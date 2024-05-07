Sports caps will add a chic-yet-practical touch to any gym outfit - as these Editor-approved picks prove
It's officially sports cap season.
- 1. Most fashion-forward sports cap
- 2. Best running cap
- 3. Best baseball cap
- 4. Best lululemon sports cap
- 5. Best breathable sports cap
- 6.Best Nike sports cap
- 7. Best sports cap for casual days
- 8. Best patterned sports cap
- 9. Best sports cap for thick ponytails
- 10. Best slogan Sports Cap
- 11. Best on-sale sports cap
- 12. Best luxury sports cap
- 13. Best visor
- 14. Best off-duty sports cap
Sports caps: traditionally worn to protect your scalp, eyes and skin from the sun and other elements while exercising outdoors, they have increasingly become somewhat of a fashion statement in recent years. And of all the times of year, spring is when sports caps really come into their own - especially when worn as an addition to your favourite gym wear.
In fact, sports caps have been increasing in popularity recently, with LTK reporting "Baseball hat outfit" and "Yankees hat" as some of the most trending terms on the app last week. LTK has seen a 25% increase in searches for baseball caps year on year, and it’s a similar story for sales, seeing as payment and shopping service provider, Klarna, saw an impressive 59% increase in purchases of sports caps in February 2024 vs November 2023.
It's pretty clear to see why they're so popular - not only do they protect you from the sun’s harmful UV rays, they also look pretty great while doing it. As MC UK's resident Shopping Editor, I prize both the style and substance of the products I buy, and this is a purchase I can definitely get behind.
But it’s not as simple as picking a pretty sports cap and being on your way - a 2023 study shows that comfort is paramount in their effectiveness, so we ensured our chosen sports caps were just that. Here at Marie Claire UK, we pride ourselves on thoroughly testing the best fitness kit and equipment to ensure they not only look great but also perform. I enlisted the help of MC's Senior Health Editor Ally Head, a multi-marathon runner and fit kit-testing veteran. Together, we’ve curated an edit of tried-and-tested sports caps for a variety of needs - from off-duty to running-friendly styles.
Don’t forget to check out our buying guides of the best gym leggings, workout tops, running shorts and even matching loungewear sets to stay chic on your rest days. For the best sports caps though, keep scrolling to shop.
What did we look for in the best sports caps?
- Comfort - would we feel just as comfortable wearing them on long runs as when running errands?
- Fit - were they adjustable? Did they comfortably fit different hair types? Did they have an ‘awkward’ shape?
- Quality - would they stand the test of time after multiple wears and washes?
- Versatility - could they be used for workouts as well as worn and styled casually?
- Cost - would we get our cost per wear?
8 best sports caps: as tested by team MC UK
1. Most fashion-forward sports cap
Adanola Active Lifestyle Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I never used to be a sports cap kinda girl, that was, until I got this Adanola cap. Its simple yet chic design makes it so easy to style - I love popping it on with a matching gym set and oversized trench coat for a "model off-duty" feel. The only thing this cap lacks is a sweat-wicking lining - it's definitely more of a fashion-forward sports cap than a high-performance running one." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor
"Controversially I've actually worn this cap for many a long run, despite them not being designed with sweaty workouts in mind . I think I have about five in my house as they're a great shape, sit on your head comfortably, and look stylish, too. Sure, they don't sweat-wick as well as some of the other more breathable styles, but, as someone who's pretty fussy about what kit she wears, they're also not not breathable, either. Word of warning: be careful of your partner's stealing them, as mine wears mine on repeat..." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
2. Best running cap
Puma Lightweight Running Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I am very, very, very fussy when it comes to running caps. Too round, and my face looks funny. Too thick, and I get too sweaty. Too loose, and it'll blow off in the first five minutes. This design from Puma, however, is by far and above my favourite I've ever tested. It fits like a glove and has an easy-to-use adjustable strap at the back to tailor the fit to your head shape, is a flattering shaping for your face, and is super lightweight, not to mention both sweat-wicking and breathable. I wore it over a four-day team relay run to Paris in 2022 and it worked like a dream." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
3. Best baseball cap
New Era Yankees cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Similar to the Adanola cap above, this sports cap is more of a fashion piece than a high-performance cap. It's a classic for a reason - just as popular today as it was in the '90s, and that's exactly the sort of timeless fashion staple I can get behind. Aside from the chic, classic design, it has a flattering shape, protects the eyes and face and comes in a bunch of chic neutral colours. Obsessed." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor
4. Best lululemon sports cap
lululemon Fast and Free Running Hat
