These are the 7 must-have trainers every cool girl was wearing during fashion month

One might think the wonders of Fashion Month end on the runway. But in between the show-to-show rush, quite a lot of glory comes from the mundane. Any experienced journalist will say that the search for new trends and notable moments continues long after the 15-minute show has ended.

Outside the venue, there is a world of emerging trends, from street style stars strutting in kitten-heel shoes to celebrities in shades of oxblood; there is plenty of sleek styling from which to take inspiration.

This season, however, I kept my eyes peeled for my favourite choice of footwear: trainers. Comfortable, effortless, and seemingly getting more and more chic by the second, Fashion Month is the perfect time to gauge which styles are reigning supreme amongst the fashion set.

From Nike to New Balance, we have rounded up the top seven trainer styles we spotted throughout the month if you want to upgrade your classic Sambas or are searching for a unique wildcard to bag before they go mainstream.

You're welcome.

Adidas Taekwondo

These naughties slip-ons are reminiscent of the classic Adidas Sambas, with ridges on the toes and neutral colourways. Being totally lace-less slip-ons, they are the perfect cool, lazy-girl shoes for those looking for a sleek neutral trainer alternative that helps elevate any look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Balance x Miu Miu

Released earlier this year as an adaptation of New Balance's 530 running shoe, the New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration is still strong. Selling out on site, a pair of these is hard to come by. Luckily, we managed to hunt down three colourways in stock if you're looking to invest in timeless, effortless trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Puma Speedcat

Commonly seen in the streets of New York on Emily Ratajkowski, Puma's iconic Speedcat trainers are quickly becoming one of the trendiest trainers at the moment. Style them with baggy jeans, skirts, and dresses, you can't go wrong.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adidas SL 72

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Adidas' SL72 trainers are one of the brand's most covetable shoe styles at the moment. Their sleek silhouette and cool colourways help elevate the classic trainer into a cool-girl-approved style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Balance Classics

Aside from their infamous collaborations with brands like Miu Miu, Ganni, and Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance offers a wide range of popular sneaker options and is quickly becoming one of the most popular street-style footwear brands. Its classic models are probably the most comfortable trainers to exist, so it's no wonder they continue to be loved by the fashion set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cecilie Bahnsen x Asics

Drawing inspiration from natural forms, Asics' stylish yet functional collaboration with Cecilie Bahnsen is a favourite amongst the fashion set. So much so that the brand released the news of another collaboration dropping soon during Cecilie Bahnsen's Paris Fashion Week show this latest Spring/Summer 2025 season. Seemingly coming in an all-red iteration with 5D-printed embellishments, these are bound to break the internet upon their release.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike Air Rift

Nike's Air Rift trainers were created to innovate the running trainer sphere. With a split-toe design, the ingenious trainer has now been tapped as one of the most popular shoe styles that will see you through any season. Pair them with or without socks, Capri trousers, and a blazer for a sleek, athleisure-inspired look.