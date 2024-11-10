PTs have called it- these are officially the best YouTube workouts of all time to boost your fitness from home

Able to be performed at home, over in minutes and costing you nada — the best YouTube workouts are worth their weight in gold.

Whether you’re a fan of full-body workouts, sweaty HIIT sessions or walking workouts, or you love yoga for relaxation, resistance training or meditation, thanks to the millions of YouTube workouts ready to stream on the platform, there is a PT-approved sesh ready and waiting for everyone.

And now that the shorter days and darker nights are here, there's never been a better time to give them a go. “Leaving the house when it’s dark might not only be unappealing (the call of the sofa is strong), but for many, especially women, it can feel just totally unsafe,” Hollie Grant, founder of Pilates PT , explains. “As the nights draw in it can also be hard to fit outdoor workouts (like running) around work or children."

Couple that with the often high price of fancy classes and it’s easy to fall off the exercise wagon. But that’s where the best free YouTube workouts rise to the occasion. “Home workouts mean that you can still get your exercise-fix, whilst being in the comfort and safety of your home,” Grant adds.

To help you discover the great YouTube workouts from the good, we’ve spoken to fitness experts and personal trainers and asked them what on-demand classes they swear by at home when motivation is lacking. So, keep scrolling to discover the ones worth trying out.

Your guide to the best YouTube workouts of all time, chosen by top PT's

Who has the best YouTube workouts?

This question is a bit like answering, "How long is a piece of string." One of the best things about YouTube workouts is that you can literally find an expert-led class to match your mood and preferred style of fitness no matter if that changes from one day to the next.

From 10-minute somatic Pilates sessions to a 30-minute lower body class that’s fully dedicated to building your glutes. Essentially, the best YouTube workouts will be easy to understand, led by qualified fitness experts and be at-home classes that you like doing.

But for PT Aimee Victoria Long, it's Alo Moves' YouTube workouts that hit the top spot. "These are very much more yoga and barre style but they are good quality, easy to follow along and the instructors are great," Long says.

Are Joe Wicks’ workouts any good?

Joe Wicks is perhaps one of the first PTs that come to mind when looking where to turn for free home workouts. We’re a big fan of the British fitness coach and his online classes — so much so, we wrote a whole article rounding up the best Joe Wicks YouTube workouts .

And it’s no wonder why. Wicks’ workouts are expert-led, simple, seriously effective and can be done for free at home (or on holiday if you're taking your exercise regime global).

"Joe Wicks has a great energy, which many find motivating," Long says. "Alongside this, he caters for all different fitness levels. With good workouts for beginners, intermediates and advanced individuals."

Plus, since his rise to fame in 2014, the PT has earned an MBE for his Services to Fitness and Charity in the UK and Abroad. So if you’re keen to try out some classes from an award-winning PT, do check out Wicks' top videos.

What is the best free online workout programme?

That all depends on you and your fitness goals. As the best free online workout program for you, might not necessarily be the best for another.

"Sweat app [The fitness app from Kayla Itsines, who has amassed a following of more than 15 million people] offers some great free workout programmes to follow," suggests Long. "You can modify your workouts to your goals and there is a community support function. As well as offering nutrition guidance to help alongside your workouts."

But no matter whether you prefer low intensity workouts, HIIT, resistance training, strength training or a mix of all of the above, there are hundreds of free workout programs to try in app form (like Nike Training Club) or YouTube (like the videos we've listed below).

Still keen to know how to make your home workouts more effective? Our expert-led guide will come in handy here.

X best YouTube workouts to try at home, according to top PTs

Best YouTube Pilates workouts

1. 30-minute Pilates for beginners by Move with Nicole

What? Move with Nicole, also known as Nicole McPherson, is an Australian fitness instructor who is known (and loved) for her never-ending list of Pilates workouts.

Why? “This is a good workout for beginners and no need for equipment,” Nordic Balance personal trainer, Ezgi Santos, explains. Plus, it’s a full-body session so you’ll work every muscle from your head to your toes.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT || At-Home Beginner Pilates (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

2. Pilates workout for runners by Hollie Grant

What? If you’re a runner, and keen to up your strength and avoid injury, then this Pilates-style workout will strengthen your glutes, hamstrings and hip flexors.

Why? “This is a Pilates routine I created for runners,” Grant tells us. “But it’s great for beginners as it gives lots of information on why each exercise is important, it requires no equipment, and it’ll give you a great insight into the benefits of Pilates.”

How long? 20 minutes.

20 Minute Pilates Workout for Runners | No Equipment | All Abilities - YouTube Watch On

Best YouTube strength workout

1. Heather Robertson's full-body strength workout

What? Led by personal trainer and fitness coach Heather Robertson, you’ll be completing a high-intensity resistance training (HIRT) workout that focuses on form rather than how many reps you can fit into a 40-second window.

