These are officially the 10 best Lululemon products, according to three fitness experts

Wondering what, out of all the items sold by the luxury activewear brand, the best Lululemon products are to buy? Good question - they stock fit kit for every type of workout, from hiking, to strength training, to running, so yep, there's a lot to choose from.

A bit about the brand: Lululemon was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998 and is now regarded as one of the best athleisurewear brands in the world. Best known for its buttery soft leggings and the best sports bras, it also sells fitness accessories like yoga mats, weight lifting gloves, and gym bags. It's basically a one-stop shop for all your workout needs.

However, that does make choosing what to spend your money on even harder. If you're keen to try the best-selling brand but don't know where to start, we've rounded up three fitness experts top picks.

Yep, we've got the health and fitness team at Marie Claire UK, who basically live in gym clothes, to share the pieces they reach for every time they open their activewear drawer (that's pretty much every day, FYI). Chloe Gray (opens in new tab), a freelance writer who specialises in no-BS health and wellbeing, is always found in Lulu attire when she's at the squat rack; Ally Head (opens in new tab), Marie Claire UK's Health and Sustainability Editor, has run three marathons in Lululemon shorts (keep scrolling to find the *exact* pair) and Grace Lindsay (opens in new tab), Marie Claire UK's e-commerce writer, knows a thing or two about shopping. Suffice to say, you can trust their opinions.

What to consider when shopping for the best Lululemon products:

Your sport: Lululemon have an incredible variety of products, including sport-specific activewear. For instance, they have leggings designed for stretching versus running and different mats for HIIT and yoga.

how much support you like depends on your unique ideas of comfort as well as the workout you're about to tackle. Some people prefer high-impact no matter if they're doing a gentle stroll or an intense sprint. Others prefer the feeling of low-impact sports bras for day-to-day wear. The price point: while Lululemon is a luxury brand, their clothes work out at a very reasonable cost-per-wear basis because they last so long. However, the amount you have to spend will dictate whether you buy specialist leggings or a more affordable Lululemon accessory.

Chloe Gray and Ally Head working out in some of their favourite Lululemon kit (Image credit: Chloe Gray & Ally Head)

10 best Lululemon products, according to the experts

(opens in new tab) 1. Lululemon Strongfeel trainers View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: Gym shoe | Lightweight | Strength training and HIIT Best for: Thought to be the first shoe actually made for women's feet (rather than downsized from men's designs), this flat-soled shoe offers a stable base for variety of types of training. What the experts think: Chloe Gray, a health writer and fitness trainer, won't do a leg day without these tied to her feet. The trainer is soft and lightweight but not cushioned nor springy, which is perfect for supporting your movement in the gym. They also look sleek and chic when worn in the day with skirts and dresses.

(opens in new tab) 2. Lululemon Align leggings View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: Yoga tights | Buttery soft | High waist | Variety of leg lengths Best for: These lightweight and soft leggings are designed with yoga and low-impact activities in mind. The four way stretch technology means they stay comfortable during even the most complicated of poses. What the experts say: One of Chloe's favourite leggings that take her from stretch to desk thanks to the weightless fabric that is softer than any other brand she's tried (and she's tried a lot over her time). The high waist is comfortable but stretchy, so they don't allow room for belly breathing during shavasana and a sandwich at lunch time.

(opens in new tab) 3. Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Softstreme jumper Shop via Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: Oversized cut | Buttery soft | Classic style Best for: Wearing to and from the gym, during your warm-ups (opens in new tab) (thanks to the roomy fit and quick-dry fabric) and even the office. What the experts say: Chloe loves an oversized cut and reckons this jumper is the perfect amount of loose-yet-flattering - the waist length cut gives it the right amount of shape, too. If you're looking for a jumper that feels like you're wearing feathers (read: super soft and amazingly light), this jumper has you covered.

