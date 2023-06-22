If you're battling a burnt parting, these scalp SPFs are worth knowing about

If you've ever been unfortunate enough to suffer from a burnt scalp, you don't need me to tell you that a scalp sunscreen should be in your bag at all times during the summer months. Yep, a burnt scalp isn't just a sign of skin damage, but it also can lead to flaking, itching and general discomfort. And don't just take my word for it, according to skin cancer expert, Dr Paul Banwell, a scalp SPF is absolutely necessary.

"Obviously, hair offers some protection, but you are still exposed to the sun’s rays through your hair. If you have thin hair, you have less natural protection from the sun’s UV light," he explains.

You see, the sun can wreak havoc with our hair. Not only can it turn blonde balayage orange and brassy and turns out lengths dry, it can also damage our scalps. When it comes to summer hair care, a hat, a nourishing hair mask, a UV protection spray and, of course, a scalp sunscreen are high on the priority list.

The skin on the scalp can be just as sensitive on the face. "Without hair, your skin is directly exposed to the sun’s harmful rays. The thin skin on the scalp can burn quickly and is one of the most common places I see for skin cancer. Wearing suncream is vital to prevent skin cancer ,as well as taking precautions, such as wearing sun hats and staying out of the midday sun," says Dr Banwell.

How to treat a sunburnt scalp

With a great scalp sunscreen, you shouldn't have to treat a burnt scalp any time soon. But if you're searching for a sunscreen for your scalp after dealing with the pain and headache after being out in the sun for too long, then Dr Banwell tells us how best to treat a burnt scalp.

"Firstly, I would suggest cooling the area down by having a cool shower. Avoid hot water. You could add a cold compress to the scalp. Secondly, make sure you stay hydrated. You can try a hydrocortisone cream available from pharmacists to tackle the sunburn. Avoid using heat on the hair, such as hair dryers or hair straighteners," Dr Banwell tells us.

How do you apply sunscreen to your scalp?

The scalp isn't the easiest place to apply sunscreen—slathering on your usual cream can make your hair greasy. “Using a normal sunscreen on your scalp if you have hair is going to be messy and difficult,” says Dr Banwell. “You can buy sprays or mousses to help with this and even sunscreen powders, which are better suited," he explains.

If you are on holiday and directly in the sun, “make sure you apply a sufficient amount of sunscreen every two hours," suggests Dr Banwell. “I advise people to focus on the hair parting, which is exposed, as well as the hairline, and then continue parting the hairline to cover the scalp with the product.”

“Regular application lessens the chance of developing skin cancer and can also slow the ageing process. I recommend SPF 30 as a minimum, but ideally, you want SPF 50 to stop UVB rays as well as UVA rays," says Dr Branwell.

Shop the best scalp sunscreens

1. COOLA Scalp and Hair Mist SPF30

(Image credit: COOLA)

COOLA Scalp and Hair Mist Best sunscreen for scalp overall Today's Best Deals Was £29, now £23.20 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + SPF 30 + Sun protection for scalp and hair + UV protection for colour fading + Easy-to-apply spray mist + Smells great Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have maximum SPF protection

One of the best sunscreens for scalp on the market right now, the COOLA mist offers sun protection for the scalp and hair. It has SPF 30 and is super easy to apply, just spray onto the scalp and brush through the ends for that UV protection along the lengths. It's super lightweight, so you won't even notice it's there (but still remember to reapply).

2. Ultrasun UV Face & Scalp Mist SPF50

(Image credit: Ultrasun)

Ultrasun UV Face & Scalp Mist SPF50 Best 2-in-1 scalp SPF Today's Best Deals £14.40 at Amazon £17.50 at allbeauty.com UK £20 at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + SPF50 + Can be used as sunscreen for scalp and face + Water resistant + Has both UVA and UVB protection Reasons to avoid - Not particularly luxurious

We love a multi-use product, and this SPF 50 mist can be used to protect the scalp from UVA and UVB rays and can be used for the face too. It's perfect because it means you only have to throw one product into your bag, and like the mist above, you can just spray on for a non-sticky feel.

3. SUPERGOOP! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF30 PA+++

(Image credit: Cult Beauty )

SUPERGOOP! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF30 PA+++ Best powder sunscreen for scalp Today's Best Deals £29 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + SPF 30 + PA +++ UVA protection + Multi-use for face and scalp + Easy to use on the go + Gives SPF protection to the face over make-up, too Reasons to avoid - May just want to keep it for scalp or face—wouldn't be great to use on a greasy scalp and then the face

It seems as though everyone is raving about this product right now. Yes, it's technically made for the face but I've heard so many fellow beauty journalists talk about this for the scalp that I just had to try it too. And wow, it did not disappoint. The mineral sunscreen offers SPF30 protection, as well as PA+++ UVA protection. The powder formula is amazing for those who are worried about greasy hair.

4. Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Sun Protection Powder Brush SPF30

(Image credit: Boots)

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Sun Protection Powder Brush SPF30 Best affordable scalp SPF Today's Best Deals £10.89 at Boots Reasons to buy + Broad-spectrum formula + Can be used on face and scalp + Absorbs oil Reasons to avoid - Not particularly luxurious

On paper, this product is similar to the SUPERGOOP! powder, but it has a more affordable price point. It's a great intro product for those who don't want to fork out for an expensive scalp SPF but want to test the waters. If that's you, add this to basket.

5. Ultra Violette Preen Screen SPF50 Reapplication Mist

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Ultra Violette Preen Screen SPF50 Reapplication Mist Best scalp sunscreen for a slicked-back look Today's Best Deals £32 at SapceNK Reasons to buy + SPF 50 + Easy to reapply + Infused with vitamins Reasons to avoid - Made for the face so can leave hair looking 'greasy'

Another one that is made for the face but will work just as well as sunscreen for the scalp is this. The Ultra Violette facial sunscreen is my top SPF for face, so when the brand released this reapplication mist, I had to try it for the scalp. I can't promise this won't make fine hair greasy, but for hot days when your hair is scraped back into a slick up do, it's great. Pop it in your bag for your face and use it for the scalp when the sun gets a little too much.