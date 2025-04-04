Stuck for warm weather exercise gear? These 7 spring workout sets from our Editors' favourite brands have you covered
Don't let sweat cramp your style.
warm-weatherSpring has finally arrived, and while I'm not one to complain about the sun, I am one to moan about getting too hot during my workouts - nothing gets me more frustrated than overheating when exercising. That's where light and breathable spring workout sets come in.
I'm a person who always runs hot. Even when out for walks in the middle of winter, it only takes me several minutes to break a sweat and desperately strip my many layers off. That's why finding exercise gear that is appropriately breathable but provides enough coverage is paramount. Sunnier weather also means protection from the sun is necessary, as it's not always realistic to be carting your suncream around in your pocket for top-ups.
As you may have guessed, the majority of my activewear kit is made from breathable and light fabrics for year-round wear. However, if you're someone who prefers to have different workout pieces for different times of year, you'll want some warm weather pieces to bulk out your wardrobe.
These are the beautifully breathable items from the MC UK team's favourite cool girl activewear brands, including the best gym leggings, best running shorts, best gym layers, and even the best Pilates clothes - all with warm-weather functionality.
Best spring workout sets: Quick shopping links
- Best spring workout set overall: £44 at Oner Active
- Most versatile spring workout set: £42 at Adanola
- Most breathable spring workout set: £49 at BAM
- Most colourful spring workout set: £78 at Alo
- Best long sleeved spring workout set: £68 at lululemon
- Most supportive spring workout set: £35 at Gymshark
- Best patterned spring workout set: £60 at Sweaty Betty
Best spring workout set overall
1. Oner Active Effortless Seamless Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Oner's activewear is quickly becoming team MC UK's most worn. Every piece I have from this brand I cannot fault, and it is much more reasonably priced than other chic activewear brands currently on the market. These shorts are made from a soft and lightweight seamless fabric that is designed to feel like a second skin, which is what makes them ideal for spring workouts. You can also choose between the matching top, long sleeved tee, or sports bra depending on your preference.
Most versatile spring workout set
2. Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Adanola is one of those brands that is deserving of the unwavering hype it gets. Our Health team rely on these leggings for everything from running to Reformer, and they have yet to let us down. The beauty of the Ultimate leggings is how versatile they are, so they can be worn for pretty much any workout, thanks to the lightweight and squat-proof material. If you prefer to stick to leggings for the springtime, these won't feel too tight or compressive, meaning you shouldn't overheat. Plus, the cross waistband is extra stylish.
Most breathable spring workout set
3. BAM Enduro Sculpting 7/8 Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
BAM is easily my top recommendation if you're after breathable workout gear that you can wear year-round. These leggings are made from a stretchy, supportive and nonsee-through fabric with a sculpting waistband that doesn't dig in. And despite the lightweight 64% bamboo viscose, 24% organic cotton and 12% elastane fabric blend, they aren't at all see-through, and they can withstand squats. What's not to love?
Most colourful spring workout set
4. Alo Seamless Ribbed Favourite Bra Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Shop the matching shorts for £68
Alo has nailed fun but practical workout gear, and going colourful only feels right for spring. I love this seamless bra tank because it's longer than a traditional bra but not as full coverage as fitted tops. It comes with removable cups, adjustable straps, a seamless design and butter-soft fabric. It's made to have a snug, compressive fit that will keep you held in, but the strappy cut means you can stay cool during your sweat session.
Best long sleeved spring workout set
5. lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Shop matching leggings for £88
Wearing long sleeves during the warmer months is a tricky game, but you don't have to rule it out completely. This lululemon top is not only lightweight but it has a mesh construction for added breathability. Plus, it uses Silverescent™ technology, powered by X-STATIC®, which inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric - essential during the spring when you're likely to sweat more. For extra coverage without the risk of overheating, you can't go wrong.
Most supportive spring workout set
6. Gymshark Soft Sculpt Shelf Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Shop the matching shorts for £35
This top is part of Gymshark's newest range, Soft Sculpt, and the clue is in the name. I have this exact top, and I love that it has a built-in bra section for extra support but no pesky padding that can often make me sweat even more. The adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit, and it has a longer cut that is the ideal length for high-waisted leggings with no overlap of fabric. The material itself is very lightweight and soft against the skin so there's no danger of chafing, and it isn't too low cut or revealing despite being sleeveless. Plus, I think it's stylish enough to pair with denim shorts on holiday, which I will certainly be doing.
Best patterned spring workout set
7. Sweaty Betty Power 6" Cycling Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm a sucker for leopard print activewear, especially when the sun comes out. It just feels like the right time to go bold with patterns. These lululemon biker shorts are designed to withstand any workout, and they wick sweat beautifully with a quick drying time. The back zip pocket means you can store your essentials without needing to bring a bag or a workout jacket with extra storage - always good news in warm weather.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
I consider myself a curl gel expert and after Olaplex launched its own I was keen to put it to the test—here's how I got on
How does the No.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel stack up?
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Miley Cyrus - and the whole of TikTok - have firmly cemented bleached brows as the 'brow trend of '25. So, should you try it?
A make-up artist weighs in...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This piece is set to be the unexpected hero of the summer —here's why
All your events and holidays, sorted
By Penny Goldstone
-
I'm a Health Editor and marathon runner who's tested nearly 1000 pairs - my definitive pick of the best running shoes for every distance and gait
Don't be confused by the jargon - we've tried 100's of trainers and these are the ones worth investing in.
By Ally Head
-
Chic and cosy is a winning combination - 13 best gym layers that MC UK Editors wear daily
You don't have to travel to the gym in your old uni jumper anymore...
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Keen to get Reformer results without the hefty price tag? 5 best Pilates boards to upgrade your home workouts
They're great for small spaces, too.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Pilates shrugs are set to be the next big activewear trend: 6 of the best, chosen by our expert Editors
Chic and comfortable? Sign me up.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
It's one of the most fun home workouts you can do: 6 best exercise hula hoops to add to your fitness regime
They're very affordable, too.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Want to look effortlessly stylish whilst getting a sweat on? 6 cool girl activewear brands you need to know about
Delivering on both functionality and fashion.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Not sure what to wear to Reformer Pilates? 12 fashionable and functional picks to level up your next workout
These outfit formulas are your key to a comfortable Reformer class.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
I was one of the first in the world to try lululemon's new Glow Up range - and think they might just be the brand's best designs yet
A sweat-wicking, sculpting dream.
By Ally Head