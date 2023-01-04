I'm obsessed with lululemon and these are the five products I will be buying in the winter sale

Looking for some of the best gym wear (opens in new tab) to help reach your fitness goals this year? Whether you're after stylish women's gym sets (opens in new tab), cycling shorts (opens in new tab) or the best running trainers (opens in new tab), you can always count on lululemon.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we're big fans of the brand - so much so, we even rounded up the best lululemon products (opens in new tab), all tried and tested.

So, what's so great about the brand? The quality and fit of the kit are next level and it sweat-wicks better than any other rival. I personally live in the brand's Align leggings, and the sports bras are supportive yet stylish.

PSA: I'm a shopping writer who tests products for a living and I love high-intensity workouts, so I know which kit from lulu is worth the investment. Here, I've rounded them up for you, just in time for their winter sale.

lululemon sale: Quick links:

It doesn't matter if you're into running (opens in new tab), weight training (opens in new tab), yoga (opens in new tab) or you're simply shopping for some comfy activewear to wear at home, lululemon offers something for everyone.

Keep on scrolling to find out exactly what I'll be shopping in the lululemon sale.

What to buy in the lululemon winter sale:

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25", was £88 now £54 | lululemon As I mentioned previously, I practically live in my lululemon Align leggings. They are some of the softest gym leggings I've ever tried (trust me, I've tried a lot). They're super supportive, and sweat-wicking and although they are designed for yoga, can be worn for a range of different workouts (they're not the most supportive for, say, HIIT, but they are great for walking, hiking, the gym, pilates and so on). They normally retail for £88, however this fun purple colour is currently on sale for just £54.

lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, was £38 now £29 | lululemon If you've read our guide to the best sports bras, then you'll know that our Health Editor Ally Head loves the Energy Bra by lululemon. It comes with removable cups so you get two options in one, and thanks to the four-way stretch material, it is both sweat-wicking and breathable. A good investment, if you ask us.

Nulux Reflective Running Jacket, was £138 now £84 | lululemon I'll definitely be treating myself to it whilst it's on sale. Why? Well, not only does it look great, but it comes with reflective details on the back and sleeves to help keep you visible in the dark, meaning I can still fit in my run after work during the winter months.

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe, was £118 now £74 | lululemon Prefer weight training to running? Then you'll love these trainers. One of the first shoes designed specifically for women's feet, they're lightweight and flat-soled design -ideal for leg day at the gym. As someone who likes heading to the gym before or after work, I'm looking forward to investing in a shoe that I can wear to the gym but also the office, too.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6", was £38 now £29 | lululemon Finally, if you're a big fan of the Align leggings like me, then you might want to try the Align shorts. I have a black pair that I wear on repeat in summer so am stocking up now on a different colourway while they're on sale. One thing I really love about these shorts is the hidden waistband pocket, as it means you can carry your card or key with you wherever you go.

So, there you have it. Everything I will be getting in the lululemon sale. Which items will you go for?