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"lululemon are known for their top of the range designs, and their Fast and Free running cap is no exception. It's seriously lightweight, sweat-wicking, and stays put, too, thanks to the adjustable strap at the back. It's slightly rounder on the face than my no. 1 Puma iteration, but it comes in at a very close second, plus, I love the fun range of colourways they have available." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
5. Best breathable sports cap
Asics Ultra Lightweight Running Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"One of the most trusted running brands on the market, designed from clever sweat-wicking material, laser-cut details and moisture management properties to ensure you stay cool during your miles. Again, it has an adjustable strip so you know it'll properly fit your head shape and size, and also features reflective details for keeping you safe during darker winter runs. Plus, I like that the branding is a little more subtle than the Puma iteration, without a slogan or wording on the front." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
6.Best Nike sports cap
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This is another great breathable, lightweight option from Nike and I like that it comes with reflective details so I can run in the dark with it, too. It's not too round on the face and I like the "low depth" design as I find it more flattering. It says to hand wash, but I've chucked mine in the machine a few times on a low heat and it's been fine." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
7. Best sports cap for casual days
Deliciously Ella 'More Plants' Green Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I couldn't not include this cute Pilates-to-brunch option from Deliciously Ella, as it's one of my go-to caps for wearing to the gym or to brunch with the girls. Again, I like the shape of it on my face (it's slightly lower/flatter than the round baseball cap styles, which I find more flattering). Other need-to-knows: it's flattering, stays put, and has an adjustable strap to fit your head shape." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
8. Best patterned sports cap
Free People Big Buti Baseball Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Made from a soft but structured fabric and with an adjustable fit, this Free People cap is a great option for hiking, brunch, or to wear to Pilates. It's too thick for running in - it doesn't sweat-wick at all - but is a nice lifestyle option, if that's what you're after. Do note, though - the curved brim makes it a more "baseball" design than the flatter caps I find flattering." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
6 more sports caps we have our eye on:
9. Best sports cap for thick ponytails
New Era Ponytail Open Back Adjustable Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This cap has an open back - making it much easier to style ponytails if you have thick, curly or coily hair. There is also an adjustable elastic strap, making it suitable for most head sizes, and the mesh inner lining makes it breathable - perfect for the warmer months ahead. It comes in a number of chic colours - from neutral to pastel - to suit any style, and I'm personally a fan of the simple design which makes it super easy to style.
10. Best slogan Sports Cap
Varley Noa Club Baseball Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As much as I like a simple sports cap design, I'm also a huge fan of the slogan cap, and top of my list has to be this Varley number. I've seen it on countless influencers (so know exactly how I'll style it when I get my hands on it), and, IMO, it looks far more expensive than it actually is.
11. Best on-sale sports cap
Sweaty Betty Swiftie Run Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Every element of this sports cap is made for running - from the sweat-wicking, lightweight material to the laser cut sections for extra breathability. The thin, light peak make it super comfortable for outdoor exercise, oh, and it's currently half price on the Sweaty Betty website. If you're after an affordable running cap, you really can't go wrong with this one.
12. Best luxury sports cap
Sporty & Rich embroidered baseball cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This cap is on the pricier side, but I am utterly obsessed with the classic 90s-style design, plus, the raised embroidery makes it feel super premium. The versatile navy design is easy to style with basically anything. This is retro activewear at its finest.
13. Best visor
Alo Yoga Airlift Solar Visor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Visors are a great option if you run very hot while you workout, as they'll protect your eyes from the sun but keep your scalp free to breathe. This Alo Yoga one has a lining made from the brand's signature Airlift performance fabric, meaning it's sweat-wicking and comfortable.
Do note, though, this won't protect your scalp from the sun, so make sure you invest in a good scalp SPF (trust me, a burnt parting is not something you want to experience).
14. Best off-duty sports cap
Sporty and Rich Wellness Cap
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This classic slogan sports cap comes in a neutral colourway that will go with everything. It's not made from sweat-wicking material but a breathable cotton, so as its slogan suggests, this cap is better suited to the rest and relaxation side of an active lifestyle.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
