These are the 7 must-have trainers every cool girl was wearing during fashion month
You heard it here first
One might think the wonders of Fashion Month end on the runway. But in between the show-to-show rush, quite a lot of glory comes from the mundane. Any experienced journalist will say that the search for new trends and notable moments continues long after the 15-minute show has ended.
Outside the venue, there is a world of emerging trends, from street style stars strutting in kitten-heel shoes to celebrities in shades of oxblood; there is plenty of sleek styling from which to take inspiration.
This season, however, I kept my eyes peeled for my favourite choice of footwear: trainers. Comfortable, effortless, and seemingly getting more and more chic by the second, Fashion Month is the perfect time to gauge which styles are reigning supreme amongst the fashion set.
From Nike to New Balance, we have rounded up the top seven trainer styles we spotted throughout the month if you want to upgrade your classic Sambas or are searching for a unique wildcard to bag before they go mainstream.
You're welcome.
Adidas Taekwondo
These naughties slip-ons are reminiscent of the classic Adidas Sambas, with ridges on the toes and neutral colourways. Being totally lace-less slip-ons, they are the perfect cool, lazy-girl shoes for those looking for a sleek neutral trainer alternative that helps elevate any look.
New Balance x Miu Miu
Released earlier this year as an adaptation of New Balance's 530 running shoe, the New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration is still strong. Selling out on site, a pair of these is hard to come by. Luckily, we managed to hunt down three colourways in stock if you're looking to invest in timeless, effortless trainers.
Puma Speedcat
Commonly seen in the streets of New York on Emily Ratajkowski, Puma's iconic Speedcat trainers are quickly becoming one of the trendiest trainers at the moment. Style them with baggy jeans, skirts, and dresses, you can't go wrong.
Adidas SL 72
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Adidas' SL72 trainers are one of the brand's most covetable shoe styles at the moment. Their sleek silhouette and cool colourways help elevate the classic trainer into a cool-girl-approved style.
New Balance Classics
Aside from their infamous collaborations with brands like Miu Miu, Ganni, and Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance offers a wide range of popular sneaker options and is quickly becoming one of the most popular street-style footwear brands. Its classic models are probably the most comfortable trainers to exist, so it's no wonder they continue to be loved by the fashion set.
Cecilie Bahnsen x Asics
Drawing inspiration from natural forms, Asics' stylish yet functional collaboration with Cecilie Bahnsen is a favourite amongst the fashion set. So much so that the brand released the news of another collaboration dropping soon during Cecilie Bahnsen's Paris Fashion Week show this latest Spring/Summer 2025 season. Seemingly coming in an all-red iteration with 5D-printed embellishments, these are bound to break the internet upon their release.
Nike Air Rift
Nike's Air Rift trainers were created to innovate the running trainer sphere. With a split-toe design, the ingenious trainer has now been tapped as one of the most popular shoe styles that will see you through any season. Pair them with or without socks, Capri trousers, and a blazer for a sleek, athleisure-inspired look.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
