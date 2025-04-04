Stuck for warm weather exercise gear? These 7 spring workout sets from our Editors' favourite brands have you covered

warm-weatherSpring has finally arrived, and while I'm not one to complain about the sun, I am one to moan about getting too hot during my workouts - nothing gets me more frustrated than overheating when exercising. That's where light and breathable spring workout sets come in.

I'm a person who always runs hot. Even when out for walks in the middle of winter, it only takes me several minutes to break a sweat and desperately strip my many layers off. That's why finding exercise gear that is appropriately breathable but provides enough coverage is paramount. Sunnier weather also means protection from the sun is necessary, as it's not always realistic to be carting your suncream around in your pocket for top-ups.

As you may have guessed, the majority of my activewear kit is made from breathable and light fabrics for year-round wear. However, if you're someone who prefers to have different workout pieces for different times of year, you'll want some warm weather pieces to bulk out your wardrobe.

These are the beautifully breathable items from the MC UK team's favourite cool girl activewear brands, including the best gym leggings, best running shorts, best gym layers, and even the best Pilates clothes - all with warm-weather functionality.

Best spring workout set overall

(Image credit: Oner Active)

1. Oner Active Effortless Seamless Shorts Today's Best Deals £44 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Very light + Lots of stylish colours + Great price point Reasons to avoid - Doesn't provide much coverage

Shop the matching top for £38

Oner's activewear is quickly becoming team MC UK's most worn. Every piece I have from this brand I cannot fault, and it is much more reasonably priced than other chic activewear brands currently on the market. These shorts are made from a soft and lightweight seamless fabric that is designed to feel like a second skin, which is what makes them ideal for spring workouts. You can also choose between the matching top, long sleeved tee, or sports bra depending on your preference.

Most versatile spring workout set

(Image credit: Adanola)

2. Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings Today's Best Deals £42 at Adanola Reasons to buy + MC UK team favourite + Very versatile + Sweat wicking Reasons to avoid - May be too warm for some

Shop the matching bra for £30

Adanola is one of those brands that is deserving of the unwavering hype it gets. Our Health team rely on these leggings for everything from running to Reformer, and they have yet to let us down. The beauty of the Ultimate leggings is how versatile they are, so they can be worn for pretty much any workout, thanks to the lightweight and squat-proof material. If you prefer to stick to leggings for the springtime, these won't feel too tight or compressive, meaning you shouldn't overheat. Plus, the cross waistband is extra stylish.

Most breathable spring workout set

(Image credit: BAM)

3. BAM Enduro Sculpting 7/8 Leggings Today's Best Deals £49 at BAM Reasons to buy + Made from soft and breathable bamboo + Suitable for all workouts + Not see through Reasons to avoid - Not the biggest size range

Shop the matching top for £29

BAM is easily my top recommendation if you're after breathable workout gear that you can wear year-round. These leggings are made from a stretchy, supportive and nonsee-through fabric with a sculpting waistband that doesn't dig in. And despite the lightweight 64% bamboo viscose, 24% organic cotton and 12% elastane fabric blend, they aren't at all see-through, and they can withstand squats. What's not to love?

Most colourful spring workout set

(Image credit: Alo)

4. Alo Seamless Ribbed Favourite Bra Tank Today's Best Deals £78 at Alo Reasons to buy + Very chic + Colourful + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Expensive for the full set

Shop the matching shorts for £68

Alo has nailed fun but practical workout gear, and going colourful only feels right for spring. I love this seamless bra tank because it's longer than a traditional bra but not as full coverage as fitted tops. It comes with removable cups, adjustable straps, a seamless design and butter-soft fabric. It's made to have a snug, compressive fit that will keep you held in, but the strappy cut means you can stay cool during your sweat session.

Best long sleeved spring workout set

(Image credit: lululemon)

5. lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Today's Best Deals £68 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Very breathable + Good coverage + Matching bottoms Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

Shop matching leggings for £88

Wearing long sleeves during the warmer months is a tricky game, but you don't have to rule it out completely. This lululemon top is not only lightweight but it has a mesh construction for added breathability. Plus, it uses Silverescent™ technology, powered by X-STATIC®, which inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric - essential during the spring when you're likely to sweat more. For extra coverage without the risk of overheating, you can't go wrong.

Most supportive spring workout set

(Image credit: Gymshark)

6. Gymshark Soft Sculpt Shelf Tank Today's Best Deals £35 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Extra bust support + Chic colourway + Very comfortable Reasons to avoid - May be too cropped for some

Shop the matching shorts for £35

This top is part of Gymshark's newest range, Soft Sculpt, and the clue is in the name. I have this exact top, and I love that it has a built-in bra section for extra support but no pesky padding that can often make me sweat even more. The adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit, and it has a longer cut that is the ideal length for high-waisted leggings with no overlap of fabric. The material itself is very lightweight and soft against the skin so there's no danger of chafing, and it isn't too low cut or revealing despite being sleeveless. Plus, I think it's stylish enough to pair with denim shorts on holiday, which I will certainly be doing.

Best patterned spring workout set

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

7. Sweaty Betty Power 6" Cycling Shorts Today's Best Deals £60 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Chic pattern + Handy pockets + Sweat wicking Reasons to avoid - May not be everyone's style

Shop the matching bra for £45

I'm a sucker for leopard print activewear, especially when the sun comes out. It just feels like the right time to go bold with patterns. These lululemon biker shorts are designed to withstand any workout, and they wick sweat beautifully with a quick drying time. The back zip pocket means you can store your essentials without needing to bring a bag or a workout jacket with extra storage - always good news in warm weather.