We're officially in the busiest period of the year, and one thing's for sure - we're probably all struggling to fit in workouts right now. But before you shove your leggings to the back of your drawers until January, we have good news: there are a plethora of accessible YouTube workouts that promise to help you build muscle from the cosy comfort of your own home. And even better, you won't need lots of time or any fancy equipment, either - we're talking super simple, accessible and free workouts that will boost not only strength but mindset, too. Enter: the best YouTube workouts for building muscle.

We've already brought you the best YouTube workouts to do from home, not to mention the best home workouts for beginners , the best home workout exercises and the best simple home workouts that are effective, here. But what about workouts specifically tailored to build muscle from home? Do they even exist?

Short answer: the experts think so. "You can absolutely build muscle from home," says personal trainer and founder of Dare To Be Fit, Grace Reuben. "Building muscle doesn’t require a gym. Using your bodyweight, resistance bands, or simple equipment like dumbbells or kettlebells, you can achieve impressive strength gains from your living room."

Why bother, you might be thinking? Well, the benefits of building a strong body really are myriad. From making everyday activities easier to protecting your bones (and more) from the ageing process, there are so many reasons to factor strength training into your routine - more on these, below.

So, if the festive season is curtailing your longer workout sessions, worry not - we've mined the collective knowledge of a range of fitness experts to put together the best YouTube workouts for building strength this Christmas (and beyond). However, just to be clear - we totally endorse a break from working out over Christmas, too. You know what works for your mental and physical wellbeing better than anyone else.

Want to learn more about strength training before taking the plunge? Keep scrolling for our guides to the best strength training exercises, the different types of strength training, and the best beginner's strength workout for women, plus find out how our Health Editor Ally Head got on when she tried strength training at home for 30 minutes once a week, too.

7 best YouTube workouts to build muscle in no time, according to PTs

Why are YouTube workouts good for building muscle?

It's not complicated - when it comes to building muscle, the primary way to achieve this is through strength training. There are several different forms of strength training, but they can (almost) all be done at home, via a YouTube workout.

Thanks to the pandemic, there's more content available online than we'll ever have time to sift through, so you're bound to find a style of training and an instructor that suits you, and as we know, consistency is key when it comes to making fitness and strength gains - so enjoying your workouts is half the battle.

"Building muscle from home is entirely possible, and with the right guidance and dedication, you can achieve significant strength and muscle gains without ever stepping into a gym," agrees Rowan Clift, training specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "The key lies in following a structured workout program that incorporates progressive overload, effective exercise variations, and proper recovery. Ideally you'll follow a tailored plan that adapts to your fitness level, ensuring you continuously challenge your muscles for growth."

What are the benefits of YouTube workouts for building muscle?

First and foremost, YouTube workouts are super convenient - there's no commute or waiting for equipment, and you can work out at your own pace without feeling self-conscious (no gymtimidation) and if you want to work out in your pyjamas, no one is going to judge.

Practicalities aside, there are lots of other reasons to give YouTube workouts a go.

1. They're efficient

Just think - the time you save getting ready and travelling to the gym, you can dedicate to a proper warm up and cool down - which, let's face it, even the most diligent of exerciser is tempted to skip when we're short on time. But more than this, even without equipment, home strength workouts are excellent for targeting multiple muscle groups at the same time.

"Depending on the equipment you have available to you at home, it might be the case that your home workouts are bodyweight based," notes Clift. "Many bodyweight exercises, like squats, push-ups, and lunges, target multiple muscle groups simultaneously. This leads to greater overall muscle activation and development. For example, a push-up not only works the chest but also engages the shoulders, triceps, and core, making it a highly efficient way to build strength."

2. They improve functional strength

"Bodyweight exercises also improve functional strength, which means the muscles you build are not just for aesthetics but can also enhance your day-to-day movements," says Clift. "By performing exercises that mimic real-life actions, such as squatting, pushing, and pulling, you develop strength that transfers to daily activities and improves overall mobility."

