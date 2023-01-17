Best Sweaty Betty products: These are the only 7 items you need, according to fitness experts

Athleisurewear brand Sweaty Betty has a lot of kit to choose from — so, what are the best Sweaty Betty products to buy? Whether you're on the hunt for high waisted gym leggings or the best sports bras, there's something for everyone. That said, we're here to save you the trawling through the site and get straight to the goods.

Sweaty Betty is best known as the cool-girls workout kit found on every luxury high street, so of course it was started in 90's Notting Hill. It made its name selling beautiful, technical workout gear for every woman, who until then had been sold men's T-shirts or fluorescent aerobics sets. Sweaty Betty changed the game, catering stylish kit for everyone from runners to Pilates girls and skiers to swimmers. True to its roots, Sweaty Betty still sell winter coats alongside the best slippers for Barre exercises slippers and running shorts that don't ride up (opens in new tab).

You will have heard of their classic Power leggings (one pair of which sells every 60 seconds, gulp), but what products do the pros recommend? Marie Claire's Health and Sustainability Editor Ally Head knows a thing or two about what makes for a good piece of activewear. As a marathon runner, gym goer, and yogi, she's worked her way through some of Sweaty Betty's best-selling pieces of kit to find the pieces that are just *chefs kiss*.

We've also turned to two of our favourite trainers and Sweaty Betty aficionados: Caroline Bragg, a personal trainer and pilates coach and Emma Obayuvana, a spin instructor for Moto Sumo and a movement coach.

What to look for when buying Sweaty Betty's best products?

Your sport: As Sweaty Betty have so much choice, it's important to chose the products that are right for the way you want to move. Super-stretchy leggings are great for yoga, for instance, while you might want something with more compressive and supportive for running. We'll break down the best below.

The right support: It's all about the boobs with this one — did you know your breasts can move 8cm in each direction if you run or jump without the right sports bra? That's why Sweaty Betty sell impact-specific bras.

Price point: Price is always important when shopping. Sweaty Betty is a luxury brand but the products pay for themselves when you wear them on repeat. Nevertheless, working out what you can afford right now might be the difference between buying high-tech leggings and a lower impact sports bra, for instance.

Best Sweaty Betty products: 7 to buy

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty 7/8 Power Leggings View at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab) Pros: Shorter length | Supportive | Super soft What the expert says: "Whether you're a short girl or prefer an ankle bitter legging, these are for you. I'm just under five foot two and I love that Sweaty Betty has a legging option specifically tailored for the shorter leg. They're sweat-wicking, supportive, and super soft, plus last forever — I've had mine since 2015," says Ally. Emma adds: "These are my absolute go to for all activities, most particularly running, HIIT, and weights. They feel so soft, super supportive, and stay put."

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Athlete Seamless Vest View at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab) Pros: Flattering cut | Breathable What the expert says: "I wasn't sure if I'd like the super form-fitting design, but it's really flattering," says Ally. "It's also really breathable so no matter how sweaty I get during my workout classes, I stay cool — essential when you're four rounds into a five-round circuit session and, well, dripping. It runs slightly big, I'd say, so if you're in between sizes, opt for the smaller one for a tight fit."

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Accelerate running gilet View at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab) Pros: Great for winter | Pockets What the expert says: "If you follow me on Instagram, you'll know a gilet is always my winter layer of choice. I've tried a lot in my time, the Accelerate design from Sweaty Betty fits really nicely, washes well, and looks good enough it can be worn for dog walks or brunch as well as Sunday long runs," says Ally. Plus, there are both pockets on the inside and outside, which is super handy if, like me, you always find yourself with 101 things to carry."

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Stamina sports bra View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Medium impact | Long line What the expert says: Much higher impact than it looks, this bra has become a staple in Ally's workout wardrobe. "It is great for medium impact sweat sessions and is slightly more long line than other workout bra options, meaning you feel more supported in it," she says. Caroline adds that "with so many colours and such comfort, these bras are perfect to wear every single day."

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Power cycling shorts VIEW AT SWEATY BETTY (opens in new tab) Pros: Choice of lengths | Supportive What the expert says: Much like the Power leggings, the shorts are built to last, says Ally. "They're great for running, cycling, heading to the gym, and more — every discipline, really. While I opted for the six inch leg length option, they have a range, meaning you can make sure you purchase the right coverage length for you (many prefer slightly longer or shorter styles, dependant on your leg length). There is also an inner drawcord, which means you can personalise the fit around your waist, and a thigh pocket that perfectly fits your phone and keys, too."

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Fast Lane Running Jacket View at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab) Pros: Full coverage | Warm but breathable What the expert says: "This is my current fave running jacket - perfect for the winter weather while still being light, and looking great while still practical thanks to the sleeve holes, double layer and waist you can cinch in," says Emma.

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Therma Run Gloves Visit Site (opens in new tab) Pros: Warm but breathable | Touch screen pads What the expert says: "Running gloves are really perfect for this weather and these are very cute as well as being practical," says Caroline.