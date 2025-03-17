Pilates shrugs are set to be the next big activewear trend: 6 of the best, chosen by our expert Editors
Chic and comfortable? Sign me up.
Just when it seems as though activewear can't get any more stylish, in comes a new trend ready to take hold. I'm calling it now: the workout look for 2025 will undoubtedly be Pilates shrugs. Combining the balletcore aesthetic with the practicality of fitted workout tops, they deliver on both wearability and practicality. What's not to love?
If your quest for the best workout tops for women has left you feeling slightly uninspired, you're not alone. As a fashion-obsessed Shopping Editor who also spends a lot of time on a Reformer machine, I like to feel put-together when I workout, so what I wear ranks high on my list of priorities. However, I refuse to invest in activewear on looks alone - performance is undoubtedly the most important factor.
Well, since discovering Pilates shrugs, I've realised it is possible to find an unbeatably chic type of workout top that's suitable for getting a sweat on too. Ideal for layering over the best sports bras or tank tops, shrugs answer the question of what to wear to Reformer Pilates for both style and substance.
Shop our top picks from cool girl activewear brands and bolster your collection of the best Pilates clothes with one of these shrugs that can work to add extra coverage, keep you warm, or just elevate your look without impacting the quality of your exercise session.
Best Pilates shrugs: Quick shopping links
- Most versatile Pilates shrug: £10 at Gymshark (was £25, save 60%)
- Most stylish Pilates shrug: £58 at Revolve (was £72, save 19%)
- Best everyday Pilates shrug: £32 at Oner Active
- Most affordable Pilates shrug: £12.99 at Amazon
- Softest Pilates shrug: £70 at Vuori
- Cosiest Pilates shrug: £148 at Alo
6 best Pilates shrugs that MC Editors love
1. Best everyday Pilates shrug
Oner Active SoftMotion™ Long Sleeve Shrug
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I have this exact Pilates shrug from Oner Active and it's easily my current favourite piece of activewear. When I first took it out of its packaging I was worried that it looked far too small, but I can confirm it's nice and stretchy and fits true to size. Like all other Oner pieces, the fabric is incredibly soft and it doesn't slip off the shoulders during low-impact workouts. It's made from the same sort of material as workout leggings, meaning it's neither too thick nor too thin and it wicks sweat very well.
I typically get very hot about half way through a Pilates class, but I like to have my arms covered most of the time. This provides that coverage without all the extra fabric that comes with a long sleeved top, so I can wear it over tank tops or sports bras to keep comfortable.
I think this design is also chic enough to wear as part of my everyday wardrobe, particularly during spring and summer when I don't want to wear a jacket or chunky knitwear but still want a little extra layer. The other three colours are almost completely sold out - which tells you just how popular this item is - but I will also be snapping up the pink colour as soon as I can.
2. Softest Pilates shrug
Vuori AllTheFeels™ Shrug
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I am a huge fan of Vuori activewear, primarily because it's hands down the softest workout gear I own. I look forward to putting on my Vuori leggings for any Pilates class - or just for lounging around - and the quality is unbeatable. This new shrug is made from the brand's signature material so you can trust that it will be equally as buttery soft.
Made with stretchy, moisture-wicking material, it can be trusted to see you through many different types of workout. It also provides more coverage around the armpits than lots of other shrug styles, so it's the one to go for if that's a priority for you.
3. Most affordable Pilates shrug
Navneet Women's Shrug
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Amazon activewear is surprisingly reliable, especially if you're on a budget. This simple black shrug is chic and versatile, making it ideal for Pilates sessions. Reviewers note how soft the fabric is, as well as the fact that it's suitable for exercising or wearing casually. I typically opt for black tops as I know they won't show sweat, so this has you covered in that department too.
The only thing to be aware of is that it does come up ever so slightly large, so if you're after a very figure-hugging fit, it might be worth sizing down. However, if you prefer something with a little more wiggle room - especially for Reformer classes where you'll do a lot of moving around - you could stick to your regular size.
4. Most stylish Pilates shrug
Year Of Ours Stretch Shrug
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
US brand Years Of Ours has a gorgeous selection of activewear, and this baby pink shrug is no exception. It's made from a lightweight, moisture wicking fabric and features thumb holes to ensure it stays fitted securely. It's designed for low impact workouts so will be ideal for Pilates, barre, or dance, and the soft colour palette has a true balletcore feel.
Reviewers say that it is very easy to workout in, so you don't have to worry about it slipping off or feeling uncomfortable during your class or at-home exercise session. It is slightly pricier than some other options, but the five-star reviews tell me it's worth it.
5. Most versatile Pilates shrug
Gymshark Ribbed Cotton Seamless Shrug
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Gymshark is one of the most reliable activewear brands on the market, with great price points too. This ribbed shrug is designed to show off your sports bra whilst adding some extra cosiness, and it also features thumb holes to keep your sleeves from riding up. Made from 76% cotton it's nice and breathable, and also seamless for a comfortable finish.
This shrug is the only one currently on offer, so it's no surprise that it's been flying off the shelves - especially considering it's only £10 at the moment.
6. Cosiest Pilates shrug
Alo Snuggle Up Sweater Shawl
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is definitely more of a cosy loungewear layer for travelling to and from classes, but it could easily be worn during the warm up portion of your Pilates workout or for very low impact exercise like walking or yoga. It's designed to keep you warm with an ultra-soft ribbed fabric, and it comes in a few different minimalist colourways.
There have been plenty of times I have worn a jumper during Pilates, but this cropped and loose silhouette will provide more movement and room than bulky fleeces or tight-fitting knits. You could even layer this over one of the tighter shrugs in this guide for an extra fashionable Pilates look.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