3. They can be tailored to all abilities

As we touched on above, the key to building muscle is to apply the principle of progressive overload, which is easily replicated at home. "Progressive overload is the key to building muscle," Clift tells MC UK. "This can be done by increasing the number of repetitions, adding more sets, or changing the intensity through variations (e.g., progressing from regular push-ups to decline or explosive push-ups). Resistance can also be added with items like resistance bands, weighted vests, or using household objects."

There are so many options available, it's simple to constantly adapt your workouts to challenge your body.

4. They offer flexibility

Last but not least, home workouts offer flexibility, both in terms of time and structure.

"You can tailor your routine to fit into your daily life, making it easier to adapt your workouts around other commitments," notes James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym. "This flexibility means you’re less likely to skip sessions, maintaining the consistency needed to build and sustain muscle growth."

Who are YouTube strength-training workouts best for?

While the experts are clear that home strength training workouts are suitable for all abilities, they all noted that, if you're new to building muscle, it's worhth investing in a few sessions with a pro to start with.

"While muscle-building workouts can benefit most people, they may need to be tailored to suit individual needs, fitness levels, and health conditions," cautions Brady. "Beginners or those with limited experience should start with simpler exercises and lighter intensity to build strength safely and avoid injury. People with medical conditions or physical limitations should consult a healthcare professional or a trainer to create a routine adapted to their abilities."

7 best YouTube home workouts for building muscle

1. 10-minute full body strength dumbbell workout

What? A short but spicy 10-minute dumbbell workout for a full body burn.

Why? "Full-body workouts are ideal for beginners or those with limited time," says Brady. "They allow you to work all major muscle groups in one session, usually performed two to three times per week. This approach promotes balanced development, builds a strong foundation, and requires less weekly training time since recovery periods are longer between sessions."

How long for? Just 10 minutes.

2. 15-minute bodyweight strength workout

What? A 15-minute bodyweight-only full body workout, with Pilates pro Jessica Valant.

Why? Don't sleep on the benefits of a simple bodyweight strength session. "Bodyweight based workouts are just as effective as gym-based strength training," says Clift. "Make sure that you get a full range of motion for maximum muscle engagement."

How long for? 15 minutes.

3. 20-minute resistance band strength workout

What? A 20-minute strength session, with resistance band.

Why? The humble resistance band is one of the simplest and most effective pieces of kit for upping the ante on your strength. "Resistance bands can have the same effect as using free weights or fixed machines at the gym, while being a compact and more versatile option," says Reuben. "The bands create resistance, to challenge your muscles as you stretch and attempt to control the them. The bands can offer different levels of tension, allowing you to scale the intensity of your workouts."

How long for? 20 minutes.

4. 25-minute standing dumbbell workout

What? A 25-minute standing dumbbell workout.

Why? No transitions from standing to lying here, so this workout is perfect if you're plank/crunch/burpee averse. Again, it's a full body burn, so expect to recruit all your main muscle groups for a balanced workout. "Full-body workouts maximise results in a shorter amount of time," shares Clift. "They help ensure that no muscle group is neglected, promoting functional strength and reducing the risk of imbalances."

How long for? 25 minutes.

5. 30-minute bodyweight strength workout

What? A half-hour no equipment full-body strength workout with YouTube superstar Kayla Itsines.

Why? No equipment doesn't mean no effort - trust us when we day this workout will make you sweat. We love the mobility warm up section, too.

How long for? 30 minutes.

6. 30-minute full body dumbbells with Caroline Girvan

What? A 30-minute full body dumbbell workout with Caroline Girvan.

Why? This workout focuses on compound movements to maximise strength gaining benefits. Not only will you get more bang for your buck, timewise, but you'll also get a fab cardio hit too - a bonus for cardiovascular health.

How long for? Half an hour, done and dusted.

7. 45-minute full body strength workout with Heather Robertson

What? The longest workout in this section, a 45-minute full body session.

Why? This workout is perfect for more advanced exercisers. Focussing on progressive overload, you'll slow your movements down and complete more reps, to challenge your muscles to adapt and grow stronger.

How long for? 45 minutes.