Why? “This is a full body strength training with dumbbells only,” Santos adds. If you don’t have dumbbells to hand, you could always use resistance bands, a kettlebell or just bodyweight. Check out our guide to the best weights for home gyms here.

How long? 45 minutes.

Full Body Strength Workout With Dumbbells - YouTube Watch On

2. 30-minute strength workout for beginners and seniors

What? A strength workout that's good for beginners and seniors? We're sold! You'll just need to roll out your exercise mat and grab some dumbbells to get started.

Why? "I love this workout because it’s not just for beginners but also people that are more senior in age," Long says. "As we get older we shouldn’t stop doing strength training. We should be doing more. It also incorporates balance movements into the workout. Something that is imperative we maintain as we age. The movements are simple but will be challenging for a beginner. The coach is clear with instructions making it easier to follow along."

How long? 30 minutes.

Strength Training Workout for Beginners & Seniors // Isometric & Balance Exercises! - YouTube Watch On

Best YouTube bodyweight workout

1. Anna Engelschall's 25-minute full-body beginner workout

What? Keen to use just bodyweight as you work out? No problem. Certified PT Anna Engelschall is here to help you do just that.

Why? “It’s a full body bodyweight-only workout," Santos says. "But you can adapt the exercises to your level.”

How long? 25 minutes.

25 MIN FULL BODY HIIT for Beginners - No Equipment - No Repeat Home Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. Kayla Itsines 28-minute full body beginner workout

What? Austrialian-based PT Kayla Itsines leads this full-body workout that's split into four circuits.

Why? ​​”This is a great visual workout for beginners using some of the simpler bodyweight exercises out there,” Grant says. “Kayla shows great technique here, and whilst I would love it if there was also some voiceover to give more information and cueing, it’s also handy to follow along with.”

How long? 28 minutes.

Kayla Itsines Workout | No Kit Full Body Beginner Session - YouTube Watch On

3. Joe Wicks' 15-minute bodyweight workout

What? Containing beginner-friendly exercises, like lunges, squats and jogs on the spot, this entry-level at-home workout will teach you the basics.

Why? "As I mentioned earlier, Joe wicks has some good workouts," Long says. "This is a good example of one of them. It’s short meaning it’s not too daunting for beginners. The last thing you want to be doing as a beginner is a 45-60 minute workout. Your fitness levels won’t allow for proper form and the likelihood of injury increases. Joe is highly motivating and has lots of energy meaning it helps keep individuals motivated whilst working out with him."

How long? 15-minutes.

15 Minute Home Workout for Beginners | Joe Wicks Workouts - YouTube Watch On

Best YouTube resistance band workout

1. Caroline Girvan's 15-minute full body band workout

What? Racking up more than 1 million views, ​​certified PT Caroline Girvan will teach you how to put your resistance bands to good use.

Why? “Resistance bands allow varied levels of strength and difficulty,” Santos explains. Meaning? You can modify the workout for every stage of fitness.

How long? 15-minutes.

15 Min FULL BODY RESISTANCE BAND WORKOUT at Home - YouTube Watch On

2. Hollie Grant's full body resistance band workout

What? A Pilates-style class that makes use of a light-to-medium resistance band.

Why? This workout gives lots of cues, options, and information on how to perform each exercise well,” Grant says. “I demonstrate throughout, but educate you on how your body works, and you’ll feel the burn in muscles you didn’t know existed.”

How long? 45 minutes.

Resistance Band Pilates Workout | Arms Glutes Abs | 45 Minute Routine - YouTube Watch On

Best Youtube Walking workouts

1. 20-minute walking workout

What? If increasing your step count is always on the back of your mind, but you delay getting outside because of the wet and windy UK weather, allow us to introduce you to indoor walking workouts.

Why? “Perfect for seniors and beginner exercisers, there are about 2400 steps in this video,” PT Santos explains.

How long? 20 minutes.

20-minute Indoor Walking Workout for Seniors, Beginner Exercisers - YouTube Watch On

Best YouTube yoga workouts

1. 20-minute Yoga with Adrienne workout for beginners

What? Beginner yogis: gather! This class with renowned Yoga with Adrienne will work through breathing techniques and other basic moves, like cat/cow and downward dog.

Why? “There’s a reason Adrienne is so loved – her teaching style is amazing, and this beginner’s workout is a great go-to if you need to understand/learn the fundamentals too," Grant says. "She’s so calm, and so positive, you’d struggle to leave the class feeling anything other than amazing.”

How long? 20 minutes.

20-Minute Yoga For Beginners | Start Yoga Here... - YouTube Watch On