(opens in new tab) 4. Lululemon Blissfeel trainer View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: Running trainer | Well-cushioned | Variety of colours Best for: The Blissfeel trainer is a well-cushioned, breathable and supportive trainer designed for pounding pavements — whether you're a 2ker or a marathoner. What the experts say: Ally Head, Marie Claire UK's Health and Sustainability Editor, thinks these are a good middle ground between ultra-springy and flatter shoes. Because they're well-cushioned, they're also great for HIIT workouts, supporting your landing during jump squats and burpees.

(opens in new tab) 5. Lululemon Align shorts View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: Buttery soft | No roll | Hidden pocket Best for: The Align designs from lulu are designed for yoga, but will work for any kind of workout, really - again, they're butter soft, sweat-wicking, and supportive. What the experts say: Grace Lindsay, Marie Claire UK's e-commerce writer, bought the shorts after loving the Align leggings so much. "I particularly like the fit of them, as a lot of cycle shorts can look too long on my legs, but because these come in different leg lengths I've found a pair that are just right. The best bit is that the hidden waistband pocket can fit my card or key, so I don't have to take a bag with me," she says.

(opens in new tab) 6. Lululemon Scuba Half Zip jumper View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: Half zip style | Thumb holes | High quality Best for: Autumnal workouts, as its design means it's easy to get cosy or cool off (looking at you, half zip and thumb holes). Wear it running, walking to the gym or on your rest days. What the experts say: Ally says: "This is — and I mean this — is the perfect hoodie. I've had mine for around a year now and it still a. looks brand new and b. feels as soft as anything." "I love that the design is cropped (it sits just above my belly button, FYI, and I'm 5ft2) — and looks great worn with gym leggings or jeans. A key thing that differentiates Lululemon quality from other competitor brands is that it washes really well (which is crucial if you're wearing it to sweat in). "

(opens in new tab) 7. Lululemon Align tank top View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: All intensity training | Functional style | Buttery soft Best for: Erm, anything. This 2-in-1 vest is the ultimate chuck-on-and-go top, whether you're heading to spin, a dinner party or something in between. What the experts say: For Ally, this is the perfect bra/top hybrid for those with smaller boobs. She says: "Lots of competitor brands have similar styles that don't have an inbuilt bra, meaning you also have to buy a supportive sports bra to go underneath - but not with the Align tank, which comes with padded and moulded cups. Of course, if you've got bigger boobs or need more support, you might need a sports bra underneath, too — our boobs are subject to immense force when we exercise, so it's important to wear the right support. They also come up a little small, so try sizing up."



(opens in new tab) 8. Lululemon Base Pace leggings View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: Runnings leggings | Printed designs | Variety of leg lengths | No roll Best for: Although designed with go-faster running in mind, these leggings are great for any workout. They won't sag or fall down so you can focus on the more important task at hand (the workout). What the experts say: As a big runner (like eight times marathoner big!), Ally swears by these when working on her winter milage (the only time she wished for extra thickness was when she wore them out in the snow). That doesn't mean they're heavy — rather, that they feel like a second skin.

(opens in new tab) 9. Lululemon Wunder Train shorts View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: Multiple pockets | Lightweight | Versatile wearing Best for: These shorts leave you feeling supported no matter what session you're doing. Plus, pockets! Three pockets, in fact. What the experts say: Ally wore these for the London Marathon in 2021 and Chicago Marathon in 2022. They're one of her go-to pairs of running shorts for a reason — you hardly notice you're wearing them. She says: "They're sweat-wicking (I had a sweat patch after the 2021 London marathon, but it was exceptionally hot), they've never caused chafing and the high-waisted waistband and mid-thigh length is flattering while still being functional."

(opens in new tab) 10. Lululemon Down For It All jacket View at Lululemon (opens in new tab)

Pros: Winter warmer | Breathable | Flattering Best for: Keeping warm without getting sweaty during winter months. What the experts say: If you ask Ally how you stay warm while temperatures drop, she will say five words to you: Down For It All Jacket. She goes on: "It's a great option for running, hiking, walking to the gym, or wearing to work. It's really flattering, cut to hug your waist, and sitting just on your hips. The main USP for me is it keeps you warm without making you really sweaty — that is, it's actually breathable, which is quite rare."