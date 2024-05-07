Sports caps will add a chic-yet-practical touch to any gym outfit - as these Editor-approved picks prove

Sports caps: traditionally worn to protect your scalp, eyes and skin from the sun and other elements while exercising outdoors, they have increasingly become somewhat of a fashion statement in recent years. And of all the times of year, spring is when sports caps really come into their own - especially when worn as an addition to your favourite gym wear .

In fact, sports caps have been increasing in popularity recently, with LTK reporting "Baseball hat outfit" and "Yankees hat" as some of the most trending terms on the app last week. LTK has seen a 25% increase in searches for baseball caps year on year, and it’s a similar story for sales, seeing as payment and shopping service provider, Klarna , saw an impressive 59% increase in purchases of sports caps in February 2024 vs November 2023.

It's pretty clear to see why they're so popular - not only do they protect you from the sun’s harmful UV rays, they also look pretty great while doing it. As MC UK's resident Shopping Editor, I prize both the style and substance of the products I buy, and this is a purchase I can definitely get behind.

But it’s not as simple as picking a pretty sports cap and being on your way - a 2023 study shows that comfort is paramount in their effectiveness, so we ensured our chosen sports caps were just that. Here at Marie Claire UK, we pride ourselves on thoroughly testing the best fitness kit and equipment to ensure they not only look great but also perform. I enlisted the help of MC's Senior Health Editor Ally Head, a multi-marathon runner and fit kit-testing veteran. Together, we’ve curated an edit of tried-and-tested sports caps for a variety of needs - from off-duty to running-friendly styles.

What did we look for in the best sports caps?

8 best sports caps: as tested by team MC UK

1. Most fashion-forward sports cap

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Active Lifestyle Cap Today's Best Deals £14.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Affordable + Chic design + Pairs perfectly with off-duty outfits Reasons to avoid - Not the most sweat-resistant

"I never used to be a sports cap kinda girl, that was, until I got this Adanola cap. Its simple yet chic design makes it so easy to style - I love popping it on with a matching gym set and oversized trench coat for a "model off-duty" feel. The only thing this cap lacks is a sweat-wicking lining - it's definitely more of a fashion-forward sports cap than a high-performance running one." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

"Controversially I've actually worn this cap for many a long run, despite them not being designed with sweaty workouts in mind . I think I have about five in my house as they're a great shape, sit on your head comfortably, and look stylish, too. Sure, they don't sweat-wick as well as some of the other more breathable styles, but, as someone who's pretty fussy about what kit she wears, they're also not not breathable, either. Word of warning: be careful of your partner's stealing them, as mine wears mine on repeat..." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

2. Best running cap

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Lightweight Running Cap Today's Best Deals £20 at Puma Reasons to buy + Extremely lightweight + Comfortable + Sweat wicking Reasons to avoid - Obvious branding might not be for everyone.

"I am very, very, very fussy when it comes to running caps. Too round, and my face looks funny. Too thick, and I get too sweaty. Too loose, and it'll blow off in the first five minutes. This design from Puma, however, is by far and above my favourite I've ever tested. It fits like a glove and has an easy-to-use adjustable strap at the back to tailor the fit to your head shape, is a flattering shaping for your face, and is super lightweight, not to mention both sweat-wicking and breathable. I wore it over a four-day team relay run to Paris in 2022 and it worked like a dream." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

3. Best baseball cap

(Image credit: ASOS)

New Era Yankees cap Today's Best Deals £23 at ASOS Reasons to buy + Classic and popular design + Comes in loads of colours + Flattering shape Reasons to avoid - Not the most sweat-resistant

"Similar to the Adanola cap above, this sports cap is more of a fashion piece than a high-performance cap. It's a classic for a reason - just as popular today as it was in the '90s, and that's exactly the sort of timeless fashion staple I can get behind. Aside from the chic, classic design, it has a flattering shape, protects the eyes and face and comes in a bunch of chic neutral colours. Obsessed." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

4. Best lululemon sports cap

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Fast and Free Running Hat Today's Best Deals £35 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Breathable + Lightweight + Sweat wicking + Comes in a range of colourways Reasons to avoid - Mid range price point

"lululemon are known for their top of the range designs, and their Fast and Free running cap is no exception. It's seriously lightweight, sweat-wicking, and stays put, too, thanks to the adjustable strap at the back. It's slightly rounder on the face than my no. 1 Puma iteration, but it comes in at a very close second, plus, I love the fun range of colourways they have available." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Best breathable sports cap

(Image credit: Asics)

Asics Ultra Lightweight Running Cap Today's Best Deals £25 at Asics Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lightweight + Sweat-wicking. Reasons to avoid - Limited range of colour options - Obvious branding might not be for everyone.

"One of the most trusted running brands on the market, designed from clever sweat-wicking material, laser-cut details and moisture management properties to ensure you stay cool during your miles. Again, it has an adjustable strip so you know it'll properly fit your head shape and size, and also features reflective details for keeping you safe during darker winter runs. Plus, I like that the branding is a little more subtle than the Puma iteration, without a slogan or wording on the front." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

6.Best Nike sports cap

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Cap Today's Best Deals £27.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Reflective details + Breathable with extra side panels for ventilation + Comfortable. Reasons to avoid - Only one colourway - Hand wash only.

"This is another great breathable, lightweight option from Nike and I like that it comes with reflective details so I can run in the dark with it, too. It's not too round on the face and I like the "low depth" design as I find it more flattering. It says to hand wash, but I've chucked mine in the machine a few times on a low heat and it's been fine." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

7. Best sports cap for casual days

(Image credit: Deliciously Ella)

Deliciously Ella 'More Plants' Green Cap Today's Best Deals £22.99 at Deliciously Ella Reasons to buy + Cute design + Adjustable strap at the back. Reasons to avoid - Not the most breathable.

"I couldn't not include this cute Pilates-to-brunch option from Deliciously Ella, as it's one of my go-to caps for wearing to the gym or to brunch with the girls. Again, I like the shape of it on my face (it's slightly lower/flatter than the round baseball cap styles, which I find more flattering). Other need-to-knows: it's flattering, stays put, and has an adjustable strap to fit your head shape." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

8. Best patterned sports cap

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Big Buti Baseball Cap Today's Best Deals £28 at Free People Reasons to buy + Stylish design and front motif Reasons to avoid - Not the most breathable.

"Made from a soft but structured fabric and with an adjustable fit, this Free People cap is a great option for hiking, brunch, or to wear to Pilates. It's too thick for running in - it doesn't sweat-wick at all - but is a nice lifestyle option, if that's what you're after. Do note, though - the curved brim makes it a more "baseball" design than the flatter caps I find flattering." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

6 more sports caps we have our eye on:

9. Best sports cap for thick ponytails

(Image credit: New Era)

New Era Ponytail Open Back Adjustable Cap Today's Best Deals £28 at New Era Reasons to buy + Great for afro hair + Adjustable strap + Breathable mesh lining Reasons to avoid - The design is a little simple

This cap has an open back - making it much easier to style ponytails if you have thick, curly or coily hair. There is also an adjustable elastic strap, making it suitable for most head sizes, and the mesh inner lining makes it breathable - perfect for the warmer months ahead. It comes in a number of chic colours - from neutral to pastel - to suit any style, and I'm personally a fan of the simple design which makes it super easy to style.

10. Best slogan Sports Cap

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Varley Noa Club Baseball Cap Today's Best Deals £34 at Anthropologie Reasons to buy + Affordable + Chic design + Durable Reasons to avoid - Not sweat-wicking

As much as I like a simple sports cap design, I'm also a huge fan of the slogan cap, and top of my list has to be this Varley number. I've seen it on countless influencers (so know exactly how I'll style it when I get my hands on it), and, IMO, it looks far more expensive than it actually is.

11. Best on-sale sports cap

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Swiftie Run Cap Today's Best Deals £12.50 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Super affordable + Great for running and outdoor exercise + Sweat-wicking, lightweight and antimicrobial Reasons to avoid - Sits a little high on the head

Every element of this sports cap is made for running - from the sweat-wicking, lightweight material to the laser cut sections for extra breathability. The thin, light peak make it super comfortable for outdoor exercise, oh, and it's currently half price on the Sweaty Betty website. If you're after an affordable running cap, you really can't go wrong with this one.

12. Best luxury sports cap

(Image credit: Net-a-Porter)

Sporty & Rich embroidered baseball cap Today's Best Deals £70 at Net-a-Porter Reasons to buy + Chic 90s-style design + Will go with everything Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

This cap is on the pricier side, but I am utterly obsessed with the classic 90s-style design, plus, the raised embroidery makes it feel super premium. The versatile navy design is easy to style with basically anything. This is retro activewear at its finest.

13. Best visor

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Airlift Solar Visor Today's Best Deals £42 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Lightweight and breathable + Sweat-wicking + Protects your eyes from UV rays without blocking too much light Reasons to avoid - Won't protect your scalp from the sun

Visors are a great option if you run very hot while you workout, as they'll protect your eyes from the sun but keep your scalp free to breathe. This Alo Yoga one has a lining made from the brand's signature Airlift performance fabric, meaning it's sweat-wicking and comfortable.

Do note, though, this won't protect your scalp from the sun, so make sure you invest in a good scalp SPF (trust me, a burnt parting is not something you want to experience).

14. Best off-duty sports cap

(Image credit: Flannels)

Sporty and Rich Wellness Cap Today's Best Deals £35 at Flannels Reasons to buy + On-trend slogan design + Neutral colourway goes with everything + Adjustable Reasons to avoid - Not sweat-wicking

This classic slogan sports cap comes in a neutral colourway that will go with everything. It's not made from sweat-wicking material but a breathable cotton, so as its slogan suggests, this cap is better suited to the rest and relaxation side of an active lifestyle.