg curl and hip thrust - using just a band. I love that she takes time to demonstrate the exercises fully before jumping into the workout, too.

How long for? 20 minutes in total.

Leg Extension, Curl & Hip Thrust at Home | Band Workout - YouTube Watch On

6. 20-minute mini band lower body workout by Workout With Roxanne

What? A mini band workout that will burn your glutes, as well as your quads and hamstrings.

Why? With loads of moves and reps, you'll be working your muscles until failure - one of the key steps of building strength.

How long for? This is a 20-minute workout.

20 Min LOWER BODY workout (Mini Band) // NO REPEAT // No Jumping - YouTube Watch On

7. 20-minute barre leg workout by Larie Midkiff

What? A barre-inspired workout for your legs and glutes.

Why? For people who love their barre classes but can't afford to get to them every week, this is a brilliant class that will work your lower-body using a band.

How long for? Another 20-minute session.

20 Minute Barre(less) Mat Leg Workout with Bands - Glutes, Hamstrings, Quads, Calves. Low Impact! - YouTube Watch On

8. 30-minute lower-body banded HIIT by Growingannanas

What? A high-intensity lower-body workout using just a band.

Why? For people who want to get their heart rate up while getting stronger legs, this workout is a no-brainer.

How long for? A well-rounded 30 minutes.

30 MIN LEG DAY WORKOUT - With Mini Band, Legs and Booty (HIIT IT HARDER DAY 9) - YouTube Watch On

9. 30-minute legs and glutes banded burner by Sydney Cummings Houdyshell

What? A lower-body banded workout that focuses on building muscle around the hips.

Why? So many people experience hip pain as a result of weak glutes or tight muscles, and this workout focuses on alleviating those worries. But it's not just lighthearted rehab: you'll be working up a real strength-based sweat.

How long for? A tough 30-minute workout.

30 Minute Legs and Glutes Band Burner Workout | PRIME - Day 13 - YouTube Watch On

10. 40-minute banded leg workout by Mr & Mrs Muscle

What? A lower-body workout designed to get your heart-rate up and legs stronger.

Why? This well-rounded workout will build muscle in the lower-body with brilliant coaching points for moves like squat jumps, good morning and reverse lunges.

How long? A 40-minute workout that includes a great warm up.

TONE YOUR LEGS | 40 min Leg, Thigh & Glute Workout (Resistance Band) - YouTube Watch On

