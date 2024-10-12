Keen to boost relaxation, mood and strength? Experts explain why somatic Pilates is the best home workout you can do

If you’re the owner of a smartphone and are partial to scrolling on social media, you’ve probably come across the viral art of somatic Pilates. If not, allow us to explain.

Despite what TikTok or Instagram might have you believe, the term "somatics" is nothing new. Coined in the late 1970s, by professor Thomas Hanna, it refers to the internal sensations and experiences of the body.

Fast forward more than 40 years and we’ve seen the rise of somatic movement (movement that's done consciously to focus on the internal experience and less about what the external motion looks like), somatic therapy (a form of body-centred therapy) and now somatic exercise — which, as you might have already sussed, is a low-impact form of exercise, that hones in on your body’s internal sensations.

Therefore, somatic Pilates isn’t like the other forms of the workout, like wall Pilates, contemporary Pilates, Cadillac Pilates, Tower Pilates, or even trending Reformer Pilates. It's not about how many push-ups you can do during a class, or how low to the ground you can get your legs while doing leg circles. Rather, the focus is on paying conscious attention to your thoughts, feelings, emotions, and senses while doing so.

Sounds interesting, huh? Well, with Google searches for the terms "somatic Pilates exercises" and "what is somatic Pilates?" at breakout, we decided to speak to experts and do some digging to learn exactly what the benefits of this type of Pilates are, plus what this type of body-centred workout entails. So, keep scrolling to find out and discover five of the best somatic Pilates workouts to try at home for free.

Somatic Pilates: your expert-led guide

What is Somatic Pilates?

Let’s start at the beginning: somatic exercise is a slow style of intentional practice where exercise and mindfulness meet. It’s all about being aware of what you are feeling and experiencing as you move.

In theory, any movement that is practiced consciously with the intention of focusing on the internal experience (like your thoughts, feelings, and senses) can be turned into a somatic workout — be it yoga, dance, and yep, you guessed it, Pilates.

Therefore, as Tara Lee Oakley, Pilates instructor from East of Eden , explains: “Somatic Pilates is a slower-paced Pilates practice that encourages focussing on the internal experience of the movements, rather than the external appearance of the end result of the movement.”

Who are somatic Pilates workouts best for?

Somatic Pilates workouts are ideal for anyone keen to focus on moving their body using the Pilates method, while honing in on the internal experience and less on what the practice looks like.

Whether you use it as a warm-up , cool-down , or as a low-impact workout , somatic Pilates is also perfect for anyone who's after a form of movement that's kind to their joints.

Exercise in almost any form can act as a stress reliever and somatic Pilates is no different. While you won't kick up a sweat in a somatic Pilates class, or have your heartbeat raised as if you were in a HIIT sesh, somatic exercise is reported to have some significant mental health benefits. Therefore, this form of movement can be a go-to for those looking for a physical and mental release.

@betterme_app Have you heard about somatic exercises? 🤔 These are a type of movement therapy that involves slow, deliberate movements to increase awareness and control of one's own body. These exercises can help alleviate tension, pain, and other physical discomforts caused by habitual patterns of movement and stress 😮‍💨🥱 Stick with @betterme.health.coaching for more! ♬ KISS A STRANGER - eydrey

What are the benefits of Somatic Pilates?

At its heart, somatics focuses on the body and brain's internal sensations and experiences.

So it probably comes as no surprise to learn that somatic exercise is touted to have a wealth of mental health benefits. “Somatic Pilates can help improve relaxation and bring a sense of calm because it helps you to identify how your emotions affect the body,” Oakley explains. “It also encourages self-awareness and helps you to observe what's happening in the body and mind."

While more research is needed, according to a 2021 review , somatic experiencing can also lead to a "significant reduction in post-traumatic symptoms."

So, while there is no denying the benefits somatics has on the mind, how about the body? “Self-awareness and mindful movements can help you create a more balanced, stable, mobile body,” Oakley tells us. “And this can end in producing results in physical strength."

What is the difference between yoga and somatic exercise?

Good question. As we touched on, somatic exercise is any type of movement that focuses primarily on the internal thoughts, feelings and sensations you experience as you move. It’s a type of practice that encourages you to shine a spotlight on how your mind, muscles, and body are feeling and less about what the movement looks like.

While the mind and body-centered practice of yoga can be a type of somatic exercise, depending on the type of yoga you practice, the intention could be to help you build strength, flexibility, awareness and/or harmony in your mind and body through a series of breathing techniques, stretches and specific poses.

5 of the best Somatic Pilates workouts to try out yourself

1. Somatic Pilates workout for beginners

What? A very slow, relaxing and newbie-friendly full-body somatic Pilates workout for beginners.

Why? If you’re new to Pilates and/or somatics, this workout is the best place to start. Featuring a handful of the best Pilates exercises for beginners , you’ll need just enough space to roll out your mat.

How long? 15 minutes.

Full Body Pilates and Somatic Workout for Beginners | 15 Min | Jaz Pilates âœ¨ - YouTube Watch On

2. 15-minute deep somatic psoas release

What? “This is a gentle stretch focusing on the PSOAS and hip area,” Oakley says.

Why? Your psoas muscle is a long, ribbon-shaped muscle in your lower back. If you have tension in your lower back, hips and legs, this workout can help. So can these lower back pain exercises .

How long? 15 minutes.

DEEP Somatic PSOAS RELEASE | 15 Min | Jaz Pilates âœ¨ - YouTube Watch On

3. Full body release and restore

What? An over-before-you-know-it full-body somatic Pilates session that mixes Pilates, somatic movement and yoga for a tension-releasing experience. Just a heads up: you’ll need a yoga block for this workout, so grab one, roll out your mat and prepare to get started.

Why? If you’re hoping to deepen your mind-body connection, this is the best somatic Pilates workout for you.

How long? 25 minutes.

Release + Restore Somatic Pilates || Full Body - YouTube Watch On

4. Full-body somatic Pilates mat workout

What? A full body class that will work everything from your quads, core, back and shoulders.

Why? Sometimes, you might be craving more than 15 or 30-minute sessions. If time allows, this will help you tick off every muscle in your body.

How long? 45 minutes.

Somatic Pilates | 45 min live class â™¡ matwork - YouTube Watch On

5. Full body Somatic Pilates workout

What? “This is a somatic pilates and yoga fusion for those who want a mix,” Oakley explains.

Why? Differing to the previous workout, this session will help you lengthen and tone those tight muscles, while building strength, improving your posture and releasing muscle tension.

How long? 45 minutes.

Lengthen and Tone Tight Muscles: Somatic Pilates + Somatic Yoga Exercises - YouTube Watch On

Does Somatic Pilates actually work? After doing the research and speaking to experts, the resounding answer to this question is "yes", somatic Pilates can work wonders. Explaining why, Tara Lee Oakley, Pilates instructor from East of Eden says: “In our busy modern world, where we are highly stimulated and very goal focussed it can be challenging to stay present. So any movement or activity that encourages self-awareness and physical and mental connection can be very successful. Moving mindfully and slowly can be challenging, but doing so can bring many benefits